Crystal Palace U23 vs Manchester City U23

Crystal Palace PL2 1 Manchester City PL2 2

Palace U231
Kirby35'
Manchester City PL22
Delap32' 69'
Sat 12 Mar 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Crystal Palace Academy

Full-Time
U23 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City

Academy

Palace TV

Academy

U23 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City

04:20

Latest videos

0102
Upcoming palace games

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
24
14
6
4
55
31
+24
48
2
WESWest Ham United U23
24
13
3
8
50
36
+14
42
3
ARSArsenal U23
24
10
9
5
54
46
+8
39
4
MANManchester United U23
24
11
5
8
44
39
+5
38
5
LEILeicester City U23
24
10
7
7
36
46
-10
37
6
LIVLiverpool U23
24
9
7
8
40
36
+4
34
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
23
9
6
8
47
43
+4
33
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
23
10
3
10
47
45
+2
33
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
24
9
6
9
40
39
+1
33
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
24
7
8
9
44
52
-8
29
11
EVEEverton U23
24
8
5
11
30
43
-13
29
12
LEELeeds United U23
24
7
5
12
42
45
-3
26
13
CHEChelsea U23
23
5
7
11
32
41
-9
22
14
DERDerby County U23
23
4
3
16
30
49
-19
15

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 2.
90'+5'

free kick won

Darko Gyabi (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'

free kick won

Noah Watson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
90'

free kick won

James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

Substitution

Manchester City U23
Jadel
Katongo(4)
off
Nico
O'Reilly(12)
on
86'

miss

Attempt missed. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Shea Charles.
85'

free kick won

Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McAtee.
82'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Nya Kirby tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
81'

free kick won

Mikki van Sas (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross following a corner.
80'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Mikki van Sas.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
off
Killian Phillips
Killian
Phillips(17)
on
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(7)
off
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(15)
on
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
74'

corner

Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Nya Kirby.
73'

Substitution

Manchester City U23
Samuel
Edozie(11)
off
Carlos
Borges(14)
on
72'

Yellow Card

Kirby(10)
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'

free kick won

Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'

free kick won

Jadel Katongo (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

Manchester City U23 Goal

Manchester City U23
Goal!
Manchester City U23
Liam
Delap(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 2. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McAtee.
69'

free kick won

Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Malachi Boateng is caught offside.
66'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'

free kick won

Kwaku Oduroh (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Boateng.
53'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Joseph Whitworth tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
52'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'

free kick won

Darko Gyabi (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
49'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. David Boateng tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
46'

free kick won

Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 1.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McAtee with a cross following a set piece situation.
42'

free kick won

James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'

corner

Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
37'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
35'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Nya
Kirby(10)
Nya Kirby
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 1. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
32'

Manchester City U23 Goal

Manchester City U23
Goal!
Manchester City U23
Liam
Delap(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Manchester City PL2 1. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McAtee.
25'

corner

Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
23'

free kick won

James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Edozie.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tomas Galvez.
13'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Nya Kirby tries a through ball, but David Boateng is caught offside.
12'

free kick won

Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Delap.
10'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
8'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
6'

free kick won

Mikki van Sas (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darko Gyabi.
2'

free kick won

Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Noah Watson
DF
5
Daniel Quick
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
52'
substitution icon77'
10
Nya Kirby
MF
35'
72'
7
Scott Banks
MF
substitution icon77'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S

Substitutes

12
Aidan Steele
13
Laurence Shala
15
David Omilabu
substitution icon77'
16
Reece Hannam
17
Killian Phillips
substitution icon77'

Starting lineup

1
Mikki van Sas
GK
3
CJ Egan-Riley
DF
5
Tomas Galvez
DF
4
Jadel Katongo
DF
substitution icon87'
2
Kwaku Oduroh
DF
6
Shea Charles
MF
8
Darko Gyabi
MF
10
James McAtee
MF
7
Oscar Bobb
S
11
Samuel Edozie
S
substitution icon73'
9
Liam Delap
S
32'
69'

Substitutes

12
Nico O'Reilly
substitution icon87'
13
Cieran Slicker
14
Carlos Borges
substitution icon73'
15
Adedire Mebude
Crystal Palace U23

Team stats

Manchester City U23
Possession
50%
50%
Shots on target
3
3
Shots off target
3
4
Corners
2
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
15
Offsides
0
0
LIV
7-1
TOT

