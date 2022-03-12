U23s Report: Palace undone by Delap double
Crystal Palace PL2 1 Manchester City PL2 2
Palace U231
Kirby35'
Manchester City PL22
Delap32' 69'
Latest videosView all videos
- 04:20U23 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City
- 04:01U23 Highlights: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace04:01U23 Highlights: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
24
14
6
4
55
31
+24
48
2
WESWest Ham United U23
24
13
3
8
50
36
+14
42
3
ARSArsenal U23
24
10
9
5
54
46
+8
39
4
MANManchester United U23
24
11
5
8
44
39
+5
38
5
LEILeicester City U23
24
10
7
7
36
46
-10
37
6
LIVLiverpool U23
24
9
7
8
40
36
+4
34
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
23
9
6
8
47
43
+4
33
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
23
10
3
10
47
45
+2
33
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
24
9
6
9
40
39
+1
33
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
24
7
8
9
44
52
-8
29
11
EVEEverton U23
24
8
5
11
30
43
-13
29
12
LEELeeds United U23
24
7
5
12
42
45
-3
26
13
CHEChelsea U23
23
5
7
11
32
41
-9
22
14
DERDerby County U23
23
4
3
16
30
49
-19
15
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 2.
90'+5'
free kick won
Darko Gyabi (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
free kick won
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
90'
free kick won
James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
Substitution
Jadel
Katongo(4)off
Nico
O'Reilly(12)on
86'
miss
Attempt missed. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Shea Charles.
85'
free kick won
Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McAtee.
82'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Nya Kirby tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
81'
free kick won
Mikki van Sas (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross following a corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Mikki van Sas.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
77'
Substitution
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)off
Killian
Phillips(17)on
77'
Substitution
Scott
Banks(7)off
David
Omilabu(15)on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
74'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Nya Kirby.
73'
Substitution
Samuel
Edozie(11)off
Carlos
Borges(14)on
72'
Yellow Card
Kirby(10)
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'
free kick won
Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
free kick won
Jadel Katongo (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
Manchester City U23 Goal
Goal!
Liam
Delap(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 2. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McAtee.
69'
free kick won
Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Malachi Boateng is caught offside.
66'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Kwaku Oduroh (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Boateng.
53'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Joseph Whitworth tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
52'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
free kick won
Darko Gyabi (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
49'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. David Boateng tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
46'
free kick won
Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 1.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McAtee with a cross following a set piece situation.
42'
free kick won
James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
35'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Nya
Kirby(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 1. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
32'
Manchester City U23 Goal
Goal!
Liam
Delap(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Manchester City PL2 1. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McAtee.
25'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
23'
free kick won
James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Edozie.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tomas Galvez.
13'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Nya Kirby tries a through ball, but David Boateng is caught offside.
12'
free kick won
Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Delap.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
6'
free kick won
Mikki van Sas (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darko Gyabi.
2'
free kick won
Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Noah Watson
DF
5
Daniel Quick
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
52'
77'
10
Nya Kirby
MF
35'
72'
7
Scott Banks
MF
77'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
Substitutes
12
Aidan Steele
13
Laurence Shala
15
David Omilabu
77'
16
Reece Hannam
17
Killian Phillips
77'
Starting lineup
1
Mikki van Sas
GK
3
CJ Egan-Riley
DF
5
Tomas Galvez
DF
4
Jadel Katongo
DF
87'
2
Kwaku Oduroh
DF
6
Shea Charles
MF
8
Darko Gyabi
MF
10
James McAtee
MF
7
Oscar Bobb
S
11
Samuel Edozie
S
73'
9
Liam Delap
S
32'
69'
Substitutes
12
Nico O'Reilly
87'
13
Cieran Slicker
14
Carlos Borges
73'
15
Adedire Mebude
Team stats
Possession
50%
50%
Shots on target
3
3
Shots off target
3
4
Corners
2
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
15
Offsides
0
0
LIV
7-1
TOT
- U23s Report: Palace undone by Delap double
Latest videosView all videos
- 04:20U23 Highlights: Crystal Palace 1-2 Manchester City
- 04:01U23 Highlights: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace04:01U23 Highlights: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal PalaceHighlights
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Noah Watson
DF
5
Daniel Quick
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
52'
77'
10
Nya Kirby
MF
35'
72'
7
Scott Banks
MF
77'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
Substitutes
12
Aidan Steele
13
Laurence Shala
15
David Omilabu
77'
16
Reece Hannam
17
Killian Phillips
77'
Starting lineup
1
Mikki van Sas
GK
3
CJ Egan-Riley
DF
5
Tomas Galvez
DF
4
Jadel Katongo
DF
87'
2
Kwaku Oduroh
DF
6
Shea Charles
MF
8
Darko Gyabi
MF
10
James McAtee
MF
7
Oscar Bobb
S
11
Samuel Edozie
S
73'
9
Liam Delap
S
32'
69'
Substitutes
12
Nico O'Reilly
87'
13
Cieran Slicker
14
Carlos Borges
73'
15
Adedire Mebude
Team stats
Possession
50%
50%
Shots on target
3
3
Shots off target
3
4
Corners
2
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
7
15
Offsides
0
0
LIV
7-1
TOT
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
24
14
6
4
55
31
+24
48
2
WESWest Ham United U23
24
13
3
8
50
36
+14
42
3
ARSArsenal U23
24
10
9
5
54
46
+8
39
4
MANManchester United U23
24
11
5
8
44
39
+5
38
5
LEILeicester City U23
24
10
7
7
36
46
-10
37
6
LIVLiverpool U23
24
9
7
8
40
36
+4
34
7
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
23
9
6
8
47
43
+4
33
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
23
10
3
10
47
45
+2
33
9
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
24
9
6
9
40
39
+1
33
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
24
7
8
9
44
52
-8
29
11
EVEEverton U23
24
8
5
11
30
43
-13
29
12
LEELeeds United U23
24
7
5
12
42
45
-3
26
13
CHEChelsea U23
23
5
7
11
32
41
-9
22
14
DERDerby County U23
23
4
3
16
30
49
-19
15
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 2.
90'+5'
free kick won
Darko Gyabi (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
free kick won
Noah Watson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Daniel Quick.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Tayo Adaramola.
90'
free kick won
James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
Substitution
Jadel
Katongo(4)off
Nico
O'Reilly(12)on
86'
miss
Attempt missed. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Shea Charles.
85'
free kick won
Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McAtee.
82'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Nya Kirby tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
81'
free kick won
Mikki van Sas (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross following a corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Mikki van Sas.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Killian Phillips (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
77'
Substitution
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)off
Killian
Phillips(17)on
77'
Substitution
Scott
Banks(7)off
David
Omilabu(15)on
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
74'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Nya Kirby.
73'
Substitution
Samuel
Edozie(11)off
Carlos
Borges(14)on
72'
Yellow Card
Kirby(10)
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'
free kick won
Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
free kick won
Jadel Katongo (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
Manchester City U23 Goal
Goal!
Liam
Delap(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 2. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James McAtee.
69'
free kick won
Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
67'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Tayo Adaramola tries a through ball, but Malachi Boateng is caught offside.
66'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
64'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
59'
free kick won
Kwaku Oduroh (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Daniel Quick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Boateng.
53'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Joseph Whitworth tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
52'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
51'
free kick won
Darko Gyabi (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
49'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. David Boateng tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
46'
free kick won
Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 1.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by James McAtee with a cross following a set piece situation.
42'
free kick won
James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
41'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Jack Wells-Morrison.
37'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
35'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Nya
Kirby(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Manchester City PL2 1. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
32'
Manchester City U23 Goal
Goal!
Liam
Delap(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Manchester City PL2 1. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James McAtee.
25'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
23'
free kick won
James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Edozie.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tomas Galvez.
13'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Nya Kirby tries a through ball, but David Boateng is caught offside.
12'
free kick won
Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Delap.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
8'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
6'
free kick won
Mikki van Sas (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darko Gyabi.
2'
free kick won
Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.