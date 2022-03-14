Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U23 vs Manchester City U23

Crystal Palace PL2 Manchester City PL2

Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Manchester City PL2
Manchester City U23
Mon 14 Mar 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1TBC

Crystal Palace U23 vs Manchester City U23

Recent Meetings

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Crystal Palace U23
Manchester City U23
Crystal Palace U23

Head-To-Head

Manchester City U23
Games played
1
0
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U23

Form

Manchester City U23
TOT
TOT
4 - 3
(H)
W
W
(H)
1 - 0
DER
DER
WES
WES
1 - 0
(A)
L
D
(H)
2 - 2
ARS
ARS
MAN
MAN
4 - 2
(A)
L
W
(H)
4 - 2
CRY
CRY
LEI
LEI
1 - 6
(A)
W
W
(H)
4 - 1
CHE
CHE
EVE
EVE
3 - 1
(H)
W
W
(A)
2 - 4
MAN
MAN
Crystal Palace U23

Season so far

Manchester City U23
8
Position
1
3
Won
5
0
Drawn
2
4
Lost
0
2.57
Average goals scored
2.71
2.43
Average goals conceded
1.29
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3