Crystal Palace U23 vs Manchester United U23

Crystal Palace PL2 Manchester United PL2

Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Manchester United PL2
Manchester United U23
Sun 20 Feb 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Crystal Palace Academy

Crystal Palace U23 vs Manchester United U23

Recent Meetings

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Crystal Palace U23
Manchester United U23
Crystal Palace U23

Head-To-Head

Manchester United U23
Games played
1
1
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U23

Form

Manchester United U23
CHE
CHE
3 - 2
(H)
W
L
(A)
3 - 1
MAN
MAN
EVE
EVE
2 - 2
(A)
D
D
(H)
1 - 1
TOT
TOT
WES
WES
2 - 4
(H)
L
W
(A)
0 - 4
BLA
BLA
MAN
MAN
1 - 2
(A)
W
L
(H)
1 - 2
CRY
CRY
LIV
LIV
0 - 3
(A)
W
D
(A)
1 - 1
DER
DER
Crystal Palace U23

Season so far

Manchester United U23
5
Position
7
8
Won
6
1
Drawn
4
7
Lost
6
2.31
Average goals scored
1.63
2.06
Average goals conceded
1.69
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
16
11
2
3
41
20
+21
35
2
MANManchester City U23
17
10
3
4
42
27
+15
33
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
15
8
4
3
38
23
+15
28
4
ARSArsenal U23
16
8
4
4
40
32
+8
28
5
CRYCrystal Palace U23
16
8
1
7
37
33
+4
25
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
16
6
6
4
26
21
+5
24
7
MANManchester United U23
16
6
4
6
26
27
-1
22
8
EVEEverton U23
17
5
5
7
22
32
-10
20
9
LIVLiverpool U23
16
5
4
7
21
28
-7
19
10
CHEChelsea U23
16
4
5
7
27
31
-4
17
11
LEILeicester City U23
14
4
4
6
19
35
-16
16
12
DERDerby County U23
14
4
1
9
24
25
-1
13
13
LEELeeds United U23
16
3
4
9
29
38
-9
13
14
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
15
2
5
8
23
43
-20
11