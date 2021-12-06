Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U23 vs West Ham United U23

Crystal Palace PL2 West Ham United PL2

Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
West Ham United PL2
West Ham United U23
Mon 06 Dec 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Crystal Palace Training Ground

Crystal Palace U23 vs West Ham United U23

Recent Meetings

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Crystal Palace U23
West Ham United U23
Crystal Palace U23

Head-To-Head

West Ham United U23
Games played
1
0
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Crystal Palace U23

Form

West Ham United U23
TOT
TOT
4 - 3
(H)
W
W
(H)
3 - 1
EVE
EVE
WES
WES
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
1 - 0
CRY
CRY
MAN
MAN
4 - 2
(A)
L
L
(A)
3 - 1
DER
DER
LEI
LEI
1 - 6
(A)
W
D
(A)
2 - 2
LEE
LEE
EVE
EVE
3 - 1
(H)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
CHE
CHE
Crystal Palace U23

Season so far

West Ham United U23
8
Position
3
3
Won
4
0
Drawn
1
4
Lost
2
2.57
Average goals scored
2.43
2.43
Average goals conceded
1.71
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3