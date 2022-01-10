Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Everton U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Everton PL2 Crystal Palace PL2

Everton PL2
Everton U23
Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Mon 10 Jan 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1The Pure Stadium

Everton U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Recent Meetings

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Everton U23
Crystal Palace U23
Everton U23

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U23
Games played
1
0
Total wins
1
0
Draws
0
Everton U23

Form

Crystal Palace U23
WES
WES
3 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
4 - 3
TOT
TOT
MAN
MAN
0 - 1
(H)
L
L
(A)
1 - 0
WES
WES
LEI
LEI
3 - 1
(A)
L
L
(A)
4 - 2
MAN
MAN
DER
DER
1 - 0
(H)
W
W
(A)
1 - 6
LEI
LEI
CRY
CRY
3 - 1
(A)
L
W
(H)
3 - 1
EVE
EVE
Everton U23

Season so far

Crystal Palace U23
13
Position
8
1
Won
3
1
Drawn
0
5
Lost
4
1.00
Average goals scored
2.57
2.14
Average goals conceded
2.43
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3