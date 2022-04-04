Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Leeds United U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Leeds United PL2 Crystal Palace PL2

Leeds United PL2
Leeds United U23
Palace U23
Crystal Palace U23
Mon 04 Apr 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Elland Road

Leeds United U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Recent Meetings

Premier League 2 - Division 1

Leeds United U23
Crystal Palace U23
Leeds United U23

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace U23
Games played
1
1
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Leeds United U23

Form

Crystal Palace U23
LEI
LEI
1 - 0
(A)
L
W
(H)
4 - 3
TOT
TOT
BLA
BLA
4 - 4
(H)
D
L
(A)
1 - 0
WES
WES
LIV
LIV
0 - 4
(A)
W
L
(A)
4 - 2
MAN
MAN
WES
WES
2 - 2
(H)
D
W
(A)
1 - 6
LEI
LEI
DER
DER
2 - 3
(A)
W
W
(H)
3 - 1
EVE
EVE
Leeds United U23

Season so far

Crystal Palace U23
5
Position
8
3
Won
3
2
Drawn
0
2
Lost
4
2.57
Average goals scored
2.57
2.00
Average goals conceded
2.43
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3