Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Leicester City U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Leicester City PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 6

Leicester City PL21
Marcal-Madivadua76'
Palace U236
Omilabu10' 38'
Street12' 49'
Rak-Sakyi42' 57'
Mon 13 Sep 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1LCFC Training Ground

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Leicester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 6.
90'+2'

free kick won

Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronny Nelson with a headed pass.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Leicester City PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
88'

free kick won

Sammy Braybrooke (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Jacob Wakeling (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tawanda Maswanhise with a headed pass.
84'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Wanya Marcal-Madivadua (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jacob Wakeling.
80'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Roles (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Roles with a cross.
79'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Vontae Daley-Campbell.
76'

Leicester City U23 Goal

Leicester City U23
Goal!
Leicester City U23
Wanya
Marcal-Madivadua(12)
Goal! Leicester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 6. Wanya Marcal-Madivadua (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
75'

corner

Corner, Leicester City PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
73'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Fitzhugh.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
off
Harry Freedman
Harry
Freedman(12)
on
70'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
69'

free kick won

Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Roles (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robert Street.
67'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'

free kick won

Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

Substitution

Leicester City U23
Thanawat
Suengchitthawon(10)
off
Ethan
Fitzhugh(15)
on
64'

free kick won

Sammy Braybrooke (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Nya Kirby
Nya
Kirby(14)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Malachi Boateng
Malachi
Boateng(4)
off
Jack Roles
Jack
Roles(15)
on
61'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Reece Hannam.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.
57'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 6. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
55'

Yellow Card

Wormleighton(14)
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tawanda Maswanhise.
54'

free kick won

Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

free kick won

Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
49'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
Robert Street
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 5. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ronny Nelson.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
45'

Substitution

Leicester City U23
Oliver
Ewing(4)
off
Wanya
Marcal-Madivadua(12)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 4.
45'+3'

Substitution

Leicester City U23
Iestyn
Hughes(3)
off
Joe
Wormleighton(14)
on
45'+2'

Yellow Card

Hughes(3)
Iestyn Hughes (Leicester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
43'

Yellow Card

Braybrooke(8)
Sammy Braybrooke (Leicester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
41'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Iestyn Hughes.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kasey McAteer.
38'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
David
Omilabu(10)
David Omilabu
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 3. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
37'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Reece Hannam is caught offside.
36'

free kick won

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball following a fast break.
29'

Yellow Card

Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'

free kick won

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'

free kick won

Jacob Wakeling (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
24'

free kick won

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

free kick won

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
20'

free kick won

Jacob Wakeling (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Vontae Daley-Campbell.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thanawat Suengchitthawon.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kasey McAteer.
14'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Robert Street tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
12'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
Robert Street
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
10'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
David
Omilabu(10)
David Omilabu
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Robertson.
9'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
4'

Red Card

Brunt(6)
Lewis Brunt (Leicester City PL2) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
4'

free kick won

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
3'

miss

Attempt missed. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
1'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
2
Sean Robertson
DF
3
Reece Hannam
DF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
67'
substitution icon71'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
42'
57'
10
David Omilabu
MF
10'
38'
7
Michael Olise
MF
substitution icon62'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
29'
substitution icon62'
9
Robert Street
S
12'
49'

Substitutes

12
Harry Freedman
substitution icon71'
13
Owen Goodman
14
Nya Kirby
substitution icon62'
15
Jack Roles
substitution icon62'
16
Noah Watson

Starting lineup

1
Brad Young
GK
5
Ronny Nelson
DF
3
Iestyn Hughes
DF
45'+2'
substitution icon45'+3'
2
Vontae Daley-Campbell
DF
6
Lewis Brunt
DF
4'
4
Oliver Ewing
MF
substitution icon45'
10
Thanawat Suengchitthawon
MF
substitution icon65'
8
Sammy Braybrooke
MF
43'
7
Kasey McAteer
MF
11
Tawanda Maswanhise
MF
9
Jacob Wakeling
S

Substitutes

12
Wanya Marcal-Madivadua
substitution icon45'
76'
13
Kelechi Chibueze
14
Joe Wormleighton
substitution icon45'+3'
55'
15
Ethan Fitzhugh
substitution icon65'
16
Terell Pennant
Leicester City U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
34%
66%
Shots on target
1
12
Shots off target
3
8
Corners
2
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
10
Offsides
0
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
2
Sean Robertson
DF
3
Reece Hannam
DF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
67'
substitution icon71'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
42'
57'
10
David Omilabu
MF
10'
38'
7
Michael Olise
MF
substitution icon62'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
29'
substitution icon62'
9
Robert Street
S
12'
49'

Substitutes

12
Harry Freedman
substitution icon71'
13
Owen Goodman
14
Nya Kirby
substitution icon62'
15
Jack Roles
substitution icon62'
16
Noah Watson

Starting lineup

1
Brad Young
GK
5
Ronny Nelson
DF
3
Iestyn Hughes
DF
45'+2'
substitution icon45'+3'
2
Vontae Daley-Campbell
DF
6
Lewis Brunt
DF
4'
4
Oliver Ewing
MF
substitution icon45'
10
Thanawat Suengchitthawon
MF
substitution icon65'
8
Sammy Braybrooke
MF
43'
7
Kasey McAteer
MF
11
Tawanda Maswanhise
MF
9
Jacob Wakeling
S

Substitutes

12
Wanya Marcal-Madivadua
substitution icon45'
76'
13
Kelechi Chibueze
14
Joe Wormleighton
substitution icon45'+3'
55'
15
Ethan Fitzhugh
substitution icon65'
16
Terell Pennant
Leicester City U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
34%
66%
Shots on target
1
12
Shots off target
3
8
Corners
2
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
10
Offsides
0
0

No scores found

There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Leicester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 6.
90'+2'

free kick won

Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronny Nelson with a headed pass.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Leicester City PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
88'

free kick won

Sammy Braybrooke (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Jacob Wakeling (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tawanda Maswanhise with a headed pass.
84'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Wanya Marcal-Madivadua (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jacob Wakeling.
80'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Roles (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Roles with a cross.
79'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Vontae Daley-Campbell.
76'

Leicester City U23 Goal

Leicester City U23
Goal!
Leicester City U23
Wanya
Marcal-Madivadua(12)
Goal! Leicester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 6. Wanya Marcal-Madivadua (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
75'

corner

Corner, Leicester City PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
73'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Fitzhugh.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
off
Harry Freedman
Harry
Freedman(12)
on
70'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
69'

free kick won

Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Roles (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robert Street.
67'

Yellow Card

Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'

free kick won

Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

Substitution

Leicester City U23
Thanawat
Suengchitthawon(10)
off
Ethan
Fitzhugh(15)
on
64'

free kick won

Sammy Braybrooke (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Michael Olise
Michael
Olise(7)
off
Nya Kirby
Nya
Kirby(14)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Malachi Boateng
Malachi
Boateng(4)
off
Jack Roles
Jack
Roles(15)
on
61'

free kick won

Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Reece Hannam.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.
57'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 6. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
55'

Yellow Card

Wormleighton(14)
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tawanda Maswanhise.
54'

free kick won

Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

free kick won

Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
49'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
Robert Street
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 5. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ronny Nelson.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
45'

Substitution

Leicester City U23
Oliver
Ewing(4)
off
Wanya
Marcal-Madivadua(12)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 4.
45'+3'

Substitution

Leicester City U23
Iestyn
Hughes(3)
off
Joe
Wormleighton(14)
on
45'+2'

Yellow Card

Hughes(3)
Iestyn Hughes (Leicester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
43'

miss

Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
43'

Yellow Card

Braybrooke(8)
Sammy Braybrooke (Leicester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
41'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Iestyn Hughes.
39'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kasey McAteer.
38'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
David
Omilabu(10)
David Omilabu
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 3. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
37'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Reece Hannam is caught offside.
36'

free kick won

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'

miss

Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball following a fast break.
29'

Yellow Card

Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'

free kick won

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'

free kick won

Jacob Wakeling (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
24'

free kick won

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

free kick won

Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
20'

free kick won

Jacob Wakeling (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'

free kick won

Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Vontae Daley-Campbell.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thanawat Suengchitthawon.
16'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kasey McAteer.
14'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Robert Street tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
12'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
Robert Street
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
10'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
David
Omilabu(10)
David Omilabu
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Robertson.
9'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
4'

Red Card

Brunt(6)
Lewis Brunt (Leicester City PL2) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
4'

free kick won

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
3'

miss

Attempt missed. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
1'

free kick won

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.