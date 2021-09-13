Leicester City PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 6
Leicester City PL21
Marcal-Madivadua76'
Palace U236
Omilabu10' 38'
Street12' 49'
Rak-Sakyi42' 57'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Leicester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 6.
90'+2'
free kick won
Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ronny Nelson with a headed pass.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Leicester City PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
88'
free kick won
Sammy Braybrooke (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Jacob Wakeling (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tawanda Maswanhise with a headed pass.
84'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Wanya Marcal-Madivadua (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jacob Wakeling.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Roles (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Roles with a cross.
79'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Vontae Daley-Campbell.
76'
Leicester City U23 Goal
Goal!
Wanya
Marcal-Madivadua(12)
Goal! Leicester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 6. Wanya Marcal-Madivadua (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
75'
corner
Corner, Leicester City PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
73'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Fitzhugh.
71'
Substitution
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)off
Harry
Freedman(12)on
70'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
69'
free kick won
Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Roles (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robert Street.
67'
Yellow Card
Wells-Morrison(8)
Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
67'
free kick won
Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Thanawat
Suengchitthawon(10)off
Ethan
Fitzhugh(15)on
64'
free kick won
Sammy Braybrooke (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
62'
Substitution
Michael
Olise(7)off
Nya
Kirby(14)on
62'
Substitution
Malachi
Boateng(4)off
Jack
Roles(15)on
61'
free kick won
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Reece Hannam.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Olise.
57'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 6. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
55'
Yellow Card
Wormleighton(14)
Joe Wormleighton (Leicester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tawanda Maswanhise.
54'
free kick won
Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
49'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 5. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ronny Nelson.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Omilabu.
45'
Substitution
Oliver
Ewing(4)off
Wanya
Marcal-Madivadua(12)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 4.
45'+3'
Substitution
Iestyn
Hughes(3)off
Joe
Wormleighton(14)on
45'+2'
Yellow Card
Hughes(3)
Iestyn Hughes (Leicester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+1'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Olise.
43'
miss
Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
43'
Yellow Card
Braybrooke(8)
Sammy Braybrooke (Leicester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 4. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
41'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Iestyn Hughes.
39'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kasey McAteer.
38'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(10)
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 3. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
37'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Michael Olise tries a through ball, but Reece Hannam is caught offside.
36'
free kick won
Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35'
miss
Attempt missed. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball following a fast break.
29'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
29'
free kick won
Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
free kick won
Jacob Wakeling (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Omilabu with a cross.
24'
free kick won
Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
free kick won
Kasey McAteer (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a through ball.
20'
free kick won
Jacob Wakeling (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
19'
free kick won
Vontae Daley-Campbell (Leicester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Vontae Daley-Campbell.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thanawat Suengchitthawon.
16'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kasey McAteer.
14'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Robert Street tries a through ball, but David Omilabu is caught offside.
12'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
10'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(10)
Goal! Leicester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sean Robertson.
9'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
4'
Red Card
Brunt(6)
Lewis Brunt (Leicester City PL2) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
4'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
3'
miss
Attempt missed. Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
1'
free kick won
Michael Olise (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
2
Sean Robertson
DF
3
Reece Hannam
DF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
67'
71'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
42'
57'
10
David Omilabu
MF
10'
38'
7
Michael Olise
MF
62'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
29'
62'
9
Robert Street
S
12'
49'
Substitutes
12
Harry Freedman
71'
13
Owen Goodman
14
Nya Kirby
62'
15
Jack Roles
62'
16
Noah Watson
Starting lineup
1
Brad Young
GK
5
Ronny Nelson
DF
3
Iestyn Hughes
DF
45'+2'
45'+3'
2
Vontae Daley-Campbell
DF
6
Lewis Brunt
DF
4'
4
Oliver Ewing
MF
45'
10
Thanawat Suengchitthawon
MF
65'
8
Sammy Braybrooke
MF
43'
7
Kasey McAteer
MF
11
Tawanda Maswanhise
MF
9
Jacob Wakeling
S
Substitutes
12
Wanya Marcal-Madivadua
45'
76'
13
Kelechi Chibueze
14
Joe Wormleighton
45'+3'
55'
15
Ethan Fitzhugh
65'
16
Terell Pennant
Team stats
Possession
34%
66%
Shots on target
1
12
Shots off target
3
8
Corners
2
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
10
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
