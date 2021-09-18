Skip navigation
Manchester City U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Manchester City PL2 4 Crystal Palace PL2 2

Manchester City PL24
Delap41'
Mcatee48' 81'
Edozie52'
Palace U232
Street38'
Rak-Sakyi42'
Sat 18 Sep 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Academy Stadium

Full-Time
U23 Highlights: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace

Highlights

Palace TV

Highlights

U23 Highlights: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace

04:01

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Manchester City PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
90'+5'

Yellow Card

Akinwale(15)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+5'

free kick won

Conrad Egan-Riley (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'

free kick won

Finley Burns (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(5)
off
David Boateng
David
Boateng(16)
on
90'+2'

free kick won

Taione Sodje (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taione Sodje.
88'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Micah Hamilton.
87'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Edozie.
86'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

free kick won

Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'

Substitution

Manchester City U23
Juan Larios(5)
off
Oscar
Tarensi(14)
on
85'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)
off
Jack Roles
Jack
Roles(14)
on
85'

free kick won

Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

Yellow Card

Street(9)
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
81'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Nya Kirby
Nya
Kirby(10)
off
Victor
Akinwale(15)
on
81'

Manchester City U23 Goal

Manchester City U23
Goal!
Manchester City U23
James
Mcatee(10)
Goal! Manchester City PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 2. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.
80'

free kick won

Micah Hamilton (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

offside

Offside, Manchester City PL2. Mikki van Sas tries a through ball, but Taione Sodje is caught offside.
73'

Yellow Card

Charles(6)
Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

free kick won

Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oscar Bobb with a through ball.
68'

Yellow Card

Egan-Riley(4)
Conrad Egan-Riley (Manchester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'

free kick won

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
64'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'

free kick won

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kwaku Oduroh.
58'

Substitution

Manchester City U23
Luke
Bolton(2)
off
Kwaku
Oduroh(12)
on
58'

Yellow Card

Juan Larios(5)
Juan Larios (Manchester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'

Yellow Card

O'Brien(6)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'

Manchester City U23 Goal

Manchester City U23
Goal!
Manchester City U23
Samuel
Edozie(11)
Goal! Manchester City PL2 3, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
51'

penalty won

Penalty Manchester City PL2. Taione Sodje draws a foul in the penalty area.
49'

post

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by James McAtee.
48'

Manchester City U23 Goal

Manchester City U23
Goal!
Manchester City U23
James
Mcatee(10)
Goal! Manchester City PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 2. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.
45'

Substitution

Manchester City U23
Liam
Delap(9)
off
Taione
Sodje(16)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Manchester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
45'+1'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

free kick won

Luke Bolton (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Manchester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
42'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
41'

Manchester City U23 Goal

Manchester City U23
Goal!
Manchester City U23
Liam
Delap(9)
Goal! Manchester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James McAtee with a headed pass.
40'

free kick won

Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
Robert Street
Goal! Manchester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Finley Burns.
33'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shea Charles.
32'

corner

Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conrad Egan-Riley.
29'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McAtee with a through ball.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McAtee with a through ball.
24'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
22'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

free kick won

Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'

offside

Offside, Manchester City PL2. Mikki van Sas tries a through ball, but Liam Delap is caught offside.
17'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
15'

free kick won

Juan Larios (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

free kick won

Mikki van Sas (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Juan Larios.
12'

free kick won

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

free kick won

Juan Larios (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
9'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
9'

corner

Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.
8'

free kick won

Finley Burns (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McAtee.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
substitution icon90'+3'
3
Reece Hannam
DF
2
Sean Robertson
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
55'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
substitution icon85'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
42'
10
Nya Kirby
MF
substitution icon81'
7
David Omilabu
MF
9
Robert Street
S
38'
82'

Substitutes

12
Harry Freedman
14
Jack Roles
substitution icon85'
15
Victor Akinwale
substitution icon81'
90'+5'
16
David Boateng
substitution icon90'+3'

Starting lineup

1
Mikki van Sas
GK
3
Finley Burns
DF
4
Conrad Egan-Riley
DF
68'
5
Juan Larios
DF
58'
substitution icon85'
2
Luke Bolton
DF
substitution icon58'
8
Micah Hamilton
MF
6
Shea Charles
MF
73'
10
James Mcatee
MF
48'
81'
7
Oscar Bobb
MF
11
Samuel Edozie
MF
52'
9
Liam Delap
S
41'
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

12
Kwaku Oduroh
substitution icon58'
13
Joshua McNamara
14
Oscar Tarensi
substitution icon85'
15
Darko Gyabi
16
Taione Sodje
substitution icon45'
Manchester City U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
61%
39%
Shots on target
11
3
Shots off target
3
1
Corners
2
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
17
11
Offsides
0
0
MAN
2-1
