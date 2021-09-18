U23s Report: Eagles undone by reigning PL2 Champions
Manchester City PL2 4 Crystal Palace PL2 2
Manchester City PL24
Delap41'
Mcatee48' 81'
Edozie52'
Palace U232
Street38'
Rak-Sakyi42'
- 04:01U23 Highlights: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace04:01U23 Highlights: Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palacehighlights
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester City PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
90'+5'
Yellow Card
Akinwale(15)
Victor Akinwale (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+5'
free kick won
Conrad Egan-Riley (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
free kick won
Finley Burns (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
Substitution
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(5)off
David
Boateng(16)on
90'+2'
free kick won
Taione Sodje (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taione Sodje.
88'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Micah Hamilton.
87'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Samuel Edozie.
86'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
85'
Substitution
Juan Larios(5)off
Oscar
Tarensi(14)on
85'
Substitution
Jack
Wells-Morrison(8)off
Jack
Roles(14)on
85'
free kick won
Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
84'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
Yellow Card
Street(9)
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
81'
Substitution
Nya
Kirby(10)off
Victor
Akinwale(15)on
81'
Manchester City U23 Goal
Goal!
James
Mcatee(10)
Goal! Manchester City PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 2. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.
80'
free kick won
Micah Hamilton (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
offside
Offside, Manchester City PL2. Mikki van Sas tries a through ball, but Taione Sodje is caught offside.
73'
Yellow Card
Charles(6)
Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
72'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Shea Charles (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oscar Bobb with a through ball.
68'
Yellow Card
Egan-Riley(4)
Conrad Egan-Riley (Manchester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
66'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
64'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
62'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Kwaku Oduroh.
58'
Substitution
Luke
Bolton(2)off
Kwaku
Oduroh(12)on
58'
Yellow Card
Juan Larios(5)
Juan Larios (Manchester City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
58'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
55'
Yellow Card
O'Brien(6)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
52'
Manchester City U23 Goal
Goal!
Samuel
Edozie(11)
Goal! Manchester City PL2 3, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
51'
penalty won
Penalty Manchester City PL2. Taione Sodje draws a foul in the penalty area.
49'
post
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by James McAtee.
48'
Manchester City U23 Goal
Goal!
James
Mcatee(10)
Goal! Manchester City PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 2. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.
45'
Substitution
Liam
Delap(9)off
Taione
Sodje(16)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
45'+1'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
free kick won
Luke Bolton (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Manchester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
41'
Manchester City U23 Goal
Goal!
Liam
Delap(9)
Goal! Manchester City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by James McAtee with a headed pass.
40'
free kick won
Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Manchester City PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Finley Burns.
33'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Shea Charles.
32'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conrad Egan-Riley.
29'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James McAtee with a through ball.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by James McAtee with a through ball.
24'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
22'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
free kick won
Oscar Bobb (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'
offside
Offside, Manchester City PL2. Mikki van Sas tries a through ball, but Liam Delap is caught offside.
17'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
15'
free kick won
Juan Larios (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Mikki van Sas (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Juan Larios.
12'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
free kick won
Juan Larios (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
9'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
9'
corner
Corner, Manchester City PL2. Conceded by Joseph Whitworth.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James McAtee (Manchester City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oscar Bobb.
8'
free kick won
Finley Burns (Manchester City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James McAtee.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Samuel Edozie (Manchester City PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by James McAtee.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
90'+3'
3
Reece Hannam
DF
2
Sean Robertson
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
55'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
85'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
42'
10
Nya Kirby
MF
81'
7
David Omilabu
MF
9
Robert Street
S
38'
82'
Substitutes
12
Harry Freedman
14
Jack Roles
85'
15
Victor Akinwale
81'
90'+5'
16
David Boateng
90'+3'
Starting lineup
1
Mikki van Sas
GK
3
Finley Burns
DF
4
Conrad Egan-Riley
DF
68'
5
Juan Larios
DF
58'
85'
2
Luke Bolton
DF
58'
8
Micah Hamilton
MF
6
Shea Charles
MF
73'
10
James Mcatee
MF
48'
81'
7
Oscar Bobb
MF
11
Samuel Edozie
MF
52'
9
Liam Delap
S
41'
45'
Substitutes
12
Kwaku Oduroh
58'
13
Joshua McNamara
14
Oscar Tarensi
85'
15
Darko Gyabi
16
Taione Sodje
45'
Team stats
Possession
61%
39%
Shots on target
11
3
Shots off target
3
1
Corners
2
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
17
11
Offsides
0
0
MAN
2-1
BHA
- U23s Report: Eagles undone by reigning PL2 Champions
