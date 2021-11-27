Manchester United PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 2
Manchester United PL21
McNeill13'
Palace U232
Rak-Sakyi2'
Gordon46'
Match reports
U23s Report: Rak-Sakyi and Gordon fire Eagles to victor...
On a sub-zero afternoon at Leigh Sports Village, Crystal Palace Under-23s saw off a strong Manchester United side. Goals from John-Kymani Gordon and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, were enough to record a third successive away win.
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
13
9
1
3
33
17
+16
28
2
ARSArsenal U23
13
8
2
3
38
28
+10
26
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
13
7
3
3
34
22
+12
24
4
MANManchester City U23
13
7
3
3
31
19
+12
24
5
CRYCrystal Palace U23
13
7
0
6
30
25
+5
21
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
13
5
5
3
21
17
+4
20
7
MANManchester United U23
13
5
3
5
20
23
-3
18
8
LIVLiverpool U23
13
4
3
6
19
24
-5
15
9
CHEChelsea U23
13
3
5
5
19
25
-6
14
10
EVEEverton U23
13
4
2
7
17
29
-12
14
11
LEILeicester City U23
12
3
4
5
16
29
-13
13
12
LEELeeds United U23
13
3
3
7
28
32
-4
12
13
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
13
2
5
6
20
34
-14
11
14
DERDerby County U23
12
3
1
8
21
23
-2
10
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Manchester United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
90'+4'
free kick won
Bjorn Hardley (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zidane Iqbal (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Anthony Elanga.
90'
Substitution
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)off
Danny
Imray(16)on
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
86'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
Substitution
Scott
Banks(7)off
James
Taylor(15)on
83'
Substitution
Charlie
McNeill(9)off
Dillon
Hoogewerf(16)on
82'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie McNeill.
77'
corner
Corner, Manchester United PL2. Conceded by Malachi Boateng.
76'
Substitution
Nya
Kirby(10)off
David
Omilabu(12)on
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
73'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
71'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks.
70'
Substitution
Martin
Svidersky(6)off
Alejandro Garnacho(14)on
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
64'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
60'
Yellow Card
Svidersky(6)
Martin Svidersky (Manchester United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
Yellow Card
Kirby(10)
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'
free kick won
Álvaro Fernández (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
free kick won
Martin Svidersky (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isak Hansen-Aaröen.
52'
free kick won
Isak Hansen-Aaröen (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
free kick won
Álvaro Fernández (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(9)
Goal! Manchester United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Manchester United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
45'+3'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Charlie Wellens.
45'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
42'
miss
Attempt missed. Isak Hansen-Aaröen (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.
42'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isak Hansen-Aaröen.
41'
free kick won
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
Yellow Card
Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'
free kick won
Charlie Wellens (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross following a corner.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Martin Svidersky.
33'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Zidane Iqbal.
32'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
30'
free kick won
Álvaro Fernández (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlie McNeill (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.
28'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
free kick won
Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
21'
free kick won
Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'
free kick won
Charlie Wellens (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
free kick won
Álvaro Fernández (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
Manchester United U23 Goal
Goal!
Charlie
McNeill(9)
Goal! Manchester United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Charlie McNeill (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Elanga with a through ball.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
12'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
9'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
9'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
8'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isak Hansen-Aaröen.
6'
miss
Attempt missed. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isak Hansen-Aaröen.
2'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Goal! Manchester United PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
2'
free kick won
Zidane Iqbal (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
39'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
10
Nya Kirby
MF
57'
76'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
60'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
2'
90'
7
Scott Banks
MF
83'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
46'
Substitutes
12
David Omilabu
76'
13
Trialist J
14
Daniel Quick
15
James Taylor
83'
16
Danny Imray
90'
Starting lineup
1
Tom Heaton
GK
3
Álvaro Fernández
DF
2
Charlie Wellens
DF
4
Teden Mengi
DF
5
Bjorn Hardley
DF
8
Charlie Savage
MF
10
Isak Hansen-Aaröen
MF
6
Martin Svidersky
MF
60'
70'
11
Anthony Elanga
MF
7
Zidane Iqbal
MF
9
Charlie McNeill
S
13'
83'
Substitutes
12
Marc Jurado
13
Ondrej Mastny
14
Alejandro Garnacho
70'
15
Paul McShane
16
Dillon Hoogewerf
83'
Team stats
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
6
7
Shots off target
2
3
Corners
1
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
7
Offsides
0
0
