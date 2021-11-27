Skip navigation
Manchester United U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Manchester United PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 2

Manchester United PL21
McNeill13'
Palace U232
Rak-Sakyi2'
Gordon46'
Sat 27 Nov 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Leigh Sports Village

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
WESWest Ham United U23
13
9
1
3
33
17
+16
28
2
ARSArsenal U23
13
8
2
3
38
28
+10
26
3
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
13
7
3
3
34
22
+12
24
4
MANManchester City U23
13
7
3
3
31
19
+12
24
5
CRYCrystal Palace U23
13
7
0
6
30
25
+5
21
6
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
13
5
5
3
21
17
+4
20
7
MANManchester United U23
13
5
3
5
20
23
-3
18
8
LIVLiverpool U23
13
4
3
6
19
24
-5
15
9
CHEChelsea U23
13
3
5
5
19
25
-6
14
10
EVEEverton U23
13
4
2
7
17
29
-12
14
11
LEILeicester City U23
12
3
4
5
16
29
-13
13
12
LEELeeds United U23
13
3
3
7
28
32
-4
12
13
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
13
2
5
6
20
34
-14
11
14
DERDerby County U23
12
3
1
8
21
23
-2
10

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Manchester United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
90'+4'

free kick won

Bjorn Hardley (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zidane Iqbal (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Anthony Elanga.
90'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
Danny Imray
Danny
Imray(16)
on
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
86'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Scott Banks
Scott
Banks(7)
off
James Taylor
James
Taylor(15)
on
83'

Substitution

Manchester United U23
Charlie
McNeill(9)
off
Dillon
Hoogewerf(16)
on
82'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Charlie McNeill.
77'

corner

Corner, Manchester United PL2. Conceded by Malachi Boateng.
76'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Nya Kirby
Nya
Kirby(10)
off
David Omilabu
David
Omilabu(12)
on
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
73'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
71'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks.
70'

Substitution

Manchester United U23
Martin
Svidersky(6)
off
Alejandro Garnacho(14)
on
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
64'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
60'

Yellow Card

Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
60'

Yellow Card

Svidersky(6)
Martin Svidersky (Manchester United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
60'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

Yellow Card

Kirby(10)
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
57'

free kick won

Álvaro Fernández (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

free kick won

Martin Svidersky (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
54'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isak Hansen-Aaröen.
52'

free kick won

Isak Hansen-Aaröen (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

free kick won

Álvaro Fernández (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
46'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
John-Kymani
Gordon(9)
John-Kymani Gordon
Goal! Manchester United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Manchester United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
45'+3'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Charlie Wellens.
45'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
42'

miss

Attempt missed. Isak Hansen-Aaröen (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.
42'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isak Hansen-Aaröen.
41'

free kick won

Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

Yellow Card

Adaramola(3)
Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
39'

free kick won

Charlie Wellens (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross following a corner.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Martin Svidersky.
33'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
32'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Zidane Iqbal.
32'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.
30'

free kick won

Álvaro Fernández (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Charlie McNeill (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Elanga.
28'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'

free kick won

Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
24'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
21'

free kick won

Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
21'

free kick won

Charlie Wellens (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

free kick won

Álvaro Fernández (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

Manchester United U23 Goal

Manchester United U23
Goal!
Manchester United U23
Charlie
McNeill(9)
Goal! Manchester United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Charlie McNeill (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anthony Elanga with a through ball.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
12'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
9'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tom Heaton.
9'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
8'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isak Hansen-Aaröen.
6'

miss

Attempt missed. Anthony Elanga (Manchester United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Isak Hansen-Aaröen.
2'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Goal! Manchester United PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
2'

free kick won

Zidane Iqbal (Manchester United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Wells-Morrison.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
39'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
10
Nya Kirby
MF
57'
substitution icon76'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
60'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
2'
substitution icon90'
7
Scott Banks
MF
substitution icon83'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
46'

Substitutes

12
David Omilabu
substitution icon76'
13
Trialist J
14
Daniel Quick
15
James Taylor
substitution icon83'
16
Danny Imray
substitution icon90'

Starting lineup

1
Tom Heaton
GK
3
Álvaro Fernández
DF
2
Charlie Wellens
DF
4
Teden Mengi
DF
5
Bjorn Hardley
DF
8
Charlie Savage
MF
10
Isak Hansen-Aaröen
MF
6
Martin Svidersky
MF
60'
substitution icon70'
11
Anthony Elanga
MF
7
Zidane Iqbal
MF
9
Charlie McNeill
S
13'
substitution icon83'

Substitutes

12
Marc Jurado
13
Ondrej Mastny
14
Alejandro Garnacho
substitution icon70'
15
Paul McShane
16
Dillon Hoogewerf
substitution icon83'
Manchester United U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
6
7
Shots off target
2
3
Corners
1
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
7
Offsides
0
0

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
3
Tayo Adaramola
DF
39'
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
10
Nya Kirby
MF
57'
substitution icon76'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
60'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
2'
substitution icon90'
7
Scott Banks
MF
substitution icon83'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
46'

Substitutes

12
David Omilabu
substitution icon76'
13
Trialist J
14
Daniel Quick
15
James Taylor
substitution icon83'
16
Danny Imray
substitution icon90'

Starting lineup

1
Tom Heaton
GK
3
Álvaro Fernández
DF
2
Charlie Wellens
DF
4
Teden Mengi
DF
5
Bjorn Hardley
DF
8
Charlie Savage
MF
10
Isak Hansen-Aaröen
MF
6
Martin Svidersky
MF
60'
substitution icon70'
11
Anthony Elanga
MF
7
Zidane Iqbal
MF
9
Charlie McNeill
S
13'
substitution icon83'

Substitutes

12
Marc Jurado
13
Ondrej Mastny
14
Alejandro Garnacho
substitution icon70'
15
Paul McShane
16
Dillon Hoogewerf
substitution icon83'
Manchester United U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
6
7
Shots off target
2
3
Corners
1
7
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
12
7
Offsides
0
0

