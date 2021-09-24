Team news: Strong XI from McCarthy as Street, Rak-Sakyi and Omilabu start v West Ham U23s
West Ham United PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 0
West Ham United PL21
Alese45'+2'
Palace U230
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, West Ham United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
90'+1'
post
Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kamarai Simon-Swyer.
89'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Nya Kirby tries a through ball, but Jay Rich-Baghuelou is caught offside.
88'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nya Kirby following a set piece situation.
86'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
78'
free kick won
Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
Substitution
Robert
Street(9)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)on
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Armstrong Oko-Flex.
76'
free kick won
Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Ashby.
75'
Substitution
Reece
Hannam(3)off
David
Boateng(16)on
74'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'
free kick won
Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
free kick won
Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Amadou Diallo (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
71'
free kick won
Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sonny Perkins.
70'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Yellow Card
Longelo(3)
Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
66'
Yellow Card
Ashby(2)
Harrison Ashby (West Ham United PL2) is shown the yellow card.
65'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
62'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jamal Baptiste.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kamarai Simon-Swyer with a cross.
56'
Yellow Card
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'
free kick won
Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kamarai Simon-Swyer (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo.
52'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Harrison Ashby (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Keenan Appiah-Forson.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keenan Appiah-Forson.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
47'
offside
Offside, West Ham United PL2. Emmanuel Longelo tries a through ball, but Sonny Perkins is caught offside.
46'
free kick won
Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'+2'
West Ham United U23 Goal
Goal!
Ajibola
Alese(6)
Goal! West Ham United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Ajibola Alese (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a cross.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'
Yellow Card
Rich-Baghuelou(5)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a cross following a corner.
32'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake O'Brien with a headed pass.
28'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Amadou Diallo (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a through ball.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo.
24'
free kick won
Kamarai Simon-Swyer (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Amadou Diallo (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre Ekwah (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Keenan Appiah-Forson.
20'
free kick won
Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
12'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
10'
free kick won
Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Armstrong Oko-Flex.
2'
free kick won
Kristjan Hegyi (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
3
Reece Hannam
DF
75'
2
Sean Robertson
DF
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
45'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
56'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
74'
7
David Omilabu
MF
10
Nya Kirby
MF
9
Robert Street
S
78'
Substitutes
12
Harry Freedman
13
Oliver Webber
14
John-Kymani Gordon
78'
15
Jack Roles
16
David Boateng
75'
Starting lineup
1
Kristjan Hegyi
GK
2
Harrison Ashby
DF
66'
5
Jamal Baptiste
DF
6
Ajibola Alese
DF
45'+2'
3
Emmanuel Longelo
DF
68'
10
Kamarai Simon-Swyer
MF
11
Armstrong Oko-Flex
MF
8
Keenan Appiah-Forson
MF
4
Pierre Ekwah
MF
7
Amadou Diallo
MF
9
Sonny Perkins
S
Substitutes
12
Michael Forbes
13
Brian Kinnear
14
Bernardo Rosa
15
Archie Woods
16
William Greenidge
Team stats
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
6
3
Shots off target
7
3
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
15
Offsides
0
0
LEE
4-4
BLA
EVE
0-1
MAN
CHE
4-3
LIV
BHA
2-1
LEI
- Team news: Strong XI from McCarthy as Street, Rak-Sakyi and Omilabu start v West Ham U23s
Starting lineup
1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
3
Reece Hannam
DF
75'
2
Sean Robertson
DF
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
45'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
56'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
74'
7
David Omilabu
MF
10
Nya Kirby
MF
9
Robert Street
S
78'
Substitutes
12
Harry Freedman
13
Oliver Webber
14
John-Kymani Gordon
78'
15
Jack Roles
16
David Boateng
75'
Starting lineup
1
Kristjan Hegyi
GK
2
Harrison Ashby
DF
66'
5
Jamal Baptiste
DF
6
Ajibola Alese
DF
45'+2'
3
Emmanuel Longelo
DF
68'
10
Kamarai Simon-Swyer
MF
11
Armstrong Oko-Flex
MF
8
Keenan Appiah-Forson
MF
4
Pierre Ekwah
MF
7
Amadou Diallo
MF
9
Sonny Perkins
S
Substitutes
12
Michael Forbes
13
Brian Kinnear
14
Bernardo Rosa
15
Archie Woods
16
William Greenidge
Team stats
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
6
3
Shots off target
7
3
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
15
Offsides
0
0
LEE
4-4
BLA
EVE
0-1
MAN
CHE
4-3
LIV
BHA
2-1
LEI
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, West Ham United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
90'+2'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
90'+1'
post
Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kamarai Simon-Swyer.
89'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Nya Kirby tries a through ball, but Jay Rich-Baghuelou is caught offside.
88'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nya Kirby following a set piece situation.
86'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
78'
free kick won
Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
Substitution
Robert
Street(9)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)on
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Armstrong Oko-Flex.
76'
free kick won
Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Ashby.
75'
Substitution
Reece
Hannam(3)off
David
Boateng(16)on
74'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'
free kick won
Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'
free kick won
Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Amadou Diallo (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
71'
free kick won
Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sonny Perkins.
70'
free kick won
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
Yellow Card
Longelo(3)
Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'
free kick won
Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross.
67'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
66'
Yellow Card
Ashby(2)
Harrison Ashby (West Ham United PL2) is shown the yellow card.
65'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
62'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jamal Baptiste.
56'
miss
Attempt missed. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kamarai Simon-Swyer with a cross.
56'
Yellow Card
Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'
free kick won
Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kamarai Simon-Swyer (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo.
52'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
free kick won
Harrison Ashby (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Keenan Appiah-Forson.
48'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keenan Appiah-Forson.
47'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
47'
offside
Offside, West Ham United PL2. Emmanuel Longelo tries a through ball, but Sonny Perkins is caught offside.
46'
free kick won
Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Ham United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'+2'
West Ham United U23 Goal
Goal!
Ajibola
Alese(6)
Goal! West Ham United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Ajibola Alese (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
45'+2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a cross.
45'+2'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'
Yellow Card
Rich-Baghuelou(5)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'
free kick won
Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'
free kick won
Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
34'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a cross following a corner.
32'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
31'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake O'Brien with a headed pass.
28'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Amadou Diallo (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a through ball.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo.
24'
free kick won
Kamarai Simon-Swyer (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Amadou Diallo (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Pierre Ekwah (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Keenan Appiah-Forson.
20'
free kick won
Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
12'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
10'
free kick won
Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
corner
Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Armstrong Oko-Flex.
2'
free kick won
Kristjan Hegyi (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.