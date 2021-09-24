Skip navigation
West Ham United U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

West Ham United PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 0

West Ham United PL21
Alese45'+2'
Palace U230
Fri 24 Sep 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 1Rush Green

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
MANManchester City U23
7
5
2
0
19
9
+10
17
2
ARSArsenal U23
7
5
1
1
21
13
+8
16
3
WESWest Ham United U23
7
4
1
2
17
12
+5
13
4
BHABrighton and Hove Albion U23
7
4
1
2
14
10
+4
13
5
LEELeeds United U23
7
3
2
2
18
14
+4
11
6
TOTTottenham Hotspur U23
7
3
2
2
18
15
+3
11
7
MANManchester United U23
7
3
2
2
12
11
+1
11
8
CRYCrystal Palace U23
7
3
0
4
18
17
+1
9
9
LEILeicester City U23
6
2
2
2
9
12
-3
8
10
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
7
1
4
2
14
18
-4
7
11
LIVLiverpool U23
7
1
2
4
8
15
-7
5
12
CHEChelsea U23
7
1
2
4
10
19
-9
5
13
EVEEverton U23
7
1
1
5
7
15
-8
4
14
DERDerby County U23
6
1
0
5
6
11
-5
3

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Ham United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
90'+2'

corner

Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
90'+1'

post

Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Kamarai Simon-Swyer.
89'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Nya Kirby tries a through ball, but Jay Rich-Baghuelou is caught offside.
88'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
87'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Wells-Morrison (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nya Kirby following a set piece situation.
86'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
78'

free kick won

Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Robert Street
Robert
Street(9)
off
John-Kymani Gordon
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)
on
78'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Armstrong Oko-Flex.
76'

free kick won

Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Harrison Ashby.
75'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Reece Hannam
Reece
Hannam(3)
off
David Boateng
David
Boateng(16)
on
74'

Yellow Card

Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
74'

free kick won

Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
74'

free kick won

Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Amadou Diallo (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
71'

free kick won

Keenan Appiah-Forson (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sonny Perkins.
70'

free kick won

Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

Yellow Card

Longelo(3)
Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
68'

free kick won

Sean Robertson (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
67'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nya Kirby with a cross.
67'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
66'

Yellow Card

Ashby(2)
Harrison Ashby (West Ham United PL2) is shown the yellow card.
65'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean Robertson with a cross.
62'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
61'

free kick won

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jamal Baptiste.
56'

miss

Attempt missed. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kamarai Simon-Swyer with a cross.
56'

Yellow Card

Rak-Sakyi(11)
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
55'

free kick won

Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
54'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kamarai Simon-Swyer (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo.
52'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

free kick won

Harrison Ashby (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Keenan Appiah-Forson.
48'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keenan Appiah-Forson.
47'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Nya Kirby.
47'

offside

Offside, West Ham United PL2. Emmanuel Longelo tries a through ball, but Sonny Perkins is caught offside.
46'

free kick won

Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Ham United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'+2'

West Ham United U23 Goal

West Ham United U23
Goal!
West Ham United U23
Ajibola
Alese(6)
Goal! West Ham United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Ajibola Alese (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner following a corner.
45'+2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a cross.
45'+2'

corner

Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
45'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Emmanuel Longelo (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
45'

Yellow Card

Rich-Baghuelou(5)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'

free kick won

Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
43'

free kick won

Jamal Baptiste (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

free kick won

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

corner

Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
34'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a cross following a corner.
32'

corner

Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
31'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake O'Brien with a headed pass.
28'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
27'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Amadou Diallo (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo with a through ball.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Armstrong Oko-Flex (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Longelo.
24'

free kick won

Kamarai Simon-Swyer (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Amadou Diallo (West Ham United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Pierre Ekwah (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Keenan Appiah-Forson.
20'

free kick won

Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
19'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
13'

corner

Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
12'

corner

Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
10'

free kick won

Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

corner

Corner, West Ham United PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sonny Perkins (West Ham United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Armstrong Oko-Flex.
2'

free kick won

Kristjan Hegyi (West Ham United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ajibola Alese.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Joseph Whitworth
GK
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
3
Reece Hannam
DF
substitution icon75'
2
Sean Robertson
DF
5
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
45'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
56'
8
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
74'
7
David Omilabu
MF
10
Nya Kirby
MF
9
Robert Street
S
substitution icon78'

Substitutes

12
Harry Freedman
13
Oliver Webber
14
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon78'
15
Jack Roles
16
David Boateng
substitution icon75'

Starting lineup

1
Kristjan Hegyi
GK
2
Harrison Ashby
DF
66'
5
Jamal Baptiste
DF
6
Ajibola Alese
DF
45'+2'
3
Emmanuel Longelo
DF
68'
10
Kamarai Simon-Swyer
MF
11
Armstrong Oko-Flex
MF
8
Keenan Appiah-Forson
MF
4
Pierre Ekwah
MF
7
Amadou Diallo
MF
9
Sonny Perkins
S

Substitutes

12
Michael Forbes
13
Brian Kinnear
14
Bernardo Rosa
15
Archie Woods
16
William Greenidge
West Ham United U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
6
3
Shots off target
7
3
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
15
Offsides
0
0
LEE
4-4
BLA
EVE
0-1
MAN
CHE
4-3
LIV
BHA
2-1
LEI

West Ham United U23

