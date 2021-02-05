Skip navigation
Aston Villa U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Aston Villa PL2 4 Crystal Palace PL2 4

Aston Villa PL24
Hayden16'
Farr41' 61'
Chukwuemeka81'
Crystal Palace PL24
Gordon30'
Hale46'
Aveiro82'
Russell87'
Fri 05 Feb 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Bodymoor Heath Training Ground

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Aston Villa PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 4.
90'+5'

free kick won

Jacob Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
90'+3'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kaine Hayden (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Young(9)
Brad Young (Aston Villa PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'

offside

Offside, Aston Villa PL2. Benjamin Chrisene tries a through ball, but Brad Young is caught offside.
90'+1'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Michael Tait (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Sohna with a headed pass.
90'+1'

Substitution

Aston Villa U23
Carney
Chukwuemeka(8)
off
Arjan
Raikhy(14)
on
90'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by Jude Russell.
90'

free kick won

Harrison Sohna (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kaine Hayden (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
89'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by Cardo Siddik.
88'

free kick won

Brad Young (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'

Yellow Card

Aveiro(15)
Brandon Aveiro (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'

free kick won

Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jude
Russell(5)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 4. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
86'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kaine Hayden.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Charlie Farr (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
82'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Brandon
Aveiro(15)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 3. Brandon Aveiro (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
82'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Malachi
Boateng(4)
off
Jake
Giddings(12)
on
81'

Aston Villa U23 Goal

Aston Villa U23
Goal!
Aston Villa U23
Carney
Chukwuemeka(8)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Tait with a headed pass following a corner.
80'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by Jude Russell.
80'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
79'

Substitution

Aston Villa U23
Myles
Sohna(5)
off
Sebastian
Revan(15)
on
79'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Filip Marschall.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Taylor with a cross.
75'

free kick won

Michael Tait (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Brandon Aveiro with a cross following a corner.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Benjamin Chrisene.
71'

offside

Offside, Aston Villa PL2. Charlie Farr tries a through ball, but Michael Tait is caught offside.
70'

miss

Attempt missed. James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Aveiro with a cross.
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Myles Sohna.
67'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Alfie
Matthews(10)
off
Brandon
Aveiro(15)
on
64'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu.
62'

Substitution

Aston Villa U23
Jaden
Philogene-Bidace(11)
off
Michael
Tait(16)
on
61'

Aston Villa U23 Goal

Aston Villa U23
Goal!
Aston Villa U23
Charlie
Farr(7)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 3, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Charlie Farr (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
61'

offside

Offside, Aston Villa PL2. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Jaden Philogene-Bidace is caught offside.
61'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Chrisene.
60'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harlem Hale.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Myles Sohna (Aston Villa PL2) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Charlie Farr with a cross following a set piece situation.
59'

free kick won

Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'

miss

Attempt missed. Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
58'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
57'

Yellow Card

Chukwuemeka(8)
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) is shown the yellow card.
56'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

free kick won

Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'

free kick won

Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'

free kick won

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harlem Hale.
51'

offside

Offside, Aston Villa PL2. Kaine Hayden tries a through ball, but Brad Young is caught offside.
46'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Harlem
Hale(11)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Danny
Imray(2)
off
David
Boateng(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Aston Villa PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
45'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Brad Young (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka.
41'

Aston Villa U23 Goal

Aston Villa U23
Goal!
Aston Villa U23
Charlie
Farr(7)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Charlie Farr (Aston Villa PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
41'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
40'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Benjamin Chrisene (Aston Villa PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lamar Bogarde.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alfie Matthews with a cross following a set piece situation.
34'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
33'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brad Young.
30'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
John-Kymani
Gordon(9)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
28'

free kick won

Danny Imray (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

corner

Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
23'

post

Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
22'

free kick won

Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

free kick won

Benjamin Chrisene (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

free kick won

Kaine Hayden (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Lamar Bogarde.
16'

Aston Villa U23 Goal

Aston Villa U23
Goal!
Aston Villa U23
Kaine
Hayden(2)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Kaine Hayden (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
16'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Charlie Farr (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
15'

Yellow Card

Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15'

free kick won

Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'

free kick won

Kaine Hayden (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'

offside

Offside, Aston Villa PL2. Kaine Hayden tries a through ball, but Brad Young is caught offside.
11'

Yellow Card

Hannam(3)
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
11'

free kick won

Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'

Yellow Card

Philogene-Bidace(11)
Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa PL2) is shown the yellow card.
5'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. James Taylor tries a through ball, but Alfie Matthews is caught offside.
4'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Myles Sohna.
4'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Taylor.
2'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Jacob Russell
GK
6
Cardo Siddik
DF
5
Jude Russell
DF
87'
3
Reece Hannam
DF
11'
2
Danny Imray
DF
substitution icon45'
8
James Taylor
MF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
15'
substitution icon82'
11
Harlem Hale
MF
46'
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
substitution icon67'
7
David Omilabu
MF
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
30'

Substitutes

12
Jake Giddings
substitution icon82'
13
Owen Goodman
14
David Boateng
substitution icon45'
15
Brandon Aveiro
substitution icon67'
82'
88'

Starting lineup

1
Filip Marschall
GK
3
Benjamin Chrisene
DF
2
Kaine Hayden
DF
16'
5
Myles Sohna
DF
substitution icon79'
4
Lamar Bogarde
DF
7
Charlie Farr
MF
41'
61'
8
Carney Chukwuemeka
MF
57'
81'
substitution icon90'+1'
6
Harrison Sohna
MF
11
Jaden Philogene-Bidace
MF
6'
substitution icon62'
10
Aaron Ramsey
S
9
Brad Young
S
90'+2'

Substitutes

12
Jake Walker
13
Akos Onodi
14
Arjan Raikhy
substitution icon90'+1'
15
Sebastian Revan
substitution icon79'
16
Michael Tait
substitution icon62'
Aston Villa U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
65%
35%
Shots on target
13
6
Shots off target
2
5
Corners
6
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
12
Offsides
0
0
REA
5-2
WBA
NOR
0-0
FUL

