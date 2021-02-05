Match ends, Aston Villa PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 4.
90'+5'
free kick won
Jacob Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+4'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
90'+3'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kaine Hayden (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Young(9)
Brad Young (Aston Villa PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa PL2. Benjamin Chrisene tries a through ball, but Brad Young is caught offside.
90'+1'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Michael Tait (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Harrison Sohna with a headed pass.
90'+1'
Substitution
Carney
Chukwuemeka(8)
off
Arjan
Raikhy(14)
on
90'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by Jude Russell.
90'
free kick won
Harrison Sohna (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kaine Hayden (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
89'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by Cardo Siddik.
88'
free kick won
Brad Young (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
88'
Yellow Card
Aveiro(15)
Brandon Aveiro (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
88'
free kick won
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jude
Russell(5)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 4. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
86'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kaine Hayden.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlie Farr (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
82'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Brandon
Aveiro(15)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 3. Brandon Aveiro (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by David Omilabu.
82'
Substitution
Malachi
Boateng(4)
off
Jake
Giddings(12)
on
81'
Aston Villa U23 Goal
Goal!
Carney
Chukwuemeka(8)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Tait with a headed pass following a corner.
80'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by Jude Russell.
80'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
79'
Substitution
Myles
Sohna(5)
off
Sebastian
Revan(15)
on
79'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Filip Marschall.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Taylor with a cross.
75'
free kick won
Michael Tait (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Brandon Aveiro with a cross following a corner.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Benjamin Chrisene.
71'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa PL2. Charlie Farr tries a through ball, but Michael Tait is caught offside.
70'
miss
Attempt missed. James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Aveiro with a cross.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Myles Sohna.
67'
Substitution
Alfie
Matthews(10)
off
Brandon
Aveiro(15)
on
64'
miss
Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Omilabu.
62'
Substitution
Jaden
Philogene-Bidace(11)
off
Michael
Tait(16)
on
61'
Aston Villa U23 Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Farr(7)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 3, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Charlie Farr (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
61'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa PL2. Aaron Ramsey tries a through ball, but Jaden Philogene-Bidace is caught offside.
61'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Chrisene.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harlem Hale.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Myles Sohna (Aston Villa PL2) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Charlie Farr with a cross following a set piece situation.
59'
free kick won
Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
58'
miss
Attempt missed. Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
58'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
57'
Yellow Card
Chukwuemeka(8)
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) is shown the yellow card.
56'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
free kick won
Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
free kick won
Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harlem Hale.
51'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa PL2. Kaine Hayden tries a through ball, but Brad Young is caught offside.
46'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Harlem
Hale(11)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross.
45'
Substitution
Danny
Imray(2)
off
David
Boateng(14)
on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Aston Villa PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
45'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brad Young (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka.
41'
Aston Villa U23 Goal
Goal!
Charlie
Farr(7)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Charlie Farr (Aston Villa PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
41'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
40'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
40'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Chrisene (Aston Villa PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lamar Bogarde.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Cardo Siddik (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alfie Matthews with a cross following a set piece situation.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
33'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brad Young.
30'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
John-Kymani
Gordon(9)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
28'
free kick won
Danny Imray (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
corner
Corner, Aston Villa PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
23'
post
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
22'
free kick won
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
free kick won
Benjamin Chrisene (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
free kick won
Kaine Hayden (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
17'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Lamar Bogarde.
16'
Aston Villa U23 Goal
Goal!
Kaine
Hayden(2)
Goal! Aston Villa PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Kaine Hayden (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Charlie Farr (Aston Villa PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
15'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
15'
free kick won
Aaron Ramsey (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14'
free kick won
Kaine Hayden (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
12'
offside
Offside, Aston Villa PL2. Kaine Hayden tries a through ball, but Brad Young is caught offside.
11'
Yellow Card
Hannam(3)
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
11'
free kick won
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
Yellow Card
Philogene-Bidace(11)
Jaden Philogene-Bidace (Aston Villa PL2) is shown the yellow card.
5'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. James Taylor tries a through ball, but Alfie Matthews is caught offside.
4'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Myles Sohna.
4'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Taylor.
2'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
