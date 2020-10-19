Burnley PL2 0 Crystal Palace PL2 1
Burnley PL20
Crystal Palace PL21
Pierrick Keutcha55'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
90'+3'
Substitution
Noah
Watson(3)off
Jude
Russell(12)on
88'
free kick won
Joseph McGlynn (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Substitution
Ne-Jai
Tucker(7)off
Joseph
McGlynn(16)on
85'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Brandon Pierrick tries a through ball, but Kian Flanagan is caught offside.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Webber.
81'
Substitution
Matty Rain(3)off
Finlay
Armstrong(15)on
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Thompson.
73'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Scott Banks tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Watson.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jake Rooney.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
67'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Alfie
Matthews(10)off
Robert
Street(16)on
65'
Substitution
John-Kymani
Gordon(9)off
Kian
Flanagan(15)on
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Elva-Fountaine.
63'
corner
Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by James Taylor.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Thompson.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Anthony Mancini (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bobby Thomas.
55'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(7)
Goal! Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
53'
free kick won
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
47'
corner
Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews with a cross.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Marc Richter.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Woods.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Marc Richter.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
40'
Yellow Card
Gordon(9)
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Ben Woods (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
37'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
Yellow Card
Taylor(8)
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'
free kick won
Max Thompson (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
Yellow Card
Elva-Fountaine(2)
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Burnley PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
31'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Brandon Pierrick is caught offside.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ben Woods.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
24'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
Red Card
Goodridge(8)
Mace Goodridge (Burnley PL2) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
20'
free kick won
Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcel Elva-Fountaine with a cross.
12'
free kick won
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Noah Watson tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matty Rain with a cross following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ben Woods (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
10'
corner
Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
7'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks with a through ball.
2'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Oliver Webber
GK
3
Noah Watson
DF
90'+3'
2
David Boateng
DF
5
Sam Woods
DF
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
11
Scott Banks
MF
7
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
MF
55'
8
James Taylor
MF
34'
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
65'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
40'
65'
Substitutes
12
Jude Russell
90'+3'
13
Jacob Russell
14
Sion Spence
15
Kian Flanagan
65'
16
Robert Street
65'
Starting lineup
1
Marc Richter
GK
2
Marcel Elva-Fountaine
DF
32'
3
Matty Rain
DF
81'
6
Bobby Thomas
DF
5
Jake Rooney
DF
11
Anthony Mancini
MF
7
Ne-Jai Tucker
MF
86'
4
Ben Woods
MF
8
Mace Goodridge
MF
20'
10
Lewis Richardson
S
9
Max Thompson
S
Substitutes
12
Harry Allen
14
Connor Barrett
15
Finlay Armstrong
81'
16
Joseph McGlynn
86'
17
Trialist
Team stats
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
2
2
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
7
Offsides
0
0
SUN
0-6
MID
NEW
2-1
FUL
WOL
1-3
AST
Starting lineup
1
Oliver Webber
GK
3
Noah Watson
DF
90'+3'
2
David Boateng
DF
5
Sam Woods
DF
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
11
Scott Banks
MF
7
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
MF
55'
8
James Taylor
MF
34'
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
65'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
40'
65'
Substitutes
12
Jude Russell
90'+3'
13
Jacob Russell
14
Sion Spence
15
Kian Flanagan
65'
16
Robert Street
65'
Starting lineup
1
Marc Richter
GK
2
Marcel Elva-Fountaine
DF
32'
3
Matty Rain
DF
81'
6
Bobby Thomas
DF
5
Jake Rooney
DF
11
Anthony Mancini
MF
7
Ne-Jai Tucker
MF
86'
4
Ben Woods
MF
8
Mace Goodridge
MF
20'
10
Lewis Richardson
S
9
Max Thompson
S
Substitutes
12
Harry Allen
14
Connor Barrett
15
Finlay Armstrong
81'
16
Joseph McGlynn
86'
17
Trialist
Team stats
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
2
2
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
7
Offsides
0
0
SUN
0-6
MID
NEW
2-1
FUL
WOL
1-3
AST
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
90'+3'
Substitution
Noah
Watson(3)off
Jude
Russell(12)on
88'
free kick won
Joseph McGlynn (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
Substitution
Ne-Jai
Tucker(7)off
Joseph
McGlynn(16)on
85'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Brandon Pierrick tries a through ball, but Kian Flanagan is caught offside.
83'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Webber.
81'
Substitution
Matty Rain(3)off
Finlay
Armstrong(15)on
77'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Thompson.
73'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Scott Banks tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Watson.
69'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jake Rooney.
68'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
67'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'
Substitution
Alfie
Matthews(10)off
Robert
Street(16)on
65'
Substitution
John-Kymani
Gordon(9)off
Kian
Flanagan(15)on
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Elva-Fountaine.
63'
corner
Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by James Taylor.
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Thompson.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Anthony Mancini (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bobby Thomas.
55'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(7)
Goal! Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
55'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
53'
free kick won
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
47'
corner
Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews with a cross.
45'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Marc Richter.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
45'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Woods.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Marc Richter.
44'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
40'
Yellow Card
Gordon(9)
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Ben Woods (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
37'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
Yellow Card
Taylor(8)
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'
free kick won
Max Thompson (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
Yellow Card
Elva-Fountaine(2)
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Burnley PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'
free kick won
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
31'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Brandon Pierrick is caught offside.
25'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ben Woods.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
24'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'
Red Card
Goodridge(8)
Mace Goodridge (Burnley PL2) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
20'
free kick won
Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
free kick won
Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcel Elva-Fountaine with a cross.
12'
free kick won
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Noah Watson tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matty Rain with a cross following a corner.
10'
corner
Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
10'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ben Woods (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
10'
corner
Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
7'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
miss
Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks with a through ball.
2'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.