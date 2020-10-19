Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Burnley U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Burnley PL2 0 Crystal Palace PL2 1

Burnley PL20
Crystal Palace PL21
Pierrick Keutcha55'
Mon 19 Oct 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Leyland County Ground

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
90'+3'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Noah
Watson(3)
off
Jude
Russell(12)
on
88'

free kick won

Joseph McGlynn (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

Substitution

Burnley U23
Ne-Jai
Tucker(7)
off
Joseph
McGlynn(16)
on
85'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Brandon Pierrick tries a through ball, but Kian Flanagan is caught offside.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Webber.
81'

Substitution

Burnley U23
Matty Rain(3)
off
Finlay
Armstrong(15)
on
77'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Thompson.
73'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Scott Banks tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Watson.
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jake Rooney.
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
67'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Alfie
Matthews(10)
off
Robert
Street(16)
on
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
John-Kymani
Gordon(9)
off
Kian
Flanagan(15)
on
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Elva-Fountaine.
63'

corner

Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by James Taylor.
62'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Thompson.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Anthony Mancini (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bobby Thomas.
55'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(7)
Goal! Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
53'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
47'

corner

Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews with a cross.
45'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Marc Richter.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Woods.
44'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Marc Richter.
44'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
40'

Yellow Card

Gordon(9)
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'

free kick won

Ben Woods (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
37'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

Yellow Card

Taylor(8)
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'

free kick won

Max Thompson (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

Yellow Card

Elva-Fountaine(2)
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Burnley PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
31'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Brandon Pierrick is caught offside.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ben Woods.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
24'

free kick won

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

Red Card

Goodridge(8)
Mace Goodridge (Burnley PL2) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
20'

free kick won

Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

free kick won

Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcel Elva-Fountaine with a cross.
12'

free kick won

Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Noah Watson tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matty Rain with a cross following a corner.
10'

corner

Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
10'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ben Woods (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
10'

corner

Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
7'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks with a through ball.
2'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
3
Noah Watson
DF
substitution icon90'+3'
2
David Boateng
DF
5
Sam Woods
DF
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
11
Scott Banks
MF
7
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
MF
55'
8
James Taylor
MF
34'
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
substitution icon65'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
40'
substitution icon65'

Substitutes

12
Jude Russell
substitution icon90'+3'
13
Jacob Russell
14
Sion Spence
15
Kian Flanagan
substitution icon65'
16
Robert Street
substitution icon65'

Starting lineup

1
Marc Richter
GK
2
Marcel Elva-Fountaine
DF
32'
3
Matty Rain
DF
substitution icon81'
6
Bobby Thomas
DF
5
Jake Rooney
DF
11
Anthony Mancini
MF
7
Ne-Jai Tucker
MF
substitution icon86'
4
Ben Woods
MF
8
Mace Goodridge
MF
20'
10
Lewis Richardson
S
9
Max Thompson
S

Substitutes

12
Harry Allen
14
Connor Barrett
15
Finlay Armstrong
substitution icon81'
16
Joseph McGlynn
substitution icon86'
17
Trialist
Burnley U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
2
2
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
7
Offsides
0
0
SUN
0-6
MID
NEW
2-1
FUL
WOL
1-3
AST

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
3
Noah Watson
DF
substitution icon90'+3'
2
David Boateng
DF
5
Sam Woods
DF
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
11
Scott Banks
MF
7
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
MF
55'
8
James Taylor
MF
34'
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
substitution icon65'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
40'
substitution icon65'

Substitutes

12
Jude Russell
substitution icon90'+3'
13
Jacob Russell
14
Sion Spence
15
Kian Flanagan
substitution icon65'
16
Robert Street
substitution icon65'

Starting lineup

1
Marc Richter
GK
2
Marcel Elva-Fountaine
DF
32'
3
Matty Rain
DF
substitution icon81'
6
Bobby Thomas
DF
5
Jake Rooney
DF
11
Anthony Mancini
MF
7
Ne-Jai Tucker
MF
substitution icon86'
4
Ben Woods
MF
8
Mace Goodridge
MF
20'
10
Lewis Richardson
S
9
Max Thompson
S

Substitutes

12
Harry Allen
14
Connor Barrett
15
Finlay Armstrong
substitution icon81'
16
Joseph McGlynn
substitution icon86'
17
Trialist
Burnley U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
58%
42%
Shots on target
4
4
Shots off target
2
2
Corners
4
5
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
6
7
Offsides
0
0
SUN
0-6
MID
NEW
2-1
FUL
WOL
1-3
AST
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
90'+3'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Noah
Watson(3)
off
Jude
Russell(12)
on
88'

free kick won

Joseph McGlynn (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

Substitution

Burnley U23
Ne-Jai
Tucker(7)
off
Joseph
McGlynn(16)
on
85'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Brandon Pierrick tries a through ball, but Kian Flanagan is caught offside.
83'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Webber.
81'

Substitution

Burnley U23
Matty Rain(3)
off
Finlay
Armstrong(15)
on
77'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Thompson.
73'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Scott Banks tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Noah Watson.
69'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jake Rooney.
68'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
67'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Alfie
Matthews(10)
off
Robert
Street(16)
on
65'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
John-Kymani
Gordon(9)
off
Kian
Flanagan(15)
on
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcel Elva-Fountaine.
63'

corner

Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by James Taylor.
62'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Max Thompson.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Anthony Mancini (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bobby Thomas.
55'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(7)
Goal! Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
55'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
53'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon with a cross.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
47'

corner

Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Burnley PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews with a cross.
45'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Marc Richter.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
45'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Woods.
44'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Marc Richter.
44'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John-Kymani Gordon.
40'

Yellow Card

Gordon(9)
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'

free kick won

Ben Woods (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
37'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

Yellow Card

Taylor(8)
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'

free kick won

Max Thompson (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

Yellow Card

Elva-Fountaine(2)
Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Burnley PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
32'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
31'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Brandon Pierrick is caught offside.
25'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ben Woods.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
24'

free kick won

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
20'

Red Card

Goodridge(8)
Mace Goodridge (Burnley PL2) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
20'

free kick won

Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

free kick won

Ne-Jai Tucker (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcel Elva-Fountaine with a cross.
12'

free kick won

Marcel Elva-Fountaine (Burnley PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Noah Watson tries a through ball, but John-Kymani Gordon is caught offside.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Richardson (Burnley PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matty Rain with a cross following a corner.
10'

corner

Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
10'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ben Woods (Burnley PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
10'

corner

Corner, Burnley PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
7'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks with a through ball.
2'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.