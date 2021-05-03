Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Middlesbrough PL2 2.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jake
O'Brien(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Middlesbrough PL2 2. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Robinson(6)
Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Street with a headed pass.
89'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaac Fletcher.
87'
free kick won
Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Isiah Cornet (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
84'
Middlesbrough U23 Goal
Goal!
Connor
Malley(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Middlesbrough PL2 2. Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Rumarn Burrell.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joseph Gibson.
82'
Yellow Card
Boateng(7)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
81'
Yellow Card
Rich-Baghuelou(3)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'
Yellow Card
Street(9)
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
79'
free kick won
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
Substitution
Jermie
Sivi(11)
off
Isiah
Cornet(15)
on
79'
post
Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Connor Malley.
78'
free kick won
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77'
Substitution
Alfie
Matthews(11)
off
John-Kymani
Gordon(16)
on
73'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
offside
Offside, Middlesbrough PL2. Hayden Hackney tries a through ball, but Rumarn Burrell is caught offside.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Malley.
68'
free kick won
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Cain Sykes.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Cain Sykes (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Isaac Fletcher.
62'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Tayo
Adaramola(15)
on
62'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Clyne(2)
off
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(14)
on
61'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
59'
Substitution
Abdi Sharif(8)
off
Josh
Wells(12)
on
59'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
56'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jake
O'Brien(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Middlesbrough PL2 1. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a corner.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Cain Sykes.
54'
free kick won
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. David Boateng tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
50'
free kick won
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Williams Kokolo (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Jermie Sivi (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Middlesbrough PL2 1.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Robinson.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng.
43'
free kick won
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
Yellow Card
Taylor(8)
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'
free kick won
Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Rumarn Burrell.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
35'
free kick won
Jermie Sivi (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
David
Boateng(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Middlesbrough PL2 1. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
31'
free kick won
Joseph Gibson (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Malachi Boateng tries a through ball, but David Boateng is caught offside.
23'
free kick won
Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jermie Sivi with a headed pass.
20'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
20'
free kick won
Abdi Sharif (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
post
Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Connor Malley with a through ball.
17'
Middlesbrough U23 Goal
Goal!
Connor
Malley(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Middlesbrough PL2 1. Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
16'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Robert Street.
13'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joseph Gibson (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdi Sharif.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
11'
free kick won
Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
10'
free kick won
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
3'
free kick won
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Middlesbrough PL2 2.
90'+3'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jake
O'Brien(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Middlesbrough PL2 2. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+2'
Yellow Card
Robinson(6)
Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Street with a headed pass.
89'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaac Fletcher.
87'
free kick won
Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Isiah Cornet (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
84'
Middlesbrough U23 Goal
Goal!
Connor
Malley(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Middlesbrough PL2 2. Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Rumarn Burrell.
84'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joseph Gibson.
82'
Yellow Card
Boateng(7)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
81'
Yellow Card
Rich-Baghuelou(3)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'
Yellow Card
Street(9)
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
79'
free kick won
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
Substitution
Jermie
Sivi(11)
off
Isiah
Cornet(15)
on
79'
post
Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Connor Malley.
78'
free kick won
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77'
Substitution
Alfie
Matthews(11)
off
John-Kymani
Gordon(16)
on
73'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'
free kick won
Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'
offside
Offside, Middlesbrough PL2. Hayden Hackney tries a through ball, but Rumarn Burrell is caught offside.
70'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Malley.
68'
free kick won
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
64'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Cain Sykes.
64'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
63'
miss
Attempt missed. Cain Sykes (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Isaac Fletcher.
62'
Substitution
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Tayo
Adaramola(15)
on
62'
Substitution
Nathaniel
Clyne(2)
off
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(14)
on
61'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
59'
Substitution
Abdi Sharif(8)
off
Josh
Wells(12)
on
59'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
56'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jake
O'Brien(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Middlesbrough PL2 1. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a corner.
54'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Cain Sykes.
54'
free kick won
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. David Boateng tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
51'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
50'
free kick won
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Williams Kokolo (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Jermie Sivi (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Middlesbrough PL2 1.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Robinson.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng.
43'
free kick won
Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
Yellow Card
Taylor(8)
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'
free kick won
Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
39'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Rumarn Burrell.
36'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
35'
free kick won
Jermie Sivi (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
David
Boateng(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Middlesbrough PL2 1. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
34'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
31'
free kick won
Joseph Gibson (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
25'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Malachi Boateng tries a through ball, but David Boateng is caught offside.
23'
free kick won
Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jermie Sivi with a headed pass.
20'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
20'
free kick won
Abdi Sharif (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
post
Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Connor Malley with a through ball.
17'
Middlesbrough U23 Goal
Goal!
Connor
Malley(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Middlesbrough PL2 1. Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
16'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Robert Street.
13'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
13'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joseph Gibson (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdi Sharif.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
11'
free kick won
Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
10'
free kick won
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
corner
Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
3'
free kick won
Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.