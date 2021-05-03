Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U23 vs Middlesbrough U23

Crystal Palace PL2 3 Middlesbrough PL2 2

Crystal Palace PL23
Boateng34'
O'Brien55' 90'+2'
Middlesbrough PL22
Malley17' 84'
Mon 03 May 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Selhurst Park

Full-Time

Upcoming palace games

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Middlesbrough PL2 2.
90'+3'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
90'+2'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jake
O'Brien(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Middlesbrough PL2 2. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a set piece situation.
90'+2'

Yellow Card

Robinson(6)
Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+1'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Street with a headed pass.
89'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Isaac Fletcher.
87'

free kick won

Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Isiah Cornet (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hayden Hackney.
84'

Middlesbrough U23 Goal

Middlesbrough U23
Goal!
Middlesbrough U23
Connor
Malley(7)
Connor Malley
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Middlesbrough PL2 2. Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Rumarn Burrell.
84'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joseph Gibson.
82'

Yellow Card

Boateng(7)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
81'

Yellow Card

Rich-Baghuelou(3)
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'

Yellow Card

Street(9)
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
79'

free kick won

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'

Substitution

Middlesbrough U23
Jermie
Sivi(11)
off
Isiah
Cornet(15)
on
79'

post

Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) hits the bar with a right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right. Assisted by Connor Malley.
78'

free kick won

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
77'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Alfie
Matthews(11)
off
John-Kymani
Gordon(16)
on
73'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
71'

free kick won

Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
70'

offside

Offside, Middlesbrough PL2. Hayden Hackney tries a through ball, but Rumarn Burrell is caught offside.
70'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Malley.
68'

free kick won

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
64'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Cain Sykes.
64'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Tayo Adaramola (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
63'

miss

Attempt missed. Cain Sykes (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Isaac Fletcher.
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
James Tomkins
James
Tomkins(5)
off
Tayo
Adaramola(15)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Nathaniel Clyne
Nathaniel
Clyne(2)
off
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(14)
on
61'

corner

Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
59'

Substitution

Middlesbrough U23
Abdi Sharif(8)
off
Josh
Wells(12)
on
59'

corner

Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
56'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jake
O'Brien(6)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Middlesbrough PL2 1. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a corner.
54'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Cain Sykes.
54'

free kick won

James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
52'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. David Boateng tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
51'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
50'

free kick won

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Williams Kokolo (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Jermie Sivi (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, Middlesbrough PL2 1.
45'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Robinson.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
43'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng.
43'

free kick won

Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

Yellow Card

Taylor(8)
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'

free kick won

Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
39'

corner

Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
39'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Isaac Fletcher (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Rumarn Burrell.
36'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
35'

free kick won

Jermie Sivi (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
34'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
David
Boateng(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Middlesbrough PL2 1. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
34'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Clyne with a cross.
31'

free kick won

Joseph Gibson (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
27'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
25'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Malachi Boateng tries a through ball, but David Boateng is caught offside.
23'

free kick won

Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jermie Sivi with a headed pass.
20'

Yellow Card

Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
20'

free kick won

Abdi Sharif (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'

post

Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Connor Malley with a through ball.
17'

Middlesbrough U23 Goal

Middlesbrough U23
Goal!
Middlesbrough U23
Connor
Malley(7)
Connor Malley
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, Middlesbrough PL2 1. Connor Malley (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
16'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
14'

corner

Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Robert Street.
13'

corner

Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
13'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joseph Gibson (Middlesbrough PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Abdi Sharif.
12'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Robinson (Middlesbrough PL2) left footed shot from long range on the right is blocked.
11'

free kick won

Rumarn Burrell (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
10'

free kick won

James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

corner

Corner, Middlesbrough PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
3'

free kick won

Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
55'
90'+2'
3
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
81'
5
James Tomkins
DF
substitution icon62'
2
Nathaniel Clyne
MF
substitution icon62'
8
James Taylor
MF
41'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
20'
7
David Boateng
MF
34'
82'
11
Alfie Matthews
S
substitution icon77'
10
Sion Spence
S
9
Robert Street
S
80'

Substitutes

12
Aidan Steele
13
Owen Goodman
14
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon62'
15
Tayo Adaramola
substitution icon62'
16
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon77'

Starting lineup

1
Solomon Brynn
GK
3
Williams Kokolo
DF
5
Cain Sykes
DF
2
Joseph Gibson
DF
6
Jack Robinson
DF
90'+2'
10
Isaac Fletcher
MF
8
Abdi Sharif
MF
substitution icon59'
4
Hayden Hackney
MF
11
Jermie Sivi
S
substitution icon79'
7
Connor Malley
S
17'
84'
9
Rumarn Burrell
S

Substitutes

12
Josh Wells
substitution icon59'
14
Harry Green
15
Isiah Cornet
substitution icon79'
16
Malik Dijksteel
21
Zach Hemming
Crystal Palace U23

Team stats

Middlesbrough U23
Possession
41%
59%
Shots on target
4
7
Shots off target
1
6
Corners
2
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
13
Offsides
0
0
LEE
5-2
BUR
STO
0-0
SUN

