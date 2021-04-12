Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 2, Stoke City PL2 2.
90'+5'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
Ibrahima Sy (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
free kick won
Ibrahima Sy (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'
miss
Attempt missed. Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
81'
Yellow Card
Kelly(34)
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'
free kick won
Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Ted Cargill (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethon Varian.
78'
free kick won
Will Goodwin (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'
corner
Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
76'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edward Jones with a cross.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
74'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
73'
Yellow Card
Webber(1)
Oliver Webber (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
72'
Stoke City U23 Goal
Goal!
D'Margio
Wright-Phillips(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Stoke City PL2 2. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
71'
Substitution
Robert
Street(9)
off
Sion
Spence(12)
on
71'
miss
Attempt missed. Will Goodwin (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ted Cargill.
70'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Connor Taylor.
66'
Substitution
Gabriel
Adebambo(8)
off
Ted
Cargill(14)
on
65'
Yellow Card
Taylor(5)
Connor Taylor (Stoke City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
65'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'
Substitution
Douglas
James-Taylor(9)
off
Ibrahima
Sy(16)
on
62'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ethon Varian.
62'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
61'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
60'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Douglas James-Taylor (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by D'Margio Wright-Phillips.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Street.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Taylor following a fast break.
57'
Stoke City U23 Goal
Goal!
Ethon
Varian(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Stoke City PL2 1. Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dan Malone.
56'
free kick won
Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
corner
Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
52'
free kick won
Gabriel Adebambo (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'
free kick won
Gabriel Adebambo (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Stoke City PL2 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross following a corner.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Lewis Macari.
49'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Edward Jones.
47'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Stoke City PL2 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross following a set piece situation.
46'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 0, Stoke City PL2 0.
45'
free kick won
Dan Malone (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
free kick won
Connor Taylor (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
corner
Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Douglas James-Taylor (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Coates.
40'
corner
Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
38'
free kick won
Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kieran Coates.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Taylor.
28'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
28'
free kick won
Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross following a corner.
26'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kieran Coates.
24'
free kick won
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
corner
Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
22'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Taylor with a cross.
19'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'
miss
Attempt missed. James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Street.
11'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Street following a set piece situation.
10'
miss
Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
10'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'
offside
Offside, Stoke City PL2. Kieran Coates tries a through ball, but Ethon Varian is caught offside.
7'
free kick won
Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'
free kick won
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
corner
Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
2'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Street.
