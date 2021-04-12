Skip navigation
Crystal Palace U23 vs Stoke City U23

Crystal Palace PL2 2 Stoke City PL2 2

Crystal Palace PL22
Mateta47' 50'
Stoke City PL22
Varian57'
Wright-Phillips72'
Mon 12 Apr 12:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Selhurst Park

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 2, Stoke City PL2 2.
90'+5'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

free kick won

Ibrahima Sy (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

free kick won

Ibrahima Sy (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
82'

miss

Attempt missed. Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
81'

Yellow Card

Kelly(34)
Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
81'

free kick won

Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
80'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Ted Cargill (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ethon Varian.
78'

free kick won

Will Goodwin (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
76'

corner

Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
76'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edward Jones with a cross.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a set piece situation.
74'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
73'

Yellow Card

Webber(1)
Oliver Webber (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
72'

Stoke City U23 Goal

Stoke City U23
Goal!
Stoke City U23
D'Margio
Wright-Phillips(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Stoke City PL2 2. D'Margio Wright-Phillips (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
off
Sion
Spence(12)
on
71'

miss

Attempt missed. Will Goodwin (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ted Cargill.
70'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Connor Taylor.
66'

Substitution

Stoke City U23
Gabriel
Adebambo(8)
off
Ted
Cargill(14)
on
65'

Yellow Card

Taylor(5)
Connor Taylor (Stoke City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
65'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
63'

Substitution

Stoke City U23
Douglas
James-Taylor(9)
off
Ibrahima
Sy(16)
on
62'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ethon Varian.
62'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
61'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
60'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Douglas James-Taylor (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by D'Margio Wright-Phillips.
60'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Street.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Taylor following a fast break.
57'

Stoke City U23 Goal

Stoke City U23
Goal!
Stoke City U23
Ethon
Varian(10)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Stoke City PL2 1. Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Dan Malone.
56'

free kick won

Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
55'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

corner

Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Tyrick Mitchell.
52'

free kick won

Gabriel Adebambo (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
52'

free kick won

Gabriel Adebambo (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
50'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Stoke City PL2 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross following a corner.
49'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Lewis Macari.
49'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Edward Jones.
47'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jean-Philippe
Mateta(14)
Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Stoke City PL2 0. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross following a set piece situation.
46'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 0, Stoke City PL2 0.
45'

free kick won

Dan Malone (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'

free kick won

Connor Taylor (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

free kick won

Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

corner

Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Douglas James-Taylor (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Coates.
40'

corner

Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
38'

free kick won

Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

free kick won

Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kieran Coates.
34'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Taylor.
28'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Scott Dann tries a through ball, but Jean-Philippe Mateta is caught offside.
28'

free kick won

Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Dann (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with a cross following a corner.
26'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kieran Coates.
24'

free kick won

James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'

corner

Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
22'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Taylor with a cross.
19'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
12'

miss

Attempt missed. James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Street.
11'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Street following a set piece situation.
10'

miss

Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
10'

free kick won

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
8'

offside

Offside, Stoke City PL2. Kieran Coates tries a through ball, but Ethon Varian is caught offside.
7'

free kick won

Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
5'

free kick won

Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

corner

Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
2'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Street.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
73'
34
Martin Kelly
DF
81'
6
Scott Dann
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
3
Tyrick Mitchell
DF
7
Reece Hannam
MF
9
Robert Street
MF
substitution icon71'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
8
James Taylor
MF
10
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
14
Jean-Philippe Mateta
S
47'
50'

Substitutes

5
Jake O'Brien
11
David Omilabu
12
Sion Spence
substitution icon71'
13
Joseph Whitworth
15
Jack Wells-Morrison

Starting lineup

1
Robbie Hemfrey
GK
6
Lewis Macari
DF
3
Edward Jones
DF
2
Kieran Coates
DF
5
Connor Taylor
DF
65'
7
D'Margio Wright-Phillips
MF
72'
8
Gabriel Adebambo
MF
substitution icon66'
10
Ethon Varian
MF
57'
4
Dan Malone
MF
11
Will Goodwin
MF
9
Douglas James-Taylor
S
substitution icon63'

Substitutes

12
David Okagbue
13
Xander Parke
14
Ted Cargill
substitution icon66'
15
Sam Knowles
16
Ibrahima Sy
substitution icon63'
Crystal Palace U23

Team stats

Stoke City U23
Possession
42%
59%
Shots on target
6
5
Shots off target
7
2
Corners
6
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
19
11
Offsides
0
0
WOL
4-0
NEW
SUN
2-3
WBA
BUR
2-2
NOR

