Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Crystal Palace U23 vs West Bromwich Albion U23

Crystal Palace PL2 3 West Bromwich Albion PL2 3

Crystal Palace PL23
Banks36' 65'
Flanagan89'
West Bromwich Albion PL23
Thorndike12'
Windsor49'
Diaby90'+1'
Mon 21 Sep 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Selhurst Park

Full-Time

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, West Bromwich Albion PL2 3.
90'+4'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks.
90'+1'

West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U23
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U23
Cheikh
Diaby(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, West Bromwich Albion PL2 3. Cheikh Diaby (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aksum White.
89'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Kian
Flanagan(16)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, West Bromwich Albion PL2 2. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
88'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

free kick won

Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U23
Thomas
Sharpe(5)
off
Zak
Delaney(12)
on
83'

free kick won

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
81'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U23
Zak
Brown(7)
off
Cheikh
Diaby(15)
on
80'

free kick won

Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Saul Shotton.
78'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Dyce with a cross.
75'

free kick won

Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Toby King.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrese Dyce.
68'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U23
Finley
Thorndike(11)
off
Taylor
Gardner-Hickman(14)
on
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Zak Brown.
65'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, West Bromwich Albion PL2 2. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
64'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace PL2. John-Kymani Gordon draws a foul in the penalty area.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Aksum White.
61'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Martin Kelly
Martin
Kelly(34)
off
Kian
Flanagan(16)
on
59'

free kick won

Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
54'

free kick won

Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'

free kick won

Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
50'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Ted Cann tries a through ball, but Owen Windsor is caught offside.
50'

free kick won

Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U23
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U23
Owen
Windsor(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, West Bromwich Albion PL2 2. Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tomiwa Solanke with a through ball.
48'

free kick won

Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Thomas Sharpe tries a through ball, but Aksum White is caught offside.
47'

free kick won

Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
off
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Ryan
Inniss(5)
off
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(6)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Toby King.
45'+1'

free kick won

Thomas Sharpe (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'

free kick won

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tomiwa Solanke.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aksum White.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thomas Sharpe.
36'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Matthews with a headed pass.
35'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Woods with a cross.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Boateng.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Boateng.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
29'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Aksum White.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Saul Shotton.
26'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
24'

free kick won

Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'

post

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
19'

free kick won

Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'

free kick won

Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Harry Williams.
14'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
14'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by Sam Woods.
12'

West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U23
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U23
Finley
Thorndike(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1. Finley Thorndike (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Dyce.
10'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Toby King tries a through ball, but Owen Windsor is caught offside.
8'

free kick won

Finley Thorndike (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'

post

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
1'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Saul Shotton tries a through ball, but Zak Brown is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
34
Martin Kelly
DF
substitution icon61'
3
David Boateng
DF
5
Ryan Inniss
DF
substitution icon45'
2
Sam Woods
DF
7
Scott Banks
MF
36'
65'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
8
Nya Kirby
MF
11
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
MF
20
Christian Benteke
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
substitution icon45'
13
Jacob Russell
14
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon45'
15
James Taylor
16
Kian Flanagan
substitution icon61'
89'

Starting lineup

1
Ted Cann
GK
4
Harry Williams
DF
6
Saul Shotton
DF
5
Thomas Sharpe
DF
substitution icon85'
8
Toby King
MF
10
Tomiwa Solanke
MF
3
Tyrese Dyce
MF
2
Aksum White
MF
11
Finley Thorndike
S
12'
substitution icon67'
9
Owen Windsor
S
49'
7
Zak Brown
S
substitution icon81'

Substitutes

12
Zak Delaney
substitution icon85'
13
Maksymilian Boruc
14
Taylor Gardner-Hickman
substitution icon67'
15
Cheikh Diaby
substitution icon81'
90'+1'
16
George Harmon
Crystal Palace U23

Team stats

West Bromwich Albion U23
Possession
57%
43%
Shots on target
6
4
Shots off target
8
6
Corners
7
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
15
Offsides
0
0
BUR
3-2
SUN
MID
2-0
STO

Upcoming palace games

View all fixtures
View all fixtures
Back to top

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
34
Martin Kelly
DF
substitution icon61'
3
David Boateng
DF
5
Ryan Inniss
DF
substitution icon45'
2
Sam Woods
DF
7
Scott Banks
MF
36'
65'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
8
Nya Kirby
MF
11
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
MF
20
Christian Benteke
S
substitution icon45'

Substitutes

6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
substitution icon45'
13
Jacob Russell
14
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon45'
15
James Taylor
16
Kian Flanagan
substitution icon61'
89'

Starting lineup

1
Ted Cann
GK
4
Harry Williams
DF
6
Saul Shotton
DF
5
Thomas Sharpe
DF
substitution icon85'
8
Toby King
MF
10
Tomiwa Solanke
MF
3
Tyrese Dyce
MF
2
Aksum White
MF
11
Finley Thorndike
S
12'
substitution icon67'
9
Owen Windsor
S
49'
7
Zak Brown
S
substitution icon81'

Substitutes

12
Zak Delaney
substitution icon85'
13
Maksymilian Boruc
14
Taylor Gardner-Hickman
substitution icon67'
15
Cheikh Diaby
substitution icon81'
90'+1'
16
George Harmon
Crystal Palace U23

Team stats

West Bromwich Albion U23
Possession
57%
43%
Shots on target
6
4
Shots off target
8
6
Corners
7
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
15
Offsides
0
0
BUR
3-2
SUN
MID
2-0
STO
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, West Bromwich Albion PL2 3.
90'+4'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks.
90'+1'

West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U23
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U23
Cheikh
Diaby(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, West Bromwich Albion PL2 3. Cheikh Diaby (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aksum White.
89'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Kian
Flanagan(16)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, West Bromwich Albion PL2 2. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
88'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'

free kick won

Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U23
Thomas
Sharpe(5)
off
Zak
Delaney(12)
on
83'

free kick won

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
81'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U23
Zak
Brown(7)
off
Cheikh
Diaby(15)
on
80'

free kick won

Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Saul Shotton.
78'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
76'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Dyce with a cross.
75'

free kick won

Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Toby King.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrese Dyce.
68'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U23
Finley
Thorndike(11)
off
Taylor
Gardner-Hickman(14)
on
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Zak Brown.
65'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, West Bromwich Albion PL2 2. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
64'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace PL2. John-Kymani Gordon draws a foul in the penalty area.
62'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Aksum White.
61'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Martin Kelly
Martin
Kelly(34)
off
Kian
Flanagan(16)
on
59'

free kick won

Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
54'

free kick won

Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'

free kick won

Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

free kick won

Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
51'

miss

Attempt missed. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
50'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Ted Cann tries a through ball, but Owen Windsor is caught offside.
50'

free kick won

Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'

West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U23
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U23
Owen
Windsor(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, West Bromwich Albion PL2 2. Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tomiwa Solanke with a through ball.
48'

free kick won

Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Thomas Sharpe tries a through ball, but Aksum White is caught offside.
47'

free kick won

Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Christian Benteke
Christian
Benteke(20)
off
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Ryan
Inniss(5)
off
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(6)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1.
45'+1'

miss

Attempt missed. Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Toby King.
45'+1'

free kick won

Thomas Sharpe (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'

free kick won

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
42'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tomiwa Solanke.
40'

miss

Attempt missed. Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aksum White.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thomas Sharpe.
36'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Matthews with a headed pass.
35'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Woods with a cross.
33'

miss

Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Boateng.
32'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
31'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Boateng.
30'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
29'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Aksum White.
28'

miss

Attempt missed. Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Saul Shotton.
26'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
24'

free kick won

Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'

post

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
19'

free kick won

Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'

free kick won

Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Harry Williams.
14'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
14'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by Sam Woods.
12'

West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U23
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U23
Finley
Thorndike(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1. Finley Thorndike (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Dyce.
10'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Toby King tries a through ball, but Owen Windsor is caught offside.
8'

free kick won

Finley Thorndike (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'

post

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
1'

offside

Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Saul Shotton tries a through ball, but Zak Brown is caught offside.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.