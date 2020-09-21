Watch six-goal thriller - including Banks' double and Flanagan's 89th-minute strike
Crystal Palace PL2 3 West Bromwich Albion PL2 3
Crystal Palace PL23
Banks36' 65'
Flanagan89'
West Bromwich Albion PL23
Thorndike12'
Windsor49'
Diaby90'+1'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, West Bromwich Albion PL2 3.
90'+4'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks.
90'+1'
West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal
Goal!
Cheikh
Diaby(15)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, West Bromwich Albion PL2 3. Cheikh Diaby (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Aksum White.
89'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Kian
Flanagan(16)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, West Bromwich Albion PL2 2. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
88'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
85'
free kick won
Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
Substitution
Thomas
Sharpe(5)off
Zak
Delaney(12)on
83'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
81'
Substitution
Zak
Brown(7)off
Cheikh
Diaby(15)on
80'
free kick won
Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
78'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Saul Shotton.
78'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
76'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Dyce with a cross.
75'
free kick won
Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Toby King.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tyrese Dyce.
68'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Substitution
Finley
Thorndike(11)off
Taylor
Gardner-Hickman(14)on
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Zak Brown.
65'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal
Goal!
Scott
Banks(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, West Bromwich Albion PL2 2. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
64'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace PL2. John-Kymani Gordon draws a foul in the penalty area.
62'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Aksum White.
61'
Substitution
Martin
Kelly(34)off
Kian
Flanagan(16)on
59'
free kick won
Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
55'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
54'
free kick won
Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
53'
free kick won
Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
free kick won
Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
51'
miss
Attempt missed. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
50'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Ted Cann tries a through ball, but Owen Windsor is caught offside.
50'
free kick won
Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49'
West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal
Goal!
Owen
Windsor(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, West Bromwich Albion PL2 2. Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tomiwa Solanke with a through ball.
48'
free kick won
Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Thomas Sharpe tries a through ball, but Aksum White is caught offside.
47'
free kick won
Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Christian
Benteke(20)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(14)on
45'
Substitution
Ryan
Inniss(5)off
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(6)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 1, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1.
45'+1'
miss
Attempt missed. Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Toby King.
45'+1'
free kick won
Thomas Sharpe (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
44'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
42'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Tomiwa Solanke.
40'
miss
Attempt missed. Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aksum White.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Thomas Sharpe.
36'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Scott
Banks(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Matthews with a headed pass.
35'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Woods with a cross.
33'
miss
Attempt missed. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Boateng.
32'
miss
Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
31'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Boateng.
30'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
29'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Aksum White.
28'
miss
Attempt missed. Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Saul Shotton.
26'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nya Kirby (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Pierrick.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
24'
free kick won
Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
21'
post
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
19'
free kick won
Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
18'
free kick won
Tyrese Dyce (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
14'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Harry Williams.
14'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
14'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by Sam Woods.
12'
West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal
Goal!
Finley
Thorndike(11)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 0, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1. Finley Thorndike (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Dyce.
10'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Toby King tries a through ball, but Owen Windsor is caught offside.
8'
free kick won
Finley Thorndike (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
7'
post
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
1'
offside
Offside, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Saul Shotton tries a through ball, but Zak Brown is caught offside.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Oliver Webber
GK
34
Martin Kelly
DF
61'
3
David Boateng
DF
5
Ryan Inniss
DF
45'
2
Sam Woods
DF
7
Scott Banks
MF
36'
65'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
8
Nya Kirby
MF
11
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
MF
20
Christian Benteke
S
45'
Substitutes
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
45'
13
Jacob Russell
14
John-Kymani Gordon
45'
15
James Taylor
16
Kian Flanagan
61'
89'
Starting lineup
1
Ted Cann
GK
4
Harry Williams
DF
6
Saul Shotton
DF
5
Thomas Sharpe
DF
85'
8
Toby King
MF
10
Tomiwa Solanke
MF
3
Tyrese Dyce
MF
2
Aksum White
MF
11
Finley Thorndike
S
12'
67'
9
Owen Windsor
S
49'
7
Zak Brown
S
81'
Substitutes
12
Zak Delaney
85'
13
Maksymilian Boruc
14
Taylor Gardner-Hickman
67'
15
Cheikh Diaby
81'
90'+1'
16
George Harmon
Team stats
Possession
57%
43%
Shots on target
6
4
Shots off target
8
6
Corners
7
2
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
9
15
Offsides
0
0
BUR
3-2
SUN
MID
2-0
STO
