Crystal Palace U23 vs Wolverhampton Wanderers U23

Crystal Palace PL2 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2

Crystal Palace PL23
Street7'
Rich-Baghuelou36'
Omilabu100'
Wolverhampton Wanderers PL22
Corbeanu47' 75'
Mon 17 May 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Selhurst Park

Full-Time

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2.
120'+3'

end 4

Second Half Extra Time ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2.
120'+2'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Hong Wan.
120'+1'

Yellow Card

Estrada(3)
Pascal Estrada (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
120'+1'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
120'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Cyriaque Mayounga Ngolou (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Owen Hesketh with a cross.
120'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by David Omilabu.
116'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
114'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
114'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hong Wan.
113'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Owen Hesketh with a cross following a set piece situation.
112'

free kick won

Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
110'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
110'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Nya.
107'

free kick won

Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
106'

free kick won

Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
105'+2'

end 3

First Half Extra Time ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2.
105'+1'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
105'

Yellow Card

Cundle(10)
Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
105'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
103'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
102'

offside

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Jack Scott tries a through ball, but Chem Campbell is caught offside.
100'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
David
Omilabu(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Street.
97'

miss

Attempt missed. Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hong Wan.
92'

free kick won

Raphael Nya (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
91'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.

Kick-Off

90'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Conor
Carty(9)
off
Chem
Campbell(16)
on
90'+4'

free kick won

Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'

Yellow Card

O'Brien(6)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'

free kick won

Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Lewis Hobbs tries a through ball, but David Boateng is caught offside.
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross following a corner.
89'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Theo
Corbeanu(7)
off
Cyriaque Mayounga
Ngolou(12)
on
88'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Luke Cundle.
82'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Sion
Spence(10)
off
David
Omilabu(14)
on
82'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)
off
John-Kymani
Gordon(16)
on
80'

free kick won

Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'

free kick won

Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 Goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Goal!
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Theo
Corbeanu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
73'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a corner.
72'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Lewis Richards.
72'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jack Scott.
70'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jude
Russell(2)
off
Reece
Hannam(12)
on
65'

offside

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Owen Hesketh tries a through ball, but Conor Carty is caught offside.
60'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
59'

free kick won

Hong Wan (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Sion Spence tries a through ball, but Jake O'Brien is caught offside.
57'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'

free kick won

Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Taylor Perry.
53'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Lewis Hobbs.
53'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. David Boateng tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
52'

offside

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Jackson Smith tries a through ball, but Conor Carty is caught offside.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hong Wan.
48'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 Goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Goal!
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Theo
Corbeanu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 1. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
46'

free kick won

Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Luke
Matheson(6)
off
Raphael
Nya(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 0.
45'

free kick won

Pascal Estrada (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'

Yellow Card

Boateng(7)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'

free kick won

Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'

Yellow Card

Russell(2)
Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
38'

Yellow Card

Scott(2)
Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'

free kick won

Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 0. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
36'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jackson Smith.
35'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Taylor.
32'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.
31'

free kick won

Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Corbeanu.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Owen Hesketh.
28'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street with a cross.
28'

free kick won

Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
26'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
25'

free kick won

Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Perry.
22'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Luke Matheson.
21'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
19'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a fast break.
14'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
14'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Corbeanu with a cross.
13'

free kick won

Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
12'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Carty.
11'

offside

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Theo Corbeanu tries a through ball, but Conor Carty is caught offside.
7'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 0. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Rich-Baghuelou following a corner.
7'

miss

Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a corner.
7'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Pascal Estrada.
7'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
6'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross following a set piece situation.
1'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
5
Lewis Hobbs
DF
3
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
36'
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
90'+3'
2
Jude Russell
DF
41'
substitution icon67'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
7
David Boateng
MF
42'
8
James Taylor
MF
10
Sion Spence
MF
substitution icon82'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
substitution icon82'
9
Robert Street
S
7'

Substitutes

12
Reece Hannam
substitution icon67'
13
Joseph Whitworth
14
David Omilabu
substitution icon82'
100'
15
Trialist
16
John-Kymani Gordon
substitution icon82'

Crystal Palace U23

Team stats

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Possession
32%
68%
Shots on target
8
4
Shots off target
5
7
Corners
7
10
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
15
Offsides
0
0
