U23s Report: Eagles into play-off final after victory in extra-time against Wolves
Crystal Palace PL2 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2
Crystal Palace PL23
Street7'
Rich-Baghuelou36'
Omilabu100'
Wolverhampton Wanderers PL22
Corbeanu47' 75'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2.
120'+3'
end 4
Second Half Extra Time ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2.
120'+2'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Hong Wan.
120'+1'
Yellow Card
Estrada(3)
Pascal Estrada (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
120'+1'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
120'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cyriaque Mayounga Ngolou (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Owen Hesketh with a cross.
120'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by David Omilabu.
116'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
114'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
114'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Hong Wan.
113'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Owen Hesketh with a cross following a set piece situation.
112'
free kick won
Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
110'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
110'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Nya.
107'
free kick won
Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
106'
free kick won
Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
105'+2'
end 3
First Half Extra Time ends, Crystal Palace PL2 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2.
105'+1'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
105'
Yellow Card
Cundle(10)
Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
105'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
103'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
102'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Jack Scott tries a through ball, but Chem Campbell is caught offside.
100'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
David
Omilabu(14)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2. David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Street.
97'
miss
Attempt missed. Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hong Wan.
92'
free kick won
Raphael Nya (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
91'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
Kick-Off
90'
Substitution
Conor
Carty(9)off
Chem
Campbell(16)on
90'+4'
free kick won
Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+3'
Yellow Card
O'Brien(6)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+3'
free kick won
Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Lewis Hobbs tries a through ball, but David Boateng is caught offside.
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross following a corner.
89'
Substitution
Theo
Corbeanu(7)off
Cyriaque Mayounga
Ngolou(12)on
88'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Luke Cundle.
82'
Substitution
Sion
Spence(10)off
David
Omilabu(14)on
82'
Substitution
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(11)off
John-Kymani
Gordon(16)on
80'
free kick won
Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
free kick won
Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
75'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 Goal
Goal!
Theo
Corbeanu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
73'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a corner.
72'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Lewis Richards.
72'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jack Scott.
70'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
67'
Substitution
Jude
Russell(2)off
Reece
Hannam(12)on
65'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Owen Hesketh tries a through ball, but Conor Carty is caught offside.
60'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Jake O'Brien.
59'
free kick won
Hong Wan (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Sion Spence tries a through ball, but Jake O'Brien is caught offside.
57'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
56'
free kick won
Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Taylor Perry.
53'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Lewis Hobbs.
53'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. David Boateng tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
52'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Jackson Smith tries a through ball, but Conor Carty is caught offside.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Lewis Richards (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hong Wan.
48'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
47'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 Goal
Goal!
Theo
Corbeanu(7)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 1. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
46'
free kick won
Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
45'
Substitution
Luke
Matheson(6)off
Raphael
Nya(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Crystal Palace PL2 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 0.
45'
free kick won
Pascal Estrada (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
42'
Yellow Card
Boateng(7)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
Yellow Card
Russell(2)
Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
38'
Yellow Card
Scott(2)
Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
36'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Jay
Rich-Baghuelou(3)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 0. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
36'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jackson Smith.
35'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Taylor.
32'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.
31'
free kick won
Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
30'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Corbeanu.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Owen Hesketh.
28'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street with a cross.
28'
free kick won
Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
26'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
25'
free kick won
Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
25'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Perry.
22'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Luke Matheson.
21'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
19'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a fast break.
14'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
14'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Taylor Perry (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Theo Corbeanu with a cross.
13'
free kick won
Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
12'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Carty.
11'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Theo Corbeanu tries a through ball, but Conor Carty is caught offside.
7'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Crystal Palace PL2 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 0. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jay Rich-Baghuelou following a corner.
7'
miss
Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sion Spence with a cross following a corner.
7'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Pascal Estrada.
7'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
6'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
4'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
2'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross following a set piece situation.
1'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Oliver Webber
GK
5
Lewis Hobbs
DF
3
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
36'
6
Jake O'Brien
DF
90'+3'
2
Jude Russell
DF
41'
67'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
7
David Boateng
MF
42'
8
James Taylor
MF
10
Sion Spence
MF
82'
11
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
MF
82'
9
Robert Street
S
7'
Substitutes
12
Reece Hannam
67'
13
Joseph Whitworth
14
David Omilabu
82'
100'
15
Trialist
16
John-Kymani Gordon
82'
Starting lineup
1
Jackson Smith
GK
5
Lewis Richards
DF
2
Jack Scott
DF
38'
3
Pascal Estrada
DF
120'+1'
6
Luke Matheson
DF
45'
7
Theo Corbeanu
MF
47'
75'
89'
11
Owen Hesketh
MF
4
Hong Wan
MF
8
Taylor Perry
MF
10
Luke Cundle
S
105'
9
Conor Carty
S
90'
Substitutes
12
Cyriaque Mayounga Ngolou
89'
13
Joe Young
14
Raphael Nya
45'
16
Chem Campbell
90'
17
Jack Hodnett
Team stats
Possession
32%
68%
Shots on target
8
4
Shots off target
5
7
Corners
7
10
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
14
15
Offsides
0
0
STO
0-2
SUN
