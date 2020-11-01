Leeds United PL2 4 Crystal Palace PL2 1
Leeds United PL24
Watson8' (OG)
Gelhardt45'+4' 56'
Dean83'
Crystal Palace PL21
Flanagan50'
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Leeds United PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
90'+4'
miss
Attempt missed. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'+3'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Sam Woods tries a through ball, but Harlem Hale is caught offside.
90'+2'
Substitution
Max
Dean(7)off
Josh
Galloway(17)on
89'
miss
Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry with a cross following a corner.
88'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
88'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Harlem Hale.
88'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niall Huggins.
87'
free kick won
Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
84'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'
Substitution
Scott
Banks(10)off
Harlem
Hale(12)on
83'
Leeds United U23 Goal
Goal!
Max
Dean(7)
Goal! Leeds United PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
82'
post
Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
80'
Yellow Card
Boateng(2)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'
free kick won
Leif Davis (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niall Huggins.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
76'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'
miss
Attempt missed. Stuart McKinstry (Leeds United PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leif Davis with a cross.
75'
free kick won
Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
Yellow Card
Matthews(15)
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'
free kick won
Stuart McKinstry (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross.
68'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Scott Banks.
68'
Substitution
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(11)off
Alfie
Matthews(15)on
67'
free kick won
Leif Davis (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'
Substitution
Max
McMillan(9)off
Liam
McCarron(16)on
63'
Yellow Card
Woods(8)
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
63'
free kick won
Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'
free kick won
Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
Leeds United U23 Goal
Goal!
Joe
Gelhardt(10)
Goal! Leeds United PL2 3, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Max McMillan.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
55'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Webber.
54'
miss
Attempt missed. Niall Huggins (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry.
53'
Yellow Card
Jenkins(8)
Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Kian
Flanagan(14)
Goal! Leeds United PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry.
49'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
48'
free kick won
Max McMillan (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Elia Caprile.
48'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Woods.
46'
miss
Attempt missed. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Reece Hannam.
45'
Substitution
Oliver
Casey(4)off
Leif
Davis(14)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Leeds United PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'+5'
free kick won
Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+4'
Leeds United U23 Goal
Goal!
Joe
Gelhardt(10)
Goal! Leeds United PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
45'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry with a cross.
45'+1'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
43'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.
43'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
43'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'
Yellow Card
McKinstry(11)
Stuart McKinstry (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'
miss
Attempt missed. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
32'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Stuart McKinstry (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niall Huggins.
31'
free kick won
Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Dean.
29'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Scott Banks.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Oliver Casey (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
26'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Sam Woods.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
25'
Substitution
Jude
Russell(5)off
Kian
Flanagan(14)on
21'
corner
Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
19'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
14'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Elia Caprile.
10'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
9'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'
Crystal Palace U23 Own Goal
Goal!
Noah
Watson(3)
Own Goal by Noah Watson, Crystal Palace PL2. Leeds United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
7'
free kick won
Niall Huggins (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'
free kick won
Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Oliver Webber
GK
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
7
Reece Hannam
DF
3
Noah Watson
DF
8'
5
Jude Russell
DF
25'
2
David Boateng
DF
80'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
8
Sam Woods
MF
63'
11
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
MF
68'
10
Scott Banks
MF
83'
9
Robert Street
S
Substitutes
12
Harlem Hale
83'
13
Owen Goodman
14
Kian Flanagan
25'
50'
15
Alfie Matthews
68'
72'
16
Sion Spence
Starting lineup
1
Elia Caprile
GK
3
Niall Huggins
DF
5
Charlie Cresswell
DF
2
Cody Drameh
DF
6
Nohan Kenneh
DF
11
Stuart McKinstry
MF
41'
7
Max Dean
MF
83'
90'+2'
10
Joe Gelhardt
MF
45'+4'
56'
8
Jack Jenkins
MF
53'
4
Oliver Casey
MF
45'
9
Max McMillan
S
64'
Substitutes
12
Dani van den Heuvel
14
Leif Davis
45'
15
Cole Gibbon
16
Liam McCarron
64'
17
Josh Galloway
90'+2'
Team stats
Possession
62%
38%
Shots on target
8
5
Shots off target
6
5
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
13
Offsides
0
0
