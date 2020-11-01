Skip navigation
Leeds United U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Leeds United PL2 4 Crystal Palace PL2 1

Leeds United PL24
Watson8' (OG)
Gelhardt45'+4' 56'
Dean83'
Crystal Palace PL21
Flanagan50'
Sun 01 Nov 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Thorp Arch Grange

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Leeds United PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 1.
90'+4'

miss

Attempt missed. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
90'+3'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Sam Woods tries a through ball, but Harlem Hale is caught offside.
90'+2'

Substitution

Leeds United U23
Max
Dean(7)
off
Josh
Galloway(17)
on
89'

miss

Attempt missed. Charlie Cresswell (Leeds United PL2) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry with a cross following a corner.
88'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
88'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Harlem Hale.
88'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niall Huggins.
87'

free kick won

Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
86'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
85'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
84'

free kick won

Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
83'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(10)
off
Harlem
Hale(12)
on
83'

Leeds United U23 Goal

Leeds United U23
Goal!
Leeds United U23
Max
Dean(7)
Goal! Leeds United PL2 4, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
82'

post

Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
80'

Yellow Card

Boateng(2)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
80'

free kick won

Leif Davis (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
78'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Niall Huggins.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
76'

free kick won

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
75'

miss

Attempt missed. Stuart McKinstry (Leeds United PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leif Davis with a cross.
75'

free kick won

Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'

Yellow Card

Matthews(15)
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
71'

free kick won

Stuart McKinstry (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross.
68'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Scott Banks.
68'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(11)
off
Alfie
Matthews(15)
on
67'

free kick won

Leif Davis (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
64'

Substitution

Leeds United U23
Max
McMillan(9)
off
Liam
McCarron(16)
on
63'

Yellow Card

Woods(8)
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
63'

free kick won

Cody Drameh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
57'

free kick won

Nohan Kenneh (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

Leeds United U23 Goal

Leeds United U23
Goal!
Leeds United U23
Joe
Gelhardt(10)
Goal! Leeds United PL2 3, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Max McMillan.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
55'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Oliver Webber.
54'

miss

Attempt missed. Niall Huggins (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry.
53'

Yellow Card

Jenkins(8)
Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
53'

free kick won

Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
50'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Kian
Flanagan(14)
Goal! Leeds United PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
49'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry.
49'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt.
48'

free kick won

Max McMillan (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Elia Caprile.
48'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sam Woods.
46'

miss

Attempt missed. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Reece Hannam.
45'

Substitution

Leeds United U23
Oliver
Casey(4)
off
Leif Davis
Leif
Davis(14)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Leeds United PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'+5'

free kick won

Jack Jenkins (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+4'

Leeds United U23 Goal

Leeds United U23
Goal!
Leeds United U23
Joe
Gelhardt(10)
Goal! Leeds United PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
45'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart McKinstry with a cross.
45'+1'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
43'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Charlie Cresswell.
43'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
43'

free kick won

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
41'

Yellow Card

McKinstry(11)
Stuart McKinstry (Leeds United PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
41'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
37'

miss

Attempt missed. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
32'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Stuart McKinstry (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niall Huggins.
31'

free kick won

Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
30'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Dean.
29'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Scott Banks.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Oliver Casey (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
26'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Sam Woods.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
25'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jude
Russell(5)
off
Kian
Flanagan(14)
on
21'

corner

Corner, Leeds United PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
19'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Max Dean (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
14'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cody Drameh.
10'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Elia Caprile.
10'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
9'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
8'

Crystal Palace U23 Own Goal

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Noah
Watson(3)
Own Goal by Noah Watson, Crystal Palace PL2. Leeds United PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
7'

free kick won

Niall Huggins (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
3'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
1'

free kick won

Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
7
Reece Hannam
DF
3
Noah Watson
DF
8'
5
Jude Russell
DF
substitution icon25'
2
David Boateng
DF
80'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
8
Sam Woods
MF
63'
11
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
MF
substitution icon68'
10
Scott Banks
MF
substitution icon83'
9
Robert Street
S

Substitutes

12
Harlem Hale
substitution icon83'
13
Owen Goodman
14
Kian Flanagan
substitution icon25'
50'
15
Alfie Matthews
substitution icon68'
72'
16
Sion Spence

Starting lineup

1
Elia Caprile
GK
3
Niall Huggins
DF
5
Charlie Cresswell
DF
2
Cody Drameh
DF
6
Nohan Kenneh
DF
11
Stuart McKinstry
MF
41'
7
Max Dean
MF
83'
substitution icon90'+2'
10
Joe Gelhardt
MF
45'+4'
56'
8
Jack Jenkins
MF
53'
4
Oliver Casey
MF
substitution icon45'
9
Max McMillan
S
substitution icon64'

Substitutes

12
Dani van den Heuvel
14
Leif Davis
substitution icon45'
15
Cole Gibbon
16
Liam McCarron
substitution icon64'
17
Josh Galloway
substitution icon90'+2'
Leeds United U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
62%
38%
Shots on target
8
5
Shots off target
6
5
Corners
7
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
11
13
Offsides
0
0

