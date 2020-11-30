Stoke City PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 0
Stoke City PL21
Coates28'
Crystal Palace PL20
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Stoke City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
90'+4'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+3'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Woods.
90'+1'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Macari.
90'
Yellow Card
Norton(9)
Christian Norton (Stoke City PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Taylor (Stoke City PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ethon Varian with a cross following a corner.
89'
corner
Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
89'
free kick won
Christian Norton (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Brandon Pierrick is caught offside.
82'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
81'
free kick won
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Norton (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Macari.
80'
Yellow Card
Forrester(4)
William Forrester (Stoke City PL2) is shown the yellow card.
80'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Moritz Bauer.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
74'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kieran Coates.
70'
Substitution
Ryan
Shawcross(5)off
Connor
Taylor(12)on
70'
Substitution
Thibaud
Verlinden(7)off
Douglas
James-Taylor(15)on
69'
miss
Attempt missed. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Woods.
66'
Substitution
Malachi
Boateng(4)off
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(14)on
63'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.
61'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by William Forrester.
61'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Woods.
60'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Woods.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sion Spence.
56'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Woods.
48'
corner
Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
46'
free kick won
Tom Sparrow (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Alfie
Matthews(10)off
Sion
Spence(15)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Stoke City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
44'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kieran Coates.
40'
Yellow Card
Banks(7)
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
Verlinden(7)
Thibaud Verlinden (Stoke City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
miss
Attempt missed. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross following a corner.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kieran Coates.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethon Varian.
28'
Stoke City U23 Goal
Goal!
Kieran
Coates(3)
Goal! Stoke City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moritz Bauer with a cross.
27'
miss
Attempt missed. Christian Norton (Stoke City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by William Forrester.
26'
miss
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
22'
miss
Attempt missed. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kian Flanagan with a cross following a set piece situation.
22'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
Yellow Card
Matthews(10)
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'
free kick won
Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'
free kick won
Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'
free kick won
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Christian Norton (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
11'
corner
Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
10'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
7'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
5'
free kick won
Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'
corner
Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Jude Russell.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Oliver Webber
GK
5
Noah Watson
DF
3
Reece Hannam
DF
2
Jude Russell
DF
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
18'
45'
8
Sam Woods
MF
11
Kian Flanagan
MF
7
Scott Banks
MF
40'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
66'
9
Robert Street
S
Substitutes
12
David Omilabu
13
Jacob Russell
14
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
66'
15
Sion Spence
45'
16
James Taylor
Starting lineup
1
Robbie Hemfrey
GK
5
Ryan Shawcross
DF
70'
6
Kevin Wimmer
DF
4
William Forrester
DF
80'
10
Tom Sparrow
MF
2
Moritz Bauer
MF
3
Kieran Coates
MF
28'
8
Lewis Macari
MF
11
Ethon Varian
S
9
Christian Norton
S
90'
7
Thibaud Verlinden
S
38'
70'
Substitutes
12
Connor Taylor
70'
13
Paul Cooper
14
Ibrahima Sy
15
Douglas James-Taylor
70'
16
Ryan Malbon
Team stats
Possession
39%
61%
Shots on target
3
1
Shots off target
3
6
Corners
4
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
5
13
Offsides
0
0
