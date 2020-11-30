Skip navigation
Stoke City U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Stoke City PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 0

Stoke City PL21
Coates28'
Crystal Palace PL20
Mon 30 Nov 18:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Clayton Wood

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Stoke City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
90'+4'

free kick won

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
90'+3'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Woods.
90'+1'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Macari.
90'

Yellow Card

Norton(9)
Christian Norton (Stoke City PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'

miss

Attempt missed. Connor Taylor (Stoke City PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ethon Varian with a cross following a corner.
89'

corner

Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
89'

free kick won

Christian Norton (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
86'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
82'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Brandon Pierrick is caught offside.
82'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kian Flanagan.
81'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
81'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Norton (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lewis Macari.
80'

Yellow Card

Forrester(4)
William Forrester (Stoke City PL2) is shown the yellow card.
80'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
79'

free kick won

Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
77'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Moritz Bauer.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross.
74'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kieran Coates.
70'

Substitution

Stoke City U23
Ryan
Shawcross(5)
off
Connor
Taylor(12)
on
70'

Substitution

Stoke City U23
Thibaud
Verlinden(7)
off
Douglas
James-Taylor(15)
on
69'

miss

Attempt missed. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sam Woods.
66'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Malachi
Boateng(4)
off
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(14)
on
63'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Ryan Shawcross.
61'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by William Forrester.
61'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
60'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Woods.
60'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Woods.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sion Spence.
56'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
55'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Woods.
48'

corner

Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
46'

free kick won

Tom Sparrow (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Alfie
Matthews(10)
off
Sion
Spence(15)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Stoke City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
44'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kieran Coates.
40'

Yellow Card

Banks(7)
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
40'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

Yellow Card

Verlinden(7)
Thibaud Verlinden (Stoke City PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
38'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

miss

Attempt missed. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Scott Banks with a cross following a corner.
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Kieran Coates.
31'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethon Varian.
28'

Stoke City U23 Goal

Stoke City U23
Goal!
Stoke City U23
Kieran
Coates(3)
Goal! Stoke City PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moritz Bauer with a cross.
27'

miss

Attempt missed. Christian Norton (Stoke City PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by William Forrester.
26'

miss

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
22'

miss

Attempt missed. Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kian Flanagan with a cross following a set piece situation.
22'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
19'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

Yellow Card

Matthews(10)
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
17'

free kick won

Kevin Wimmer (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
15'

free kick won

Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
13'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
11'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Christian Norton (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
11'

corner

Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
10'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Scott Banks is caught offside.
7'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kieran Coates (Stoke City PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
5'

free kick won

Ethon Varian (Stoke City PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
3'

corner

Corner, Stoke City PL2. Conceded by Jude Russell.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Stoke City U23

pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.