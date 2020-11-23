Sunderland PL2 3 Crystal Palace PL2 4
Sunderland PL23
Diamond43'
Curry58'
Trialist86'
Crystal Palace PL24
Flanagan6'
Matthews45'+1'
Street77'
Beaumont79' (OG)
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Sunderland PL2 3, Crystal Palace PL2 4.
90'+6'
Yellow Card
Wearne(2)
Stephen Wearne (Sunderland PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+5'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+5'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'
free kick won
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Bobby Beaumont (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'
Substitution
Kian
Flanagan(11)off
Sion
Spence(15)on
86'
Sunderland U23 Goal
Goal!
A
Trialist(14)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 3, Crystal Palace PL2 4. A Trialist (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
84'
Substitution
Vinnie
Steels(11)off
Cieran
Dunne(12)on
84'
corner
Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
83'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Sam Wilding (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
free kick won
Sam Wilding (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'
offside
Offside, Sunderland PL2. Bobby Beaumont tries a through ball, but Mitchell Curry is caught offside.
80'
free kick won
Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'
Sunderland U23 Own Goal
Goal!
Bobby
Beaumont(3)
Own Goal by Bobby Beaumont, Sunderland PL2. Sunderland PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 4.
79'
post
James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box.
79'
corner
Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
77'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 3. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jude Russell.
76'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'
miss
Attempt missed. Stephen Wearne (Sunderland PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Wilding following a corner.
74'
corner
Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Malachi Boateng.
74'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jake Hackett (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'
Yellow Card
Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73'
free kick won
Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'
free kick won
Sam Wilding (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Patrick Almond.
71'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Street.
71'
post
Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by James Taylor with a cross.
70'
Substitution
Scott
Banks(7)off
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(14)on
70'
Substitution
Alfie
Matthews(10)off
James
Taylor(16)on
69'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Neil.
66'
corner
Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Kian Flanagan.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Street.
65'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
65'
free kick won
Daniel Neil (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
Substitution
Aiden
McGeady(10)off
A
Trialist(14)on
62'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'
Sunderland U23 Goal
Goal!
Mitchell
Curry(9)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Mitchell Curry (Sunderland PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Vinnie Steels (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Wearne.
56'
corner
Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
53'
corner
Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
50'
free kick won
Daniel Neil (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'
free kick won
Bobby Beaumont (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'
miss
Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Curry.
47'
post
Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.
46'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Bobby Beaumont.
46'
free kick won
Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'
Substitution
Brandon
Taylor(6)off
Jake
Hackett(16)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Sunderland PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
45'+3'
Yellow Card
Russell(2)
Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+2'
free kick won
Vinnie Steels (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Alfie
Matthews(10)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street with a cross.
45'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'
Sunderland U23 Goal
Goal!
Jack
Diamond(7)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
43'
post
Daniel Neil (Sunderland PL2) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Stephen Wearne.
41'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Sam Wilding (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Diamond.
38'
corner
Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Jude Russell.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Stephen Wearne.
36'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Patrick Almond.
36'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
35'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Patrick Almond.
33'
corner
Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Sam Woods.
30'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'
corner
Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
25'
free kick won
Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'
miss
Attempt missed. Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
20'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Wearne.
10'
free kick won
Anthony Patterson (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Patrick Almond.
8'
free kick won
Daniel Neil (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Kian
Flanagan(11)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
4'
free kick won
Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
2'
corner
Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Oliver Webber
GK
3
Reece Hannam
DF
2
Jude Russell
DF
45'+3'
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
5
Noah Watson
DF
7
Scott Banks
MF
70'
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
45'+1'
70'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
73'
11
Kian Flanagan
MF
6'
87'
8
Sam Woods
MF
9
Robert Street
S
77'
Substitutes
12
David Omilabu
13
Jacob Russell
14
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
70'
15
Sion Spence
87'
16
James Taylor
70'
Starting lineup
1
Anthony Patterson
GK
5
Patrick Almond
DF
6
Brandon Taylor
DF
45'
3
Bobby Beaumont
DF
79'
11
Vinnie Steels
MF
84'
8
Daniel Neil
MF
4
Sam Wilding
MF
2
Stephen Wearne
MF
90'+6'
7
Jack Diamond
S
43'
9
Mitchell Curry
S
58'
10
Aiden McGeady
S
62'
Substitutes
12
Cieran Dunne
84'
13
Adam Richardson
14
A Trialist
62'
86'
15
Ryan Wombwell
16
Jake Hackett
45'
Team stats
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
3
6
Shots off target
5
2
Corners
10
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
14
Offsides
0
0
NEW
0-2
NOR
LEE
2-1
WBA
BUR
2-1
FUL
STO
0-2
AST
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25
