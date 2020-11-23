Skip navigation
Sunderland U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Sunderland PL2 3 Crystal Palace PL2 4

Sunderland PL23
Diamond43'
Curry58'
Trialist86'
Crystal Palace PL24
Flanagan6'
Matthews45'+1'
Street77'
Beaumont79' (OG)
Mon 23 Nov 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Academy Of Light

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Sunderland PL2 3, Crystal Palace PL2 4.
90'+6'

Yellow Card

Wearne(2)
Stephen Wearne (Sunderland PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'+5'

free kick won

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+5'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+1'

free kick won

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Bobby Beaumont (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
87'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Kian
Flanagan(11)
off
Sion
Spence(15)
on
86'

Sunderland U23 Goal

Sunderland U23
Goal!
Sunderland U23
A
Trialist(14)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 3, Crystal Palace PL2 4. A Trialist (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
84'

Substitution

Sunderland U23
Vinnie
Steels(11)
off
Cieran
Dunne(12)
on
84'

corner

Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
83'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

free kick won

Sam Wilding (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

free kick won

Sam Wilding (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
81'

offside

Offside, Sunderland PL2. Bobby Beaumont tries a through ball, but Mitchell Curry is caught offside.
80'

free kick won

Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
79'

Sunderland U23 Own Goal

Sunderland U23
Goal!
Sunderland U23
Bobby
Beaumont(3)
Own Goal by Bobby Beaumont, Sunderland PL2. Sunderland PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 4.
79'

post

James Taylor (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the right post with a header from the right side of the six yard box.
79'

corner

Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
77'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Robert
Street(9)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 3. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jude Russell.
76'

free kick won

Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
74'

miss

Attempt missed. Stephen Wearne (Sunderland PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Wilding following a corner.
74'

corner

Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Malachi Boateng.
74'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jake Hackett (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
73'

Yellow Card

Boateng(4)
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
73'

free kick won

Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
72'

free kick won

Sam Wilding (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Patrick Almond.
71'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Street.
71'

post

Brandon Pierrick (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by James Taylor with a cross.
70'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Scott
Banks(7)
off
Brandon
Pierrick Keutcha(14)
on
70'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Alfie
Matthews(10)
off
James
Taylor(16)
on
69'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Neil.
66'

corner

Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Kian Flanagan.
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Robert Street.
65'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
65'

free kick won

Daniel Neil (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

Substitution

Sunderland U23
Aiden
McGeady(10)
off
A
Trialist(14)
on
62'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
58'

Sunderland U23 Goal

Sunderland U23
Goal!
Sunderland U23
Mitchell
Curry(9)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Mitchell Curry (Sunderland PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal following a fast break.
56'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Vinnie Steels (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Wearne.
56'

corner

Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
53'

corner

Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
50'

free kick won

Daniel Neil (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
49'

free kick won

Bobby Beaumont (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
48'

miss

Attempt missed. Aiden McGeady (Sunderland PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mitchell Curry.
47'

post

Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box. Assisted by Aiden McGeady with a cross.
46'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Bobby Beaumont.
46'

free kick won

Scott Banks (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
45'

Substitution

Sunderland U23
Brandon
Taylor(6)
off
Jake
Hackett(16)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Sunderland PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
45'+3'

Yellow Card

Russell(2)
Jude Russell (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
45'+2'

free kick won

Vinnie Steels (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'+1'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Alfie
Matthews(10)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Street with a cross.
45'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

free kick won

Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

free kick won

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
43'

Sunderland U23 Goal

Sunderland U23
Goal!
Sunderland U23
Jack
Diamond(7)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
43'

post

Daniel Neil (Sunderland PL2) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Stephen Wearne.
41'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Sam Wilding (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Diamond.
38'

corner

Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Jude Russell.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Stephen Wearne.
36'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Patrick Almond.
36'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
35'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Patrick Almond.
33'

corner

Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Sam Woods.
30'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26'

corner

Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Noah Watson.
25'

free kick won

Sam Woods (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
24'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
20'

miss

Attempt missed. Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
20'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Diamond (Sunderland PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Wearne.
10'

free kick won

Anthony Patterson (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
10'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Patrick Almond.
8'

free kick won

Daniel Neil (Sunderland PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
6'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Kian
Flanagan(11)
Goal! Sunderland PL2 0, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alfie Matthews.
4'

free kick won

Kian Flanagan (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
2'

corner

Corner, Sunderland PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
3
Reece Hannam
DF
2
Jude Russell
DF
45'+3'
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
5
Noah Watson
DF
7
Scott Banks
MF
substitution icon70'
10
Alfie Matthews
MF
45'+1'
substitution icon70'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
73'
11
Kian Flanagan
MF
6'
substitution icon87'
8
Sam Woods
MF
9
Robert Street
S
77'

Substitutes

12
David Omilabu
13
Jacob Russell
14
Brandon Pierrick Keutcha
substitution icon70'
15
Sion Spence
substitution icon87'
16
James Taylor
substitution icon70'

Starting lineup

1
Anthony Patterson
GK
5
Patrick Almond
DF
6
Brandon Taylor
DF
substitution icon45'
3
Bobby Beaumont
DF
79'
11
Vinnie Steels
MF
substitution icon84'
8
Daniel Neil
MF
4
Sam Wilding
MF
2
Stephen Wearne
MF
90'+6'
7
Jack Diamond
S
43'
9
Mitchell Curry
S
58'
10
Aiden McGeady
S
substitution icon62'

Substitutes

12
Cieran Dunne
substitution icon84'
13
Adam Richardson
14
A Trialist
substitution icon62'
86'
15
Ryan Wombwell
16
Jake Hackett
substitution icon45'
Sunderland U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
51%
49%
Shots on target
3
6
Shots off target
5
2
Corners
10
6
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
14
Offsides
0
0
NEW
0-2
NOR
LEE
2-1
WBA
BUR
2-1
FUL
STO
0-2
AST

