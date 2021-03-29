Match ends, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
90'+5'
miss
Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Owen Windsor.
90'+5'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Edwards.
90'+3'
free kick won
Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'
Yellow Card
Boateng(2)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'
Yellow Card
Matthews(11)
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
88'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'
miss
Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
87'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'
Substitution
Luke
Dreher(8)
off
Alfie
Matthews(11)
on
86'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Finley Thorndike (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
82'
free kick won
Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Luke Dreher is caught offside.
81'
Yellow Card
White(2)
Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) is shown the yellow card.
81'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'
miss
Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
77'
miss
Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng with a headed pass.
76'
free kick won
David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
Substitution
Jamie
Soule(9)
off
Finley
Thorndike(14)
on
73'
free kick won
Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'
free kick won
Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'
Substitution
Connor
Wickham(21)
off
David
Omilabu(15)
on
70'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'
post
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Oliver Webber.
67'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'
miss
Attempt missed. Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
65'
miss
Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jake O'Brien.
65'
free kick won
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
63'
free kick won
Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'
free kick won
Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
Substitution
Cheikh
Diaby(7)
off
Owen
Windsor(16)
on
62'
Substitution
Jack
Wells-Morrison(7)
off
Malachi
Boateng(14)
on
60'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Soule (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross.
57'
free kick won
Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sion Spence.
56'
Substitution
Trialist(8)
off
Tomiwa
Solanke(15)
on
52'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Kevin Joshua (West Bromwich Albion PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a cross.
50'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
50'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Cheikh Diaby (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Zak Brown.
48'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Saul Shotton.
47'
free kick won
Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
45'+2'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trialist.
44'
free kick won
Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
43'
Yellow Card
Trialist(8)
Trialist (West Bromwich Albion PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'
free kick won
Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Luke Dreher (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
37'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Aksum White.
37'
free kick won
Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal
Goal!
Connor
Wickham(21)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
34'
penalty won
Penalty Crystal Palace PL2. Robert Street draws a foul in the penalty area.
33'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Trialist.
32'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Boateng.
31'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
31'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sion Spence.
29'
miss
Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
25'
miss
Attempt missed. Jamie Soule (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Zak Brown.
24'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
22'
free kick won
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
miss
Attempt missed. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
14'
Crystal Palace U23 Goal!
Goal!
Connor
Wickham(21)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a set piece situation.
14'
miss
Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross following a set piece situation.
13'
free kick won
Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'
free kick won
Luke Dreher (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jamie Soule (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Brown.
11'
free kick won
Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
10'
free kick won
Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'
corner
Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
7'
free kick won
Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'
West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal
Goal!
Trialist(8)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Trialist (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Edwards.
2'
free kick won
Cheikh Diaby (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
1'
free kick won
Jamie Soule (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
