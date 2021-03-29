Skip navigation
West Bromwich Albion U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

West Bromwich Albion PL2 1 Crystal Palace PL2 2

West Bromwich Albion PL21
Trialist4'
Crystal Palace PL22
Wickham14' 35'
Mon 29 Mar 13:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Birmingham County FA

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
90'+5'

miss

Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Owen Windsor.
90'+5'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Owen Windsor (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Edwards.
90'+3'

free kick won

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3'

Yellow Card

Boateng(2)
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
90'

Yellow Card

Matthews(11)
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
88'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
88'

miss

Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
87'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
86'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Luke
Dreher(8)
off
Alfie
Matthews(11)
on
86'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Finley Thorndike (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
82'

free kick won

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
82'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. David Omilabu tries a through ball, but Luke Dreher is caught offside.
81'

Yellow Card

White(2)
Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) is shown the yellow card.
81'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
78'

miss

Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
77'

miss

Attempt missed. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Malachi Boateng with a headed pass.
76'

free kick won

David Omilabu (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U23
Jamie
Soule(9)
off
Finley
Thorndike(14)
on
73'

free kick won

Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
72'

free kick won

Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
71'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Connor Wickham
Connor
Wickham(21)
off
David
Omilabu(15)
on
70'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68'

post

Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Oliver Webber.
67'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
66'

miss

Attempt missed. Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
65'

miss

Attempt missed. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jake O'Brien.
65'

free kick won

Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
65'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.
63'

free kick won

Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
62'

free kick won

Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U23
Cheikh
Diaby(7)
off
Owen
Windsor(16)
on
62'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jack
Wells-Morrison(7)
off
Malachi
Boateng(14)
on
60'

miss

Attempt missed. Jamie Soule (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross.
57'

free kick won

Saul Shotton (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
56'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sion Spence.
56'

Substitution

West Bromwich Albion U23
Trialist(8)
off
Tomiwa
Solanke(15)
on
52'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
51'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Kevin Joshua (West Bromwich Albion PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taylor Gardner-Hickman with a cross.
50'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by Oliver Webber.
50'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Cheikh Diaby (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Zak Brown.
48'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Saul Shotton.
47'

free kick won

Robert Street (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2.
45'+2'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Zak Brown (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trialist.
44'

free kick won

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
44'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
43'

Yellow Card

Trialist(8)
Trialist (West Bromwich Albion PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
43'

free kick won

Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
42'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Luke Dreher (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Wickham.
37'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Aksum White.
37'

free kick won

Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Connor
Wickham(21)
Connor Wickham
Goal! West Bromwich Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 2. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
34'

penalty won

Penalty Crystal Palace PL2. Robert Street draws a foul in the penalty area.
33'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Trialist.
32'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Boateng.
31'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by David Boateng.
31'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sion Spence.
29'

miss

Attempt missed. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Boateng with a cross.
25'

miss

Attempt missed. Jamie Soule (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Zak Brown.
24'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jack Wells-Morrison tries a through ball, but Robert Street is caught offside.
22'

free kick won

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

miss

Attempt missed. Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
14'

Crystal Palace U23 Goal!

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Connor
Wickham(21)
Connor Wickham
Goal! West Bromwich Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 1. Connor Wickham (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jake O'Brien following a set piece situation.
14'

miss

Attempt missed. Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Reece Hannam with a cross following a set piece situation.
13'

free kick won

Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
13'

free kick won

Luke Dreher (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Jamie Soule (West Bromwich Albion PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Zak Brown.
11'

free kick won

Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
10'

free kick won

Aksum White (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
7'

corner

Corner, West Bromwich Albion PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
7'

free kick won

Toby King (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
4'

West Bromwich Albion U23 Goal

West Bromwich Albion U23
Goal!
West Bromwich Albion U23
Trialist(8)
Goal! West Bromwich Albion PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Trialist (West Bromwich Albion PL2) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Edwards.
2'

free kick won

Cheikh Diaby (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
1'

free kick won

Jamie Soule (West Bromwich Albion PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
5
Jake O'Brien
DF
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
3
Reece Hannam
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
90'+3'
10
Sion Spence
MF
7
Jack Wells-Morrison
MF
substitution icon62'
4
James Taylor
MF
8
Luke Dreher
MF
substitution icon86'
9
Robert Street
S
21
Connor Wickham
S
14'
35'
substitution icon71'

Substitutes

11
Alfie Matthews
substitution icon86'
90'
12
Jude Russell
13
Joseph Whitworth
14
Malachi Boateng
substitution icon62'
15
David Omilabu
substitution icon71'

Starting lineup

1
Ted Cann
GK
5
Saul Shotton
DF
3
Taylor Gardner-Hickman
DF
6
Kevin Joshua
DF
2
Aksum White
DF
81'
10
Zak Brown
MF
4
Toby King
MF
11
Kyle Edwards
MF
8
Trialist
MF
4'
43'
substitution icon56'
7
Cheikh Diaby
MF
substitution icon62'
9
Jamie Soule
S
substitution icon75'

Substitutes

12
Thomas Sharpe
13
Maksymilian Boruc
14
Finley Thorndike
substitution icon75'
15
Tomiwa Solanke
substitution icon56'
16
Owen Windsor
substitution icon62'
West Bromwich Albion U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
57%
43%
Shots on target
4
3
Shots off target
5
8
Corners
3
3
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
13
16
Offsides
0
0
SUN
3-0
BUR

