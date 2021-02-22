Skip navigation
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2 Crystal Palace PL2 0

Wolverhampton Wanderers PL22
Giddings2' (OG)
Hesketh16'
Crystal Palace PL20
Mon 22 Feb 14:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League 2 - Division 2Aggborough Stadium

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25

Match Blog

Full-Time

Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
90'+3'

free kick won

Conor Carty (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Jack
Scott(2)
off
Raphael
Nya(12)
on
90'+1'

offside

Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Brandon Aveiro is caught offside.
86'

miss

Attempt missed. Brandon Aveiro (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
85'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Conor Carty (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Corbeanu.
82'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
81'

post

Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Luke Dreher.
80'

miss

Attempt missed. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
77'

free kick won

Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
74'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Austin
Samuels(9)
off
Conor
Carty(17)
on
73'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
67'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Sion
Spence(10)
off
Brandon
Aveiro(14)
on
67'

Substitution

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Chem
Campbell(11)
off
Cyriaque Mayounga
Ngolou(14)
on
65'

offside

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Lewis Richards tries a through ball, but Chem Campbell is caught offside.
65'

free kick won

Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'

free kick won

John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Harlem Hale.
61'

free kick won

Austin Samuels (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'

miss

Attempt missed. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Owen Hesketh.
58'

free kick won

David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
57'

miss

Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
57'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
56'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.
54'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Austin Samuels.
52'

miss

Attempt missed. Luke Dreher (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Boateng.
50'

miss

Attempt missed. Hong Wan (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
49'

attempt blocked

Attempt blocked. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
48'

free kick won

Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'

free kick won

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'

free kick won

Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Jake
Giddings(8)
off
Luke
Dreher(16)
on
45'

Substitution

Crystal Palace U23
Alfie
Matthews(11)
off
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(15)
on

First-Half Ends

First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'

corner

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
44'

free kick won

Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'

Yellow Card

Corbeanu(7)
Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'

free kick won

Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'

free kick won

Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'

free kick won

Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'

Yellow Card

O'Brien(5)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
38'

Yellow Card

Bueno(6)
Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card.
36'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'

free kick won

Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'

Yellow Card

Samuels(9)
Austin Samuels (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'

free kick won

Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jack Scott.
31'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jack Scott.
30'

miss

Attempt missed. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hong Wan following a fast break.
26'

free kick won

Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
22'

free kick won

Austin Samuels (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'

free kick won

Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
21'

free kick won

Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
19'

free kick won

Hong Wan (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'

corner

Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Nigel Lonwijk.
16'

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 Goal

Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Goal!
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23
Owen
Hesketh(10)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.
16'

attempt saved

Attempt saved. Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
13'

free kick won

Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'

Yellow Card

Giddings(8)
Jake Giddings (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12'

free kick won

Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'

free kick won

Hong Wan (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9'

free kick won

Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'

miss

Attempt missed. Hong Wan (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Owen Hesketh.
2'

Crystal Palace U23 Own Goal

Crystal Palace U23
Goal!
Crystal Palace U23
Jake
Giddings(8)
Own Goal by Jake Giddings, Crystal Palace PL2. Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.

Kick-Off

lineup

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Starting lineup

1
Oliver Webber
GK
5
Jake O'Brien
DF
38'
3
Reece Hannam
DF
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
7
Harlem Hale
MF
8
Jake Giddings
MF
2'
12'
substitution icon45'
11
Alfie Matthews
MF
substitution icon45'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
10
Sion Spence
MF
substitution icon67'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S

Substitutes

12
David Omilabu
13
Jacob Russell
14
Brandon Aveiro
substitution icon67'
15
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
substitution icon45'
16
Luke Dreher
substitution icon45'

Starting lineup

1
Andreas Söndergaard
GK
2
Jack Scott
DF
substitution icon90'+2'
3
Nigel Lonwijk
DF
5
Lewis Richards
DF
6
Hugo Bueno
DF
38'
8
Luke Cundle
MF
11
Chem Campbell
MF
substitution icon67'
4
Hong Wan
MF
10
Owen Hesketh
MF
16'
7
Theo Corbeanu
MF
42'
9
Austin Samuels
S
34'
substitution icon74'

Substitutes

12
Raphael Nya
substitution icon90'+2'
14
Cyriaque Mayounga Ngolou
substitution icon67'
15
Michael Agboola
16
Zhenyu He
17
Conor Carty
substitution icon74'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
5
1
Shots off target
4
5
Corners
4
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
11
Offsides
0
0
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23

