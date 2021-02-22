Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2 Crystal Palace PL2 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers PL22
Giddings2' (OG)
Hesketh16'
Crystal Palace PL20
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEELeeds United U23
24
18
2
4
62
29
+33
56
2
STOStoke City U23
24
14
3
7
41
30
+11
45
3
CRYCrystal Palace U23
24
11
3
10
45
41
+4
36
4
WOLWolverhampton Wanderers U23
24
10
6
8
40
36
+4
36
5
SUNSunderland U23
24
10
5
9
42
41
+1
35
6
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
24
10
4
10
44
35
+9
34
7
BURBurnley U23
24
10
4
10
38
41
-3
34
8
REAReading U23
24
10
2
12
41
54
-13
32
9
ASTAston Villa U23
24
9
4
11
46
48
-2
31
10
FULFulham U23
24
9
3
12
38
46
-8
30
11
NORNorwich City U23
24
7
4
13
32
40
-8
25
12
WBAWest Bromwich Albion U23
24
7
4
13
37
49
-12
25
13
NEWNewcastle United U23
24
7
4
13
31
47
-16
25
Match Blog
Full-Time
Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
90'+3'
free kick won
Conor Carty (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
90'+2'
Substitution
Jack
Scott(2)off
Raphael
Nya(12)on
90'+1'
offside
Offside, Crystal Palace PL2. Jay Rich-Baghuelou tries a through ball, but Brandon Aveiro is caught offside.
86'
miss
Attempt missed. Brandon Aveiro (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
85'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Conor Carty (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Theo Corbeanu.
82'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
81'
post
Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Luke Dreher.
80'
miss
Attempt missed. Reece Hannam (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
77'
free kick won
Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
75'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
74'
Substitution
Austin
Samuels(9)off
Conor
Carty(17)on
73'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Jay Rich-Baghuelou.
67'
Substitution
Sion
Spence(10)off
Brandon
Aveiro(14)on
67'
Substitution
Chem
Campbell(11)off
Cyriaque Mayounga
Ngolou(14)on
65'
offside
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Lewis Richards tries a through ball, but Chem Campbell is caught offside.
65'
free kick won
Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63'
free kick won
John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
62'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Harlem Hale.
61'
free kick won
Austin Samuels (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
59'
miss
Attempt missed. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Owen Hesketh.
58'
free kick won
David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
57'
miss
Attempt missed. John-Kymani Gordon (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
57'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Jay Rich-Baghuelou (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.
56'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Hugo Bueno.
54'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
53'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Austin Samuels.
52'
miss
Attempt missed. Luke Dreher (Crystal Palace PL2) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Boateng.
50'
miss
Attempt missed. Hong Wan (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
49'
attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
48'
free kick won
Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
47'
free kick won
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
46'
free kick won
Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
45'
Substitution
Jake
Giddings(8)off
Luke
Dreher(16)on
45'
Substitution
Alfie
Matthews(11)off
Jesurun
Rak-Sakyi(15)on
First-Half Ends
First Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
45'
corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2. Conceded by Reece Hannam.
44'
free kick won
Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
42'
Yellow Card
Corbeanu(7)
Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
42'
free kick won
Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
40'
free kick won
Malachi Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39'
free kick won
Jack Scott (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
38'
Yellow Card
O'Brien(5)
Jake O'Brien (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card.
38'
Yellow Card
Bueno(6)
Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card.
36'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
35'
free kick won
Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
34'
Yellow Card
Samuels(9)
Austin Samuels (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
34'
free kick won
Sion Spence (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
32'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jack Scott.
31'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Jack Scott.
30'
miss
Attempt missed. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Hong Wan following a fast break.
26'
free kick won
Harlem Hale (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
25'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Theo Corbeanu (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
22'
free kick won
Austin Samuels (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21'
free kick won
Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
21'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. David Boateng (Crystal Palace PL2) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Malachi Boateng.
21'
free kick won
Alfie Matthews (Crystal Palace PL2) wins a free kick on the left wing.
19'
free kick won
Hong Wan (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
18'
corner
Corner, Crystal Palace PL2. Conceded by Nigel Lonwijk.
16'
Wolverhampton Wanderers U23 Goal
Goal!
Owen
Hesketh(10)
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 2, Crystal Palace PL2 0. Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) header from very close range to the bottom left corner.
16'
attempt saved
Attempt saved. Hugo Bueno (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Cundle.
13'
free kick won
Chem Campbell (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12'
Yellow Card
Giddings(8)
Jake Giddings (Crystal Palace PL2) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
12'
free kick won
Luke Cundle (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
11'
free kick won
Hong Wan (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick on the right wing.
9'
free kick won
Owen Hesketh (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
5'
miss
Attempt missed. Hong Wan (Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Owen Hesketh.
2'
Crystal Palace U23 Own Goal
Goal!
Jake
Giddings(8)
Own Goal by Jake Giddings, Crystal Palace PL2. Wolverhampton Wanderers PL2 1, Crystal Palace PL2 0.
Kick-Off
lineup
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Starting lineup
1
Oliver Webber
GK
5
Jake O'Brien
DF
38'
3
Reece Hannam
DF
6
Jay Rich-Baghuelou
DF
2
David Boateng
DF
7
Harlem Hale
MF
8
Jake Giddings
MF
2'
12'
45'
11
Alfie Matthews
MF
45'
4
Malachi Boateng
MF
10
Sion Spence
MF
67'
9
John-Kymani Gordon
S
Substitutes
12
David Omilabu
13
Jacob Russell
14
Brandon Aveiro
67'
15
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
45'
16
Luke Dreher
45'
Starting lineup
1
Andreas Söndergaard
GK
2
Jack Scott
DF
90'+2'
3
Nigel Lonwijk
DF
5
Lewis Richards
DF
6
Hugo Bueno
DF
38'
8
Luke Cundle
MF
11
Chem Campbell
MF
67'
4
Hong Wan
MF
10
Owen Hesketh
MF
16'
7
Theo Corbeanu
MF
42'
9
Austin Samuels
S
34'
74'
Substitutes
12
Raphael Nya
90'+2'
14
Cyriaque Mayounga Ngolou
67'
15
Michael Agboola
16
Zhenyu He
17
Conor Carty
74'
Team stats
Possession
47%
53%
Shots on target
5
1
Shots off target
4
5
Corners
4
4
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
15
11
Offsides
0
0
NEW
3-2
WBA
BUR
3-2
MID
