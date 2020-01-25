Blackburn Rovers PL2 2 Crystal Palace U23 0
Blackburn Rovers PL22
Crystal Palace U230
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
6
4
1
1
12
8
+4
13
2
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
6
3
2
1
14
8
+6
11
3
BURBurnley U23
6
1
3
2
7
8
-1
6
4
CRYCrystal Palace U23
6
0
2
4
5
14
-9
2
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
6
4
1
1
12
8
+4
13
2
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
6
3
2
1
14
8
+6
11
3
BURBurnley U23
6
1
3
2
7
8
-1
6
4
CRYCrystal Palace U23
6
0
2
4
5
14
-9
2