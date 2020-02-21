Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Middlesbrough U23 vs Crystal Palace U23

Middlesbrough PL2 1 Crystal Palace U23 1

Middlesbrough PL21
Crystal Palace U231
Fri 21 Feb 19:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Premier League CupHeritage Park

Full-Time
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
6
4
1
1
12
8
+4
13
2
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
6
3
2
1
14
8
+6
11
3
BURBurnley U23
6
1
3
2
7
8
-1
6
4
CRYCrystal Palace U23
6
0
2
4
5
14
-9
2

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Middlesbrough U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
NOT
0-0
STO
NEW
6-2
SCU
BIR
1-0
DER
LIV
3-0
HUD
BOU
3-2
SOU
WAT
0-1
EVE
LEE
1-1
WOL
HUL
2-0
WBA

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Middlesbrough U23

Team stats

Crystal Palace U23
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
NOT
0-0
STO
NEW
6-2
SCU
BIR
1-0
DER
LIV
3-0
HUD
BOU
3-2
SOU
WAT
0-1
EVE
LEE
1-1
WOL
HUL
2-0
WBA
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BLABlackburn Rovers U23
6
4
1
1
12
8
+4
13
2
MIDMiddlesbrough U23
6
3
2
1
14
8
+6
11
3
BURBurnley U23
6
1
3
2
7
8
-1
6
4
CRYCrystal Palace U23
6
0
2
4
5
14
-9
2

Match Blog