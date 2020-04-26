Skip navigation
Sun 26 Apr 11:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

Women's ChampionshipTrevor Brown Memorial Ground

Aston Villa Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Recent Meetings

Women's Championship

Aston Villa Women
Crystal Palace Women
Aston Villa Women

Head-To-Head

Crystal Palace Women
Games played
1
1
Total wins
0
0
Draws
0
Aston Villa Women

Form

Crystal Palace Women
COV
COV
4 - 0
(H)
W
W
(H)
2 - 1
LEW
LEW
CHA
CHA
3 - 0
(H)
W
L
(A)
5 - 2
COV
COV
SHE
SHE
0 - 1
(A)
W
L
(H)
0 - 3
SHE
SHE
LON
LON
3 - 1
(H)
W
D
(H)
1 - 1
CHA
CHA
LEI
LEI
3 - 1
(H)
W
L
(H)
0 - 1
LIV
LIV
Aston Villa Women

Season so far

Crystal Palace Women
1
Position
9
13
Won
2
1
Drawn
4
0
Lost
8
2.79
Average goals scored
1.07
0.79
Average goals conceded
2.36
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
ASTAston Villa Women
14
13
1
0
39
11
+28
40
2
SHESheffield United Women
14
11
1
2
46
16
+30
34
3
DURDurham Women
14
10
2
2
33
10
+23
32
4
LONLondon City Lionesses
15
8
2
5
25
24
+1
26
5
LONLondon Bees Ladies
12
4
3
5
16
19
-3
15
6
LEILeicester City Women
15
4
3
8
22
35
-13
15
7
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
12
3
1
8
13
25
-12
10
8
LEWLewes Women
12
2
3
7
10
18
-8
9
9
CRYCrystal Palace Women
14
2
4
8
15
33
-18
10
10
COVCoventry United Ladies
14
2
3
9
19
35
-16
9
11
CHACharlton Athletic Women
12
0
7
5
9
21
-12
7