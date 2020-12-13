Lewes Women 0 Crystal Palace Women 2
Lewes Women0
Crystal Palace Women2
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEILeicester City Women
20
16
2
2
54
16
+38
50
2
DURDurham Women
20
12
6
2
34
15
+19
42
3
LIVLiverpool Women
20
11
6
3
37
15
+22
39
4
SHESheffield United Women
20
11
5
4
37
15
+22
38
5
LEWLewes Women
20
8
4
8
19
22
-3
28
6
LONLondon City Lionesses
20
6
6
8
19
19
0
24
7
CRYCrystal Palace Women
20
5
5
10
27
36
-9
20
8
CHACharlton Athletic Women
20
4
7
9
19
29
-10
19
9
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
20
4
6
10
20
31
-11
18
10
COVCoventry United Ladies
20
5
1
14
21
51
-30
16
11
LONLondon Bees Ladies
20
3
2
15
14
52
-38
11
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
COV
3-4
DUR
SHE
3-3
BLA
LON
0-1
LIV
CHA
0-2
LEI
