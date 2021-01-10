London City Lionesses 0 Crystal Palace Women 0
London City Lionesses0
Crystal Palace Women0
Match reports
Match reports
Women's report: 10-player Eagles secure hard-fought poi...
Both Crystal Palace and London City Lionesses were unable to find the back of the net in their first league game of 2021, but, despite Amber Stobbs being sent off in the early stages of the second-half, the Eagles managed to secure a hard-fought point.
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEILeicester City Women
20
16
2
2
54
16
+38
50
2
DURDurham Women
20
12
6
2
34
15
+19
42
3
LIVLiverpool Women
20
11
6
3
37
15
+22
39
4
SHESheffield United Women
20
11
5
4
37
15
+22
38
5
LEWLewes Women
20
8
4
8
19
22
-3
28
6
LONLondon City Lionesses
20
6
6
8
19
19
0
24
7
CRYCrystal Palace Women
20
5
5
10
27
36
-9
20
8
CHACharlton Athletic Women
20
4
7
9
19
29
-10
19
9
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
20
4
6
10
20
31
-11
18
10
COVCoventry United Ladies
20
5
1
14
21
51
-30
16
11
LONLondon Bees Ladies
20
3
2
15
14
52
-38
11
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
LEW
1-1
DUR
LEI
2-1
SHE
Match reports
Match reports
Women's report: 10-player Eagles secure hard-fought poi...
Both Crystal Palace and London City Lionesses were unable to find the back of the net in their first league game of 2021, but, despite Amber Stobbs being sent off in the early stages of the second-half, the Eagles managed to secure a hard-fought point.
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
LEW
1-1
DUR
LEI
2-1
SHE
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
LEILeicester City Women
20
16
2
2
54
16
+38
50
2
DURDurham Women
20
12
6
2
34
15
+19
42
3
LIVLiverpool Women
20
11
6
3
37
15
+22
39
4
SHESheffield United Women
20
11
5
4
37
15
+22
38
5
LEWLewes Women
20
8
4
8
19
22
-3
28
6
LONLondon City Lionesses
20
6
6
8
19
19
0
24
7
CRYCrystal Palace Women
20
5
5
10
27
36
-9
20
8
CHACharlton Athletic Women
20
4
7
9
19
29
-10
19
9
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
20
4
6
10
20
31
-11
18
10
COVCoventry United Ladies
20
5
1
14
21
51
-30
16
11
LONLondon Bees Ladies
20
3
2
15
14
52
-38
11