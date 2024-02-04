Skip navigation
Southampton F.C. Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Southampton F.C. Women Crystal Palace Women

Southampton F.C. Women
Southampton F.C. Women
Palace Women
Crystal Palace Women
Sun 04 Feb 14:00

Women's Championship
St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton F.C. Women vs Crystal Palace Women

Match Blog

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Live
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BIRBirmingham City Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
BLABlackburn Rovers Ladies
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
CHACharlton Athletic Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
DURDurham Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
REAReading Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
SHESheffield United Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
SOUSouthampton F.C. Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
SUNSunderland Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
WATWatford Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

