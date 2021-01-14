Skip navigation
Crystal Palace Women vs Leicester City Women

Crystal Palace Women 0 Leicester City Women 1

Crystal Palace Women0
Leicester City Women1
Thu 14 Jan 20:00(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA WSL CupHayes Lane

Full-Time

Upcoming palace games

FA WSL Cup
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
3
3
0
0
11
3
+8
9
2
CRYCrystal Palace Women
3
2
0
1
10
6
+4
6
3
LONLondon Bees Ladies
3
1
0
2
2
10
-8
3
4
LEWLewes Women
3
0
0
3
2
6
-4
0

Match Blog

Crystal Palace Women

Team stats

Leicester City Women
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0

Match Blog