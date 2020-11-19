Read the matchday programme for Palace Women's next Conti Cup clash
Crystal Palace Women 6 London Bees Ladies 1
Palace Women6
London Bees Ladies1
Women’s Report: Palace strike six past London Bees in t...
Crystal Palace produced a comfortable 6-1 win against fellow Championship side London Bees in the Continental Cup, with the visitors’ Nicola Gibson receiving a red card in the early moments of the game - putting them down to 10 players for the majority of the match.
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
3
3
0
0
11
3
+8
9
2
CRYCrystal Palace Women
3
2
0
1
10
6
+4
6
3
LONLondon Bees Ladies
3
1
0
2
2
10
-8
3
4
LEWLewes Women
3
0
0
3
2
6
-4
0
