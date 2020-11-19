Skip navigation
Crystal Palace Women vs London Bees Women

Crystal Palace Women 6 London Bees Ladies 1

Palace Women6
London Bees Ladies1
Thu 19 Nov 19:45(KO listed in users′ timezone)

FA WSL CupHayes Lane

Full-Time

Women’s Report: Palace strike six past London Bees in thrilling Conti Cup tie

Women's Report: Palace strike six past London Bees in thrilling Conti Cup tie

Crystal Palace produced a comfortable 6-1 win against fellow Championship side London Bees in the Continental Cup, with the visitors’ Nicola Gibson receiving a red card in the early moments of the game - putting them down to 10 players for the majority of the match.
Women’s Report: Palace strike six past London Bees in thrilling Conti Cup tie

FA WSL Cup
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
3
3
0
0
11
3
+8
9
2
CRYCrystal Palace Women
3
2
0
1
10
6
+4
6
3
LONLondon Bees Ladies
3
1
0
2
2
10
-8
3
4
LEWLewes Women
3
0
0
3
2
6
-4
0

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Crystal Palace Women

Team stats

London Bees Women
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
MAN
0-0
MAN
DUR
1-1
AST
COV
0-4
SHE

Women’s Report: Palace strike six past London Bees in thrilling Conti Cup tie

Women's Report: Palace strike six past London Bees in thrilling Conti Cup tie

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Starting lineup

Substitutes

Crystal Palace Women

Team stats

London Bees Women
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
MAN
0-0
MAN
DUR
1-1
AST
COV
0-4
SHE
Match Blog