Lewes Women 1 Crystal Palace Women 2
Lewes Women1
Crystal Palace Women2
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
BHABristol City Women
3
3
0
0
11
3
+8
9
2
CRYCrystal Palace Women
3
2
0
1
10
6
+4
6
3
LONLondon Bees Ladies
3
1
0
2
2
10
-8
3
4
LEWLewes Women
3
0
0
3
2
6
-4
0
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
LIV
3-1
MAN
TOT
4-0
LON
MAN
3-1
EVE
DUR
5-2
COV
CHE
4-1
ARS
REA
4-0
CHA
BHA
4-0
LON
BHA
2-2
WES
AST
1-0
SHE
BLA
0-1
BIR
