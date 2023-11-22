Crystal Palace Women Watford Women
Palace Women
Watford Women
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
WATWatford Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
No data found
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
pos
club
pl
w
d
l
gf
ga
gd
pts
1
CRYCrystal Palace Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
LEWLewes Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
LONLondon City Lionesses
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
WATWatford Women
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0