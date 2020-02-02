Back Palace Women on Sunday to tee-up Brighton clash in FA Cup
0 4
Southampton Women's FC0
Palace Women4
Match Blog
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today
- Back Palace Women on Sunday to tee-up Brighton clash in FA Cup
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Starting lineup
Substitutes
Team stats
Shots on target
0
0
Shots off target
0
0
Corners
0
0
Passes completed
0
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offsides
0
0
No scores found
There have been no matches played today