Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Kouyate: Players told me I was going to score

2 Hours ago

Cheikhou Kouyate netted his first goal in Crystal Palace colours today as he helped the Eagles overcome his former side, West Ham United.

Speaking with Palace TV in a post-match interview, the Senegal international expressed his delight at 'finally' scoring and also revealed a minor discomfort which seemed to lead to him leaving the pitch in the 88th minute.

On the goal, Kouyate said: "I’m very happy for this goal. It’s a long time I’ve waited for this goal. All players, Jordan, Macca, tell me: ‘What day are you going to score?’ But before the game some players told me: ‘You’re going to score, you’re going to score.’ And finally I scored. Yes, I’m very happy for this goal.

"I didn’t want to celebrate because West Ham did everything for me when I was here in England. After the goal, I got the ball and said to Luka: ‘Yeah, we need to stay calm. Maybe the goal is going to come.’ It’s very, very good for us. Now, we celebrate and keep going because we have games with Southampton and Norwich.

"The second goal - Jordan’s goal - for me, this is the goal of the season. It was a very nice goal and I’m happy for him."

Turning his attention to a niggling injury, Kouyate explained: "I have a little bit of pain in my groin. For 10 days-two weeks, I’ve had a little bit of pain. But we need to keep going because the team needs me. I need to do everything for this team."

You can watch the full interview with Kouyate for free now on Palace TV. There are also post-match chats with Jordan Ayew and full match highlights will be available tonight. To watch, either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app!

Palace TV.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Ayew reveals thoughts during solo West Ham winner

3 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew's late winning goal against West Ham United stole the show in an impressive Crystal Palace fightback tonight, and post-match the forward explained his thinking as he danced through the...

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson praises Ayew and updates on Van Aanholt

3 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson was full of praise for Jordan Ayew this evening after the Palace striker netted a remarkable late goal to secure a Crystal Palace comeback over West Ham United.

Read full article

First Team

Vote for your eToro Man of the Match from West Ham fightback

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's 2-1 victory over West Ham United was a dramatic late comeback sealed by a fine solo effort, but there are plenty of players you can vote for as your eToro Man of the Match tonight.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Ayew stunner seals late West Ham comeback

4 Hours ago

Jordan Ayew sealed a late comeback against West Ham United for the second time this season, bagging a majestic goal to take three points from the Hammers after Cheikhou Kouyate scored his first Palace...

Read full article

View more