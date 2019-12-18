Club Shops' opening hours during festive period

Whether you've missed the cut-off for guaranteed Christmas delivery but still need a few last-minute presents or you're planning a Boxing Day spending those Palace gift cards before the West Ham game, the Eagles' Club Shops have you covered.
Visit the three different shop locations to pick up the very latest Palace clothing from the Reflective to the Signature range, replica playing kits or perhaps you’re still needing your Palace annual for 2020. Whatever way you choose to showcase your red and blue pride, the Club Shops will be able to fulfil your Palace wishlist pre and post-Christmas.
Be sure to check out the Club Shop opening times for the Christmas period below, so you aren't left out in the snow.
Selhurst Park Club Shop
Selhurst Park Stadium
Holmesdale Road
South Norwood
London
SE25 6PU
Bromley Club Shop
The Upper Mall
The Glades Shopping Centre
High Street
Bromley
BR1 1DN
Croydon Club Shop
Centrale Shopping Centre
21 North End
Croydon
CR0 1TY
|
Date
|
Selhurst
|
Croydon
|
Bromley
|
18th December 2019
|
9.00am – 5.30pm
|
9.00am – 8.00pm
|
9.00am – 9.00pm
|
19th December 2019
|
9.00am – 5.30pm
|
9.00am – 9.00pm
|
9.00am – 9.00pm
|
20th December 2019
|
9.00am – 5.30pm
|
9.00am – 8.00pm
|
9.00am – 9.00pm
|
21st December 2019
|
9.00am – 5.30pm
|
9.00am – 8.00pm
|
9.00am – 9.00pm
|
22nd December 2019
|
10.00am – 4.00pm
|
11.00am – 5.00pm
|
11.00am – 5.00pm
|
23rd December 2019
|
9.00am – 5.30pm
|
8.30am – 8.00pm
|
9.00am – 9.00pm
|
24th December 2019
|
9.00am – 1.00pm
|
8.30am – 6.00pm
|
9.00am – 5.00pm
|
25th December 2019
|
CLOSED
|
CLOSED
|
CLOSED
|
26th December 2019
|
Matchday – 10.00am – 3.00pm (1 Hour Post Full Time
|
10.00am – 7.00pm
|
10.00am – 6.00pm
|
27th December 2019
|
9.00am – 5.30pm
|
10.00am – 7.00pm
|
9.00am – 9.00pm
|
28th December 2019
|
9.00am – 5.30pm
|
9.00am – 7.00pm
|
9.00am – 7.00pm
|
29th December 2019
|
10.00am – 4.00pm
|
11.00am – 5.00pm
|
11.00am – 5.00pm
|
30th December 2019
|
9.00am – 5.30pm
|
10.00am – 6.30pm
|
11.00am – 7.00pm
|
31st December 2019
|
9.00am – 1.00pm
|
10.00am – 6.00pm
|
9.00am – 5.00pm
|
1st January 2020
|
CLOSED
|
10.00am – 6.00pm
|
10.00am – 5.00pm
|
2nd January 2020
|
9.00am – 5.30pm
|
10.00am – 6.00pm
|
9.00am – 9.00pm