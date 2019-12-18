Skip to site footer
Club Shops' opening hours during festive period

6 Hours ago

Whether you've missed the cut-off for guaranteed Christmas delivery but still need a few last-minute presents or you're planning a Boxing Day spending those Palace gift cards before the West Ham game, the Eagles' Club Shops have you covered.

Visit the three different shop locations to pick up the very latest Palace clothing from the Reflective to the Signature range, replica playing kits or perhaps you’re still needing your Palace annual for 2020. Whatever way you choose to showcase your red and blue pride, the Club Shops will be able to fulfil your Palace wishlist pre and post-Christmas.

Be sure to check out the Club Shop opening times for the Christmas period below, so you aren't left out in the snow.

Selhurst Park Club Shop

Selhurst Park Stadium

Holmesdale Road

South Norwood

London

SE25 6PU

Bromley Club Shop

The Upper Mall

The Glades Shopping Centre

High Street

Bromley

BR1 1DN

Croydon Club Shop

Centrale Shopping Centre

21 North End

Croydon

CR0 1TY

Date

Selhurst

Croydon

Bromley

18th December 2019

9.00am – 5.30pm

9.00am – 8.00pm

9.00am – 9.00pm

19th December 2019

9.00am – 5.30pm

9.00am – 9.00pm

9.00am – 9.00pm

20th December 2019

9.00am – 5.30pm

9.00am – 8.00pm

9.00am – 9.00pm

21st December 2019

9.00am – 5.30pm

9.00am – 8.00pm

9.00am – 9.00pm

22nd December 2019

10.00am – 4.00pm

11.00am – 5.00pm

11.00am – 5.00pm

23rd December 2019

9.00am – 5.30pm

8.30am – 8.00pm

9.00am – 9.00pm

24th December 2019

9.00am – 1.00pm

8.30am – 6.00pm

9.00am – 5.00pm

25th December 2019

CLOSED

CLOSED

CLOSED

26th December 2019

Matchday – 10.00am – 3.00pm (1 Hour Post Full Time

10.00am – 7.00pm

10.00am – 6.00pm

27th December 2019

9.00am – 5.30pm

10.00am – 7.00pm

9.00am – 9.00pm

28th December 2019

9.00am – 5.30pm

9.00am – 7.00pm

9.00am – 7.00pm

29th December 2019

10.00am – 4.00pm

11.00am – 5.00pm

11.00am – 5.00pm

30th December 2019

9.00am – 5.30pm

10.00am – 6.30pm

11.00am – 7.00pm

31st December 2019

9.00am – 1.00pm

10.00am – 6.00pm

9.00am – 5.00pm

1st January 2020

CLOSED

10.00am – 6.00pm

10.00am – 5.00pm

2nd January 2020

9.00am – 5.30pm

10.00am – 6.00pm

9.00am – 9.00pm

