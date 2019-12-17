Tickets for Southampton, Sheffield and Newcastle United on sale now

Tickets for Crystal Palace's home games against Southampton, Sheffield and Newcastle United are available to buy for Gold Members now.

Once the 72-hour window for Gold Members has passed, remaining tickets for those clashes with the Saints (Tuesday 21st January 19:30 K.O.), Blades (Saturday 1st February 15:00 K.O.) and Magpies (Saturday 22nd February 15:00 K.O.) will become available for all other Season Ticket holders and Members from 10am Friday (20th December).

If you'd like to give yourself the best possible chance of securing your seat at Selhurst Park for these games, then click here to purchase yourself a Gold Membership to receive a whole host of perks, including the early access ticket window. Alternatively, if you already have a Membership that you'd like to upgrade to a Gold one, then call the Box Office on the number below.

All games are Category B prices and supporters can purchase a maximum of four tickets each.

Furthermore, with Christmas fast approaching, why not take a look at our festive premium offers for these fixtures? Click here to see the various matchday experiences available to you as we look to create an extra special memory for you and Palace-supporting loved ones.

Tickets can be bought online - from 10am today - by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.