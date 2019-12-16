Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Fixture News

No Membership needed for Palace's reduced-price Derby tickets

16 December 2019

Crystal Palace v Derby County in the FA Cup Third Round at Selhurst Park will be played on Sunday, 5th January with a 2:01pm kick-off and supporters can buy their tickets now with no Membership or Season Ticket required.

The game will not be broadcast on UK television and should a replay be required, the fixture will be scheduled for Wednesday, 15th January at 19:45 at Pride Park.

Supporters can purchase a maximum of four tickets each for the Selhurst clash.

Prices in advance

Adult: £15

Over-65s: £10

Under-18s: £5

Please note, prices will increase by £5 for all ticket categories at midnight on the day of the game (5th January).

Further information

Tickets can be bought online by clicking here, by calling 0871 200 0071 or by visiting the Box Office at Selhurst Park in person.

Tickets for all areas of the stadium will only be available as Etickets or upon collection if bought after 12pm Monday, 30th December and the 'singing section' in Block E of the Lower Holmesdale will be reserved as with home league games. Seats will not be reserved for Season Ticket holders, however, and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Please be aware that the Arthur Wait Stand will be closed for this fixture.

This match is the perfect time to enjoy a Premium Matchday experience, with prices reduced across our various packages. You can enjoy the finest matchday in south London for less just days after Christmas - find out more here!


Advertisement block

Fixture News

Fixture News

Kick-off time changed for Palace v Brighton

26 November 2019

The kick-off time for Crystal Palace's home game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Monday 16th December has changed to 19:45 GMT.

Read full article

Fixture News

Kick-off time and date changes for Leicester City & Chelsea

19 September 2019

Crystal Palace's games against Leicester City and Chelsea have been moved to accommodate the television schedule, with these games now live on Sky Sports and BT Sport respectively.

Read full article

Fixture News

Crystal Palace U18s to kickstart home campaign behind closed doors

15 August 2019

Paddy McCarthy's U18s face Sheffield United this Friday in a home game that will be played at Champion Hill, the ground of Non League club, Dulwich Hamlet.

Read full article

Fixture News

Crystal Palace's away game with Sheffield United moved for TV

5 July 2019

Crystal Palace can confirm that their away game against Sheffield United has been moved from 3pm Saturday 17th August to a 2pm kick-off on Sunday 18th August.

Read full article

View more