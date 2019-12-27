Skip to site footer
Ayew earns landslide eToro MOTM victory

6 Hours ago

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Crystal Palace fans voted Jordan Ayew as their eToro Man of the Match for his game-winning goal against West Ham United.

After netting a sublime 90th-minute winner, Ayew was named Man of the Match with a landslide 82% of votes. Only Wilfried Zaha collected more than 5% of the remaining votes cast.

Ayew also collected Amazon's Man of the Match trophy, with Roy Hodgson saying: "that’s gone to the right man today."

Speaking post-match with Palace TV, Ayew said: "It’s just instinct, you know? Connor gave me the ball and I thought I needed to do something by myself. 

"The problem is that when I raised my head, the ‘keeper is coming very quickly. That was the only option I had because Connor had one where the ‘keeper came really quick. I just thought: ‘let me dink it.’"

Go on, one more time...

Derby tickets.jpg


