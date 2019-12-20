Skip to site footer
Decade’s best: Bolasie hat-trick dazzles Sunderland 4-1 - 2015

8 Hours ago

One of the club’s most emphatic victories, Crystal Palace swept the floor with a struggling Sunderland as Yannick Bolasie bagged an 11-minute hat-trick to secure the Eagles their eighth league win of 12 matches.

Glenn Murray netted Palace’s opening goal when he headed the Eagles in front minutes into the second-half. Bolasie then burst into life to set the travelling Palace faithful into raptures.

For a team that had collected just three wins by Christmas, overcoming a rival 4-1 in the second season of top flight football was a landmark moment for the Eagles in a campaign they would end in 10th place.

Then-manager Alan Pardew suggested that Palace could have had things even better. He told the BBC: "In some ways the scoreline doesn’t reflect the game, it should be a bit more emphatic than it is.

"Our fans were singing: ‘It’s like watching Brazil,’ and it was today! I’d agree with that."

It was a huge victory that's often overlooked, but is Palace's storm on Wearside the greatest moment the club has enjoyed over the last decade? Or does something else edge it out? Vote below!

 

 

