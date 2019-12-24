Skip to site footer
Decade's best: Eagles reach FA Cup final - 2016

11 Hours ago

For the second time in history, Crystal Palace fans found themselves at Wembley for the FA Cup final - where they would face Manchester United in a well-fought, close battle.

And while the result that afternoon may still hurt to this day, the run-up to that afternoon was one of the finest events in the club's history.

It started off with a trip to the south coast for a 2-1 victory over Southampton. Having dispatched the Saints, Palace were dealt a cruel draw to face Stoke City and then Tottenham Hotspur - three consecutive top flight sides.

As league form dipped, belief began to grow in the cup when Martin Kelly netted the game's solitary goal against Spurs, landing Palace in their first FA Cup quarter-final for over 20 years.

The first game of the run against a side not in the Premier League threw up an away battle with Reading, in which Alan Pardew's men triumphed 2-0.

For the second time in three years, the arch of Wembley beckoned. 

A thrilling semi-final against Watford saw Palace book a spot in the final with a 2-1 win and the rest is bittersweet history.

It was one of the most enjoyable cup runs the club has ever seen and saw the Eagles just one small step away from perhaps their finest ever achievement, but is it the greatest moment Palace has enjoyed over the last decade? Or does something else edge it out? Vote below!

 

 

