Palace Super Draw gets a festive makeover

Play the Palace Super Draw this Christmas to give Palace for Life Foundation a festive boost!

As a thank you, you could win great prizes including £2,000 cash, signed kit, Palace stocking fillers and even a video message from your favourite player. Your entry could even win you £50,000, as everyone who plays is automatically added to the £50,000 monthly mega draw.

Palace for Life run a range of projects in the local community - from football coaching for young people to education and employment initiatives. Your contribution will be vital in allowing them to continue their valuable work throughout 2020, in particular their campaign to get Croyden cooking. This project will see the Foundation offer free cooking lessons to families and young people this winter, ensuring as many people as possible are able to enjoy healthy and nutritious meals.

The Palace Super Draw will take place at every home game throughout the Christmas period, with several fans winning each time. Don’t miss out!

Buy your online ticket now by clicking here.

Signing up to the Palace Super Draw online means you enter every draw, whether you’re at the stadium or not, increasing your chance of winning whilst becoming a regular supporter of Palace for Life Foundation’s work.

Please gamble responsibly. Be Gamble Aware.

16+

T&Cs apply