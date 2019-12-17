Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Foundation

Palace Super Draw gets a festive makeover

17 December 2019

Play the Palace Super Draw this Christmas to give Palace for Life Foundation a festive boost!

As a thank you, you could win great prizes including £2,000 cash, signed kit, Palace stocking fillers and even a video message from your favourite player. Your entry could even win you £50,000, as everyone who plays is automatically added to the £50,000 monthly mega draw. 

Palace for Life run a range of projects in the local community - from football coaching for young people to education and employment initiatives. Your contribution will be vital in allowing them to continue their valuable work throughout 2020, in particular their campaign to get Croyden cooking. This project will see the Foundation offer free cooking lessons to families and young people this winter, ensuring as many people as possible are able to enjoy healthy and nutritious meals. 

The Palace Super Draw will take place at every home game throughout the Christmas period, with several fans winning each time. Don’t miss out! 

Buy your online ticket now by clicking here.

Signing up to the Palace Super Draw online means you enter every draw, whether you’re at the stadium or not, increasing your chance of winning whilst becoming a regular supporter of Palace for Life Foundation’s work.  

Please gamble responsibly. Be Gamble Aware.

16+

T&Cs apply


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Foundation

Book Palace for Life soccer schools for Christmas holiday now

6 December 2019

Palace for Life Foundation have launched their soccer schools in time for young football fans to join over their Christmas holiday.

Read full article

Foundation

Support Palace for Life in Bike to Bournemouth challenge

26 November 2019

Palace for Life Foundation are looking for eager Palace fans to take on their brand-new challenge: cycling over 100 miles from Selhurst Park to the Vitality Stadium when the Eagles take on AFC...

Read full article

Foundation

Win the ultimate Palace experience with Foundation's Super Draw

21 November 2019

Fans are able to win the ultimate Palace matchday experience with Palace for Life Foundation's exclusive Super Draw, which can be entered online for incredible prizes.

Read full article

Foundation

WATCH: Hodgson coaches Down's Syndrome Eagles team

20 November 2019

In the video below, you can watch Roy Hodgson take charge of a different type of training, as he led Palace for Life Foundation’s Down’s Syndrome Eagles at their weekly session last week, helping...

Read full article

View more