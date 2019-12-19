Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

Club News

Top Premier League facts you didn't know about Newcastle United

7 Hours ago

Ahead of Crystal Palace's trip north to face Newcastle United, check out these top facts on the Magpies' Premier League existence.

  • Newcastle are in their 25th season in the Premier League and are seventh in the all-time list for number of matches played, despite not taking part in the inaugural season in 1992/93.

  • Their leading scorer, Alan Shearer, is one of five players to have scored five goals in a Premier League match. Shearer’s fiver came in an 8-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999 in what was Bobby Robson’s first game at St James’ Park as Newcastle manager.

  • In 2003/04 Newcastle drew 17 of their 38 games, a ratio of 45%. They share this record with near-neighbours Sunderland (2014/15) and Aston Villa (2006/07 and 2011/12).

  • After our own Roy Hodgson, the next oldest manager in the Premier League is Bobby Robson, who took charge of his last game in August 2004 at the age of 71 years, 192 days.

  • Newcastle are the only club in Premier League history to have never recorded a crowd lower than 30,000. Their lowest attendance of 32,067 was recorded against Southampton in January 1994.

  • Newcastle have been league runners-up twice, in 1995/96 and the following season: 1996/97. In '95/96 they infamously blew a lead of a dozen points to let Manchester United take their third title and Kevin Keegan blew his top in his well-known "I will love it" rant during a Sky Sports interview.  

The above facts are sourced from Richard Foster's book Premier League Nuggets - available in most bookshops and online at www.ockleybooks.co.uk.

Derby tickets.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

First Team

Hodgson explains extent of Riedewald, Cahill and Townsend injuries

17 December 2019

Speaking in his post-Brighton press conference after a "Wonderful, gutsy, resilient, determined performance with absolute character," Roy Hodgson explained the extent of recent injuries to several...

Read full article

First Team

Guaita earns third eToro Man of the Match from four games

17 December 2019

Vicente Guaita has been named eToro Man of the Match for the third time in four games after pulling off a string of saves against Brighton & Hove Albion last night.

Read full article

First Team

Watch free highlights of Palace's Brighton clash now

17 December 2019

Crystal Palace fought their way back from a tough 0-1 scoreline at Selhurst Park to record a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion thanks to a fierce Wilfried Zaha goal, and you can watch free highlights...

Read full article

First Team

Zaha reflects on 'big day' following point-earning goal

16 December 2019

Wilfried Zaha secured Crystal Palace a point this evening at Selhurst Park, netting a fierce goal which pulled the Eagles level after a tough 75 minutes of football.

Read full article

View more