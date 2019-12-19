Top Premier League facts you didn't know about Newcastle United

Ahead of Crystal Palace's trip north to face Newcastle United, check out these top facts on the Magpies' Premier League existence.

Newcastle are in their 25th season in the Premier League and are seventh in the all-time list for number of matches played, despite not taking part in the inaugural season in 1992/93.





Their leading scorer, Alan Shearer, is one of five players to have scored five goals in a Premier League match. Shearer’s fiver came in an 8-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999 in what was Bobby Robson’s first game at St James’ Park as Newcastle manager.





In 2003/04 Newcastle drew 17 of their 38 games, a ratio of 45%. They share this record with near-neighbours Sunderland (2014/15) and Aston Villa (2006/07 and 2011/12).





After our own Roy Hodgson, the next oldest manager in the Premier League is Bobby Robson, who took charge of his last game in August 2004 at the age of 71 years, 192 days.





Newcastle are the only club in Premier League history to have never recorded a crowd lower than 30,000. Their lowest attendance of 32,067 was recorded against Southampton in January 1994.





Newcastle have been league runners-up twice, in 1995/96 and the following season: 1996/97. In '95/96 they infamously blew a lead of a dozen points to let Manchester United take their third title and Kevin Keegan blew his top in his well-known "I will love it" rant during a Sky Sports interview.

