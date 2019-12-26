Skip to site footer
Hodgson explains Benteke's absence in matchday squad

2 Hours ago

Roy Hodgson has revealed that Christian Benteke has not been named in Crystal Palace's matchday squad to face West Ham due to a muscle strain.

Speaking pre-match with Amazon, Hodgson said: "Christian Benteke after the Newcastle game was complaining of a muscle injury. We hoped it was just fatigue but the scans show there is a strain there which will keep him out for the next few weeks.

"It's a great blow for us because [there have been] a couple of games recently where he's come into the team, he's done extremely well and the front three has looked good with him in the centre, Jordan to the right and Wilf to the left. We've had to change it today because he's not available and probably won't be available for a fair while. The problem with our injuries is they're all long term at the moment."

