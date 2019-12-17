Skip to site footer
Hodgson explains extent of Riedewald, Cahill and Townsend injuries

17 December 2019

Speaking in his post-Brighton press conference after a "Wonderful, gutsy, resilient, determined performance with absolute character," Roy Hodgson explained the extent of recent injuries to several members of his squad.

Having been forced to substitute Jairo Riedewald at half-time and play James McArthur in the left-back position, Hodgson began with an update on the Dutchman. He said: "He was injured before the game and it was touch and go whether he could take part.

"He was due to play after the Watford game when we knew there was no [Patrick] Van Aanholt and Jeffrey Schlupp. He was our chosen alternative to play at left-back. So we’d been working during the week towards that.

"In yesterday’s training, which was very light before the game as everyone will understand, he somehow got a slight knock on his hip which until the warm-up today looked like it was going to keep him out of the game entirely.

"But he came through the warm-up, he said he was prepared and able to play. But that only lasted until half-time so he’s another injury we can add to our growing list."

Turning his attention to the "growing list," Hodgson expressed the misfortune of Palace's injury troubles and commented on Gary Cahill and Andros Townsend, who missed today's game.

He said: "The worst thing is everyone has injuries at times during the season but it’s so unusual that they’re all virtually in the same position. We had three players who could play at left-back and we’ve lost all three. We’re now looking for a fourth and that’s a hard task.

"Patrick van Aanholt: we’re hoping because it was a muscle injury, he’s working at it and we hope that might not be so long. But with Jeffrey Schlupp it’s a long-term injury, with Andros Townsend a long-term injury. With Gary Cahill, he’s had a minor operation, so that will be a relatively long-term injury. With Mamadou Sakho, he’s got one more game of his suspension to serve."

You can watch Hodgson's full post-match press conference along with post-match reaction from the team and free highlights on Palace TV. To head there, either click here now or 'Palace TV' in the app.

