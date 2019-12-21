Skip to site footer
Hodgson proud of team but rues missed chances

1 Hour ago

Roy Hodgson rued his side's missed chances in his post-match press conference following the Eagles' 1-0 defeat away at Newcastle United.

Reviewing how he saw the 90 minutes unfold, Hodgson said: "I was rather hoping we would win it. Our second-half performance followed on from the first-half, I thought we had a lot of the ball and created a lot of chances but you’ve got to take your chances and we didn’t.

"As a result of course, as the game goes on, there’s always that risk that a cross will come in, Andy [Carroll] will outjump whoever is marking him and the ball will fall very kindly to another one of their players.

"Of course, during the course of the game, we dealt with that threat that Newcastle have well. We didn’t allow that many crosses into the box. We didn’t allow Andy to get his head on many balls in there, we stopped crosses. We didn’t allow Jonjo Shelvey to get on the ball which is of course another big weapon.

"And as a result, we were able to use the space in midfield to get the ball down and I thought that created some good chances for us. We didn’t take them, they took theirs and we lose the game.

"That’s football. We have to accept it. But I’m quite proud of the team especially considering the changes we’ve had to make recently due to our injury situation."

