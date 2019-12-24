Hodgson updates on injury timescales and praises 'exceptional' cover

Roy Hodgson has provided an update on the injury status of his sidelined players, revealing that Victor Camarasa was unwell last Saturday before the Newcastle United match and discussing in general terms the lengths of time members of his squad are unavailable for.

Hodgson was unable to state any wholly positive news, saying the injured Palace players all have several weeks to go before making a comeback.

He said: "Scott Dann’s a strain and normally they’re several weeks. It’s been a week now since he picked up the strain so hopefully he’ll be no more than a couple of weeks depending on how bad the strain is.

"Gary Cahill and others - they’re predicting it be won’t the coming matches, more like the end of the month if we’re lucky. Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend, it could be even longer."

However, Hodgson was keen to praise those members of his squad who had to step in for their sidelined teammates. He also highlighted the crucial return from suspension of Mamadou Sakho.

He said: "Our squad’s small. The injuries we picked up - there were seven going into the weekend. Victor Camarasa had fallen sick but he’s now recovered. The other six included Mamadou Sakho.

"The strange thing is they’re all in the same position - Mama couldn’t play, Scott Dann, Gary Cahill, Joel Ward and all these players are in the same position. It’s the same with Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp - two players who can cover the same position.

"The players have covered exceptionally well. Cheikhou Kouyate at centre-back had another excellent game where of course he can play. James McCarthy and Max Meyer we can bring into the team in midfield. In actual fact we covered it very well. The fear is if we pick up more injuries, how are we going to get through three games in four days? I’ll cross that bridge when we come to it."