Skip to site footer
CRYSTAL PALACE F.C. badge - Link to home

CRYSTAL PALACE F.C.

First Team

Hodgson updates on injury timescales and praises 'exceptional' cover

Just now

Roy Hodgson has provided an update on the injury status of his sidelined players, revealing that Victor Camarasa was unwell last Saturday before the Newcastle United match and discussing in general terms the lengths of time members of his squad are unavailable for.

Hodgson was unable to state any wholly positive news, saying the injured Palace players all have several weeks to go before making a comeback.

He said: "Scott Dann’s a strain and normally they’re several weeks. It’s been a week now since he picked up the strain so hopefully he’ll be no more than a couple of weeks depending on how bad the strain is.

"Gary Cahill and others - they’re predicting it be won’t the coming matches, more like the end of the month if we’re lucky. Jeffrey Schlupp and Andros Townsend, it could be even longer."

However, Hodgson was keen to praise those members of his squad who had to step in for their sidelined teammates. He also highlighted the crucial return from suspension of Mamadou Sakho.

He said: "Our squad’s small. The injuries we picked up - there were seven going into the weekend. Victor Camarasa had fallen sick but he’s now recovered. The other six included Mamadou Sakho.

"The strange thing is they’re all in the same position - Mama couldn’t play, Scott Dann, Gary Cahill, Joel Ward and all these players are in the same position. It’s the same with Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp - two players who can cover the same position.

"The players have covered exceptionally well. Cheikhou Kouyate at centre-back had another excellent game where of course he can play. James McCarthy and Max Meyer we can bring into the team in midfield. In actual fact we covered it very well. The fear is if we pick up more injuries, how are we going to get through three games in four days? I’ll cross that bridge when we come to it."

Derby tickets.jpg


Advertisement block

Read Next...

Club News

Selhurst Park sold out for Boxing Day West Ham clash

2 Hours ago

There are no tickets remaining for Crystal Palace's match with West Ham United on Boxing Day - with Selhurst Park sold out for another capacity clash in SE25.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Milivojević, Van Aanholt and Guaita surprise fans at their homes

3 Hours ago

Crystal Palace's Official Logistics Partner Royale International teamed up with Luka Milivojević, Patrick van Aanholt and Vicente Guaita to kick-start several Junior Eagles' Christmases early.

Read full article

Club News

Do you know these top 6 Premier League facts about West Ham?

3 Hours ago

Ahead of Crystal Palace's Boxing Day clash with West Ham United, brush-up on your Hammers knowledge with these top six Premier League facts.

Read full article

Club News

Decade's best: Puncheon v Norwich - 2016

5 Hours ago

The end to one of the most challenging spells Crystal Palace has faced on the pitch in reason seasons was met with an outpour of relief memorable enough to last a lifetime, and Jason Puncheon was the...

Read full article

First Team

First Team

How to follow Palace's Newcastle clash live today

21 December 2019

Crystal Palace face Newcastle United today at 15:00 GMT and if you can't make it to St James' Park, you can find out how to follow the match live below.

Read full article

First Team

McCarthy picks his player and moment of the decade

20 December 2019

Speaking with Premier League Productions ahead of Crystal Palace's third-last game of the decade, James McCarthy suggested one of his favourite players and moments from the last 10 years of his life.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson hopeful on Van Aanholt Newcastle return but Palace suffer another defensive setback

20 December 2019

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's trip to face Newcastle United, Roy Hodgson had good and bad news for Palace fans.

Read full article

First Team

Hodgson predicts 'opportunities' for Development players v Newcastle

20 December 2019

Roy Hodgson has suggested that he is likely to give 'opportunities' to Crystal Palace players who have not yet played a large number of matches this season and to Under-23 players who are on the...

Read full article

View more