Hodgson hopeful on Van Aanholt Newcastle return but Palace suffer another defensive setback

16 Hours ago

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's trip to face Newcastle United, Roy Hodgson had good and bad news for Palace fans.

Firstly, the Eagles manager revealed that Patrick van Aanholt could well be fit to play at St James' Park. He said: “Patrick van Aanholt has started training with us again, so that’s very positive. We will see if he can play tomorrow. But if he can it will be a major boost because that’s been a problem position for us in the time he has been out."

However, in what has been a tough festive period, especially in terms of defensive injuries, Hodgson may well not be able to call upon Scott Dann for the Magpies clash. He said: “We suffered a setback in training this morning with Scott Dann going for a scan this afternoon. It might just be a little scare that you sometimes get in training sessions.

“Otherwise, our injury list is as it were. If Scott Dann can’t make it then it is worsened, with all injuries seemingly occurring in the same area of the field.”

