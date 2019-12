Everyone at Crystal Palace F.C. is saddened to learn the club's former forward Tom White has died.

In his first move from his native Scotland to England, Tom joined the club from Aberdeen in May 1966 and scored 14 times from 40 appearances for Crystal Palace before departing for Blackpool in February 1968.

Tom passed away last Tuesday, 17th December, at 80-years-old.

The club wishes to express its deepest sympathies with his friends and family at this difficult time.