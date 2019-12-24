Do you know these top 6 Premier League facts about West Ham?

Ahead of Crystal Palace's Boxing Day clash with West Ham United, brush-up on your Hammers knowledge with these top six Premier League facts.

This will be West Ham's 900th Premier League game and they are the 10th club to reach such a milestone. In this time, they have won almost exactly a third of their games - recording 295 victories.





The Hammers are in their 24th Premier League season but have only recorded a positive goal difference once: in 2015/16 under Slaven Bilic, when they finished seventh with 65 goals for and 51 against, for a goal difference of +14.





West Ham have secured 11 top 10 finishes, a higher proportion than any club outside the ever-presents. Their highest position achieved in the Premier League was fifth in 1998/99 under Harry Redknapp.





Mark Noble has clocked up the most Premier League appearances for West Ham (364) as well as the most red cards (five) and is the second-highest Premier League scorer for the club with 43 goals, four behind Paolo Di Canio.





When West Ham moved to the Olympic Stadium in 2016 they became the fifth club to move to a new ground while in the Premier League after Southampton, Leicester City, Manchester City and Arsenal. Tottenham Hotspur made it six when moving to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium earlier this year.





This is Palace's first London derby at home this season. Unusually, the Eagles have played all their London matches away so far: West Ham, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea.

