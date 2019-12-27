6 facts you didn't know about Southampton in the Premier League

Ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Southampton for their final match of 2019, check out these top facts about the Saints' time in the Premier League.

Southampton are the only club in Premier League history to have lost two matches when their player has scored a hat-trick. On both occasions it was Matt Le Tissier who did so, against Oldham Athletic in 1993 (3-4) and Nottingham Forest in 1995 (also 3-4).





Sadio Mane scored the quickest Premier League hat-trick when playing for the Saints against Aston Villa in 2015. The game ended 6-1 and Christian Benteke scored the solitary Villa goal. Mane claimed his trio in two minutes, 56 seconds.





Southampton’s 9-0 defeat to Leicester City this season equalled the heaviest loss in Premier League history, when Ipswich Town lost to Manchester United in March 1995. Peter Schmeichel was in goal for United that day and his son Kasper was Leicester’s 'keeper in October.





Shane Long scored the quickest Premier League goal in just over seven seconds against Watford in April this year. Curiously, Long’s goal came after Watford had kicked-off.





Le Tissier is Southampton’s record goalscorer in the Premier League. He scored exactly 100 times and in May 2001, he became the last player to bag at The Dell before the move to St. Mary’s.





The Saints are in their 21st Premier League season, making them the 12th longest-serving club. They have played just shy of 800 games in that time.



