No trains serving local stations on Boxing Day

No trains will serve Norwood Junction, Selhurst and Thornton Heath on Boxing Day, when Crystal Palace face West Ham United.

Supporters are strongly encouraged to prepare their travel plans in advance of the day and to allow plenty of time to get to Selhurst Park for the 15:00 kick-off.

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustPark, Your Parking Space or Primal Parking - at their own risk.

Buses will be running but the services will be limited due to the festive period.