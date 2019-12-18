Skip to site footer
No trains serving local stations on Boxing Day

6 Hours ago

No trains will serve Norwood Junction, Selhurst and Thornton Heath on Boxing Day, when Crystal Palace face West Ham United.

Supporters are strongly encouraged to prepare their travel plans in advance of the day and to allow plenty of time to get to Selhurst Park for the 15:00 kick-off.

There is no public parking at the stadium. There are disabled badge holder parking bays in the Sainsbury’s car park, available on a first come, first served basis.

Drivers may find suitable parking spaces by visiting driveway rental sites - JustParkYour Parking Space or Primal Parking - at their own risk.

Buses will be running but the services will be limited due to the festive period.


Club Shops' opening hours during festive period

6 Hours ago

Whether you've missed the cut-off for guaranteed Christmas delivery but still need a few last-minute presents or you're planning a Boxing Day spending those Palace gift cards before the West Ham game,...

Club News

Meyer and Ward in heart-warming hospital visit

8 Hours ago

Crystal Palace Football Club takes its role within the community seriously, and when it comes to Christmas time, our players are more committed to giving something back to those in need.

Club News

2014: Palace defeat Terry's Blues

17 December 2019

Our opening Moment of the Decade from Palace's current Premier League spell comes from the first of five consecutive victories at the tail end of the 2013/14 campaign.

Club News

2013: Championship promotion

16 December 2019

The step that preceded seven consecutive seasons of top flight football and counting: Crystal Palace's promotion to the Premier League in the 2013 play-off final.

